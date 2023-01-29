Read full article on original website
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
Missouri State football adds eight players during February signing period
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State football coach Ryan Beard has added eight players to his roster for the upcoming season during the spring signing period which officially opened Wednesday. The Bears’ new head coach has wrangled six high school seniors and a pair of transfers in the February signing period...
Ozark Sports Zone
SBU football announces 2023 signing class
Bolivar, Mo. – Robert Clardy, SBU Head Football Coach, has announced the signing of 50 student athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday afternoon. “We had a very specific plan in recruiting this 2023 signing class. We’ve not only added much needed depth at positions, but also great players that can come in and compete for starting jobs day one. We’re all about competition here and this group of signees is extremely talented and has a lot of proven winners.” said Coach Clardy. “We also made it a mission to win on the recruiting trail in southwest Missouri. Eleven players from SWMO joined the family and we’re extremely proud of that.”
Ozark Sports Zone
City of Springfield announces agreement to buy Hammons Field, keeping the Cardinals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) – The city of Springfield announced it will buy Hammons Field, the home of the Springfield Cardinals. The city council will vote on the $12 million agreement at its next meeting on February 6. The purchase agreement would include the stadium and a parking...
Ozark Sports Zone
Kinloch family coaching legacy continues at Parkview
Parkview wrestling has a couple of great names already on the coaching staff. Like coach Joseph Strong and William Ressel. “The conversation’s always been that I was made for this sport,” said Ressel, who is the head coach at Parkview. But one name was the first name...
Comments / 0