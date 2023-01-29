Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Ray Louis Flowers, 87, of Loganville
Ray Louis Flowers, age 87, of Loganville, GA., passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Audrey Flowers; his loving and devoted wife, Sheila; brother, James; sisters, Ellen, Frances, Leon and Marie. He is survived by his sons, Kenny Flowers (Anita), Steven Flowers (Susannah); sisters, Ann Mewborn and Mae Finnell; grandchildren, Crystal (Michael), Brittney (Grant), Brett, Kevin (Kim), Ashley (Fiancé Richard), Christian (Kristen), Brooke (Jeremy); great grandchildren, Malachi, Micah, Asher, Juliana, Graham, Brooks, Hollis, Hayden, Savannah, Summer, Raylan, Nolan, Mason and Dean.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Eric Lee Newberry, 50, of Monroe
Eric Lee Newberry, age 50, of Monroe, GA passed away on January 19, 2023. Eric was born on November 6, 1972 to Deloris Lee Greene and Gary Newberry. Mr. Newberry was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Allen. Eric was an avid hunter and his favorite place to find...
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, 70, of Loganville
Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, age 70 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Jeffrey proudly served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp for 11 years and owned his own construction business. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Violet Shirlene Mitchell. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley Mitchell and Donald Jones of Loganville, their children, Travail, Talilah, Tanique and Tayven Jones, daughter and son-in-law, Alyssa and Tyler Layman of Toccoa, their children, Brayden and Hunter Layman; brothers, Samuel Mitchell, Elson Mitchell and B.J. Mitchell.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Bob Eltzroth, 89, of Monroe
Bob Eltzroth, age 89 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. Bob was...
Monroe Local News
Loganville Police Chief Lowry is guest speaker at Friday’s TRIAD meeting
The last TRIAD for 2022 will take place at 9 a.m. this Friday, Feb.3, 2022, at The Retreat in Loganville! The guest speaker this month is Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry. “He will tell your about our wonderful town of Loganville. We think you will enjoy hearing him speak,” said Janice Tribble.
Monroe Local News
Fall 2022 local students on the Dean’s List at Georgia State University
ATLANTA, GA (01/30/2023)– To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Monroe Local News
Chamber honors best of Walton
The Walton County Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet Thursday, but with a bit of a twist: for its 75th anniversary, the chamber eschewed its usual evening formal affair for an early-morning breakfast event. The time and menu might have been different, but the itinerary was much the same,...
Monroe Local News
Descendant of renowned Monroe resident to give presentation on Buffalo Soldiers in Monroe Sunday
MONROE, GA – (Jan. 31) – The Monroe Museum is hosting a presentation Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, given by Charles Young, great-grandson of renowned Monroe resident Boyd ‘Buddy’ Conyers and his wife, Louelle. The presentation is on the original Charles Young, Buffalo Soldier, another renowned American from whom Young is a descendant. The presentation will take place at 3 p.m. in the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Terroristic threats; battery; stolen vehicle; theft and slew of alerts
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Sunday, Jan. 8 – Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Sunday, January 8, 2023. ZONE 3. Arrest – 55-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
Newest DeKalb County commissioner sworn in
DeKalb County’s newest commissioner said she is ready to get to work for District 2, which includes parts of Atlanta, Brookhaven, and Decatur. Michelle Long Spears participated in a swearing-in ceremony Jan 18 at a new business in downtown Decatur, where she was joined by fellow commissioners, including Robert Patrick, Larry Johnson, Mereda Davis Johnson, Steve Bradshaw, Ted Terry and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson as well as Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett.
Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s secretary accused of sending threatening letter to her boss
The News: Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s Secretary Katrina Holloway, age 52, has been charged with false statements and false report of a crime by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. What We Know: The investigation began in June 2022 after GBI agents received a request from the Clayton County...
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Newton County highway
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a Newton County highway Monday evening, authorities said....
In Fayette County, one city is economic hotspot for developers
Fayetteville logs 15 annexations, 30 rezonings in past 4 years — Where is growth the hottest in Fayette County? Look no farther than the once sleepy town of Fayetteville. Now home to one of the world’s largest assembly of movie and production studios — Trilith, on the city’s west side — Fayetteville is setting records in adding new territory to its city limits via annexations and new, more dense multi-family and commercial rezonings.
Monroe Local News
Update: Gwinnett PD seeks public’s help in locating a missing juvenile
Update: (Lawrenceville, Ga., Jan 30, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old juvenile Susana Morales. Morales has not had any contact with her family, or close friends, since the evening of Jul 26, 2022. Morales’s cell phone and video footage showed her walking in the direction of her home, but detectives have reason to believe she may have gotten into a vehicle.
Drew Connell steps down at Johns Creek as head football coach
JOHNS CREEK, Ga.- It was less than one year ago that Drew Connell was introduced as the new head football coach at Johns Creek High School. Several months later, the Gladiators are back on the trail again searching for a long term fit as the head football coach. Connell announced via Twitter ...
Flowery Branch man killed in Lula motorcycle accident
A Flowery Branch man was killed Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle in Lula. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded at about 3:57 p.m. to the wreck on GA 51 at its intersection with County Line Road. Edward Roper, 33, was reportedly driving a motorcycle...
Paulding County wife searching for answers after husband shot to death in driveway a month ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been a month and a half since a Paulding County man was killed outside his home and deputies say they still don’t know who was behind it. Joshua Mitchell’s wife told FOX 5 she doesn’t want his case to be forgotten. She is asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to come forward.
Source: Deal reached to move forward with APD training facility with community, forest protections
ATLANTA — A landmark deal to move forward with the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center with protections for the community and forest has been reached in principle between the City of Atlanta, DeKalb County, and the Atlanta Police Foundation, according to a source familiar with the negotiation, who spoke with Channel 2′s Mark Winne.
