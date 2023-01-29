Bolivar, Mo. – Robert Clardy, SBU Head Football Coach, has announced the signing of 50 student athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday afternoon. “We had a very specific plan in recruiting this 2023 signing class. We’ve not only added much needed depth at positions, but also great players that can come in and compete for starting jobs day one. We’re all about competition here and this group of signees is extremely talented and has a lot of proven winners.” said Coach Clardy. “We also made it a mission to win on the recruiting trail in southwest Missouri. Eleven players from SWMO joined the family and we’re extremely proud of that.”

