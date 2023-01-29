ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Ray Louis Flowers, 87, of Loganville

Ray Louis Flowers, age 87, of Loganville, GA., passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Audrey Flowers; his loving and devoted wife, Sheila; brother, James; sisters, Ellen, Frances, Leon and Marie. He is survived by his sons, Kenny Flowers (Anita), Steven Flowers (Susannah); sisters, Ann Mewborn and Mae Finnell; grandchildren, Crystal (Michael), Brittney (Grant), Brett, Kevin (Kim), Ashley (Fiancé Richard), Christian (Kristen), Brooke (Jeremy); great grandchildren, Malachi, Micah, Asher, Juliana, Graham, Brooks, Hollis, Hayden, Savannah, Summer, Raylan, Nolan, Mason and Dean.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Eric Lee Newberry, 50, of Monroe

Eric Lee Newberry, age 50, of Monroe, GA passed away on January 19, 2023. Eric was born on November 6, 1972 to Deloris Lee Greene and Gary Newberry. Mr. Newberry was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Allen. Eric was an avid hunter and his favorite place to find...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, 70, of Loganville

Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, age 70 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Jeffrey proudly served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp for 11 years and owned his own construction business. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Violet Shirlene Mitchell. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley Mitchell and Donald Jones of Loganville, their children, Travail, Talilah, Tanique and Tayven Jones, daughter and son-in-law, Alyssa and Tyler Layman of Toccoa, their children, Brayden and Hunter Layman; brothers, Samuel Mitchell, Elson Mitchell and B.J. Mitchell.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Bob Eltzroth, 89, of Monroe

Bob Eltzroth, age 89 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. Bob was...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Fall 2022 local students on the Dean’s List at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (01/30/2023)– To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Chamber honors best of Walton

The Walton County Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Thursday, but with a bit of a twist: for its 75th anniversary, the chamber eschewed its usual evening formal affair for an early-morning breakfast event. The time and menu might have been different, but the itinerary was much the same,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Descendant of renowned Monroe resident to give presentation on Buffalo Soldiers in Monroe Sunday

MONROE, GA – (Jan. 31) – The Monroe Museum is hosting a presentation Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, given by Charles Young, great-grandson of renowned Monroe resident Boyd ‘Buddy’ Conyers and his wife, Louelle. The presentation is on the original Charles Young, Buffalo Soldier, another renowned American from whom Young is a descendant. The presentation will take place at 3 p.m. in the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
WALTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Newest DeKalb County commissioner sworn in

DeKalb County’s newest commissioner said she is ready to get to work for District 2, which includes parts of Atlanta, Brookhaven, and Decatur. Michelle Long Spears participated in a swearing-in ceremony Jan 18 at a new business in downtown Decatur, where she was joined by fellow commissioners, including Robert Patrick, Larry Johnson, Mereda Davis Johnson, Steve Bradshaw, Ted Terry and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson as well as Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

In Fayette County, one city is economic hotspot for developers

Fayetteville logs 15 annexations, 30 rezonings in past 4 years — Where is growth the hottest in Fayette County? Look no farther than the once sleepy town of Fayetteville. Now home to one of the world’s largest assembly of movie and production studios — Trilith, on the city’s west side — Fayetteville is setting records in adding new territory to its city limits via annexations and new, more dense multi-family and commercial rezonings.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Gwinnett PD seeks public’s help in locating a missing juvenile

Update: (Lawrenceville, Ga., Jan 30, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old juvenile Susana Morales. Morales has not had any contact with her family, or close friends, since the evening of Jul 26, 2022. Morales’s cell phone and video footage showed her walking in the direction of her home, but detectives have reason to believe she may have gotten into a vehicle.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch man killed in Lula motorcycle accident

A Flowery Branch man was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Lula. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded at about 3:57 p.m. to the wreck on GA 51 at its intersection with County Line Road. Edward Roper, 33, was reportedly driving a motorcycle...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA

