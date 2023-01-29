Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes, men’s basketball score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (1/28/23)

Read full article on original website
Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to Buckeyes
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk Hunt
How former Oregon basketball players fared in January
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks basketball players performed during January games of the 2022-23 season:. Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: 11.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists over 6 games, all starts. Shot 49.2% from the field, including 50.0% from three, and 82.4% from the free throw line. Had 21 points against St. Bonaventure.
Rodrick Pleasant, 4-star cornerback, signs with Oregon Ducks
Rodrick Pleasant, one of the top remaining unsigned players in the class of 2023, is joining the Oregon Ducks. A four-star cornerback and No. 2 track recruit in the country, Pleasant committed to and signed with Oregon on National Signing Day. He chose UO over USC, Boston College, Cal and UCLA.
Oregon State baseball: Predicting Beavers’ new-look starting lineup, weekend rotation, breakout players and more
As the Oregon State baseball team gathered last week for its first interview session of the 2023 college baseball season, there was talk of Omaha, championships and keeping traditions alive. Yes, the Beavers lost 16 players, including 12 key contributors, from last season’s talented team. Sure, eight players were selected...
Oregon softball in top 25 of preseason coaches poll
Oregon softball opens the 2023 season ranked in both major polls. The Ducks are No. 24 with 124 points in the preseason NFCA poll, two spots lower than their ranking in the USA Softball preseason poll. Oregon went 33-19 overall and 10-14 in Pac-12 play in 2022, losing in an...
National Signing Day revisited: Transfers deliver immediately for Oregon’s 2022 recruiting class
Oregon’s 2022 recruiting class, Dan Lanning’s first, was a group that saw most of its high school commitments flip following the departure of Mario Cristobal and a few recommit to Lanning and his staff. Ten scholarship transfers and 17 high school recruits formed the class, which still topped the Pac-12 in high school talent and finished second in the conference and 16th nationally when accounting for transfers.
Pac-12 recruiting: National Signing Day preview finds Oregon, Colorado, USC in the spotlight
National Signing Day — the traditional edition — arrives Wednesday. Brandon Huffman, the national recruiting editor for 247 Sports, offered the following preview …. Even though the majority of the 2022-23 recruiting cycle was wrapped up during the early-signing period in December, there are still a few things to keep an eye on.
Oregon Ducks set date for 2023 spring football game
The Oregon Ducks’ annual spring football game will be held at 1 p.m. on April 29 at Autzen Stadium. The game, which is free to attend, will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Food For Lane County.
Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who interviewed with New England Patriots
The Oregon Ducks expect to retain offensive line Adrian Klemm, who recently interviewed with the New England Patriots. Klemm, who is entering his second season at UO, was among several coaches interviewed for the offensive coordinator position with the Patriots, who hired Alabama’s Bill O’Brien, and interviewed for the offensive line coach position as well.
Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Sua’ava Poti moves into coaching role
Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Sua’ava Poti has joined the coaching staff as a student assistant. Poti, who missed the 2022 season due to a right foot injury suffered before the season, announced the move on The Mental Sweat Podcast hosted by former Ducks Ryan Walk, Nate Heaukulani and Brad Yaffe.
Girls basketball: Willamette Wolverines playing at a high level following jump from 5A to 6A
The Willamette Wolverines have been unfazed by their jump from 5A to 6A competition this season. The Wolverines, No. 9 in the latest Oregonian/OregonLive power rankings, have posted an 11-5 record overall and are 4-1 in the Southwest Conference, trailing first-place South Medford (16-2, 5-0).
Denver Broncos get Sean Payton as coach in deal with Saints
The Denver Broncos have agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints that will make Sean Payton their head coach, a person with knowledge of the accord said Tuesday. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the agreement, said the Broncos would send their first-round pick, No. 29 overall, in this year’s draft to the Saints along with a future second-rounder. Denver also will receive a third-round pick in the trade.
University of Oregon loses 1st round as judge allows Portland State professor’s free speech case to proceed
A lawsuit by Portland State University professor Bruce Gilley can proceed against the University of Oregon over his temporary ban last year from the UO’s Twitter account on equity issues, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied the UO’s motion to dismiss Gilley’s lawsuit,...
Opinion: Oregonians deserve equal voting rights regardless of party
Kalloch is a board member of All Oregon Votes and is president-elect of the City Club of Eugene. He lives in Eugene. Last spring, I was soundly defeated in the Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District. In a post-election chat, a fellow candidate told me that “it sounded like you were running a general election campaign.”
How Lincoln City’s glass floats create ‘random acts of findness’ for treasure hunters
Should you be the finder of a fine glass float on a Lincoln City beach, certain locals may try to persuade you it’s the work of float fairies. And agreed, that does sound a bit fanciful. But you must admit that hundreds of colorful handcrafted glass orbs appearing out of nowhere over seven miles of beach does sound a bit magical. Which may explain why people come from great distances just to walk the sandy perimeter of Lincoln City.
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
