SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Jasper County to assist Georgians with applying for a disaster loan

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington to consider overlay district for industrial/multi-family development
COVINGTON — The process of establishing a zoning overlay district for a large mixed-use development will move forward after a split vote by the Covington City Council. The council’s 3-2 vote will allow the request for a zoning text amendment to be heard by the Covington Planning Commission, which will then make a recommendation to the City Council. Two public readings will be required before the council could vote to approve or deny the overlay request.
Henry County Daily Herald
Resident hoping to address concerns with aquatic center
McDONOUGH — While homeowners of the Fairways Cotton Fields subdivision may be able to take in the scenes of the picturesque fairways of the golf course from the comfort of their homes, one resident feels construction of a new project adjacent to the property may soon obstruct this view.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Housing development group flips older homes to help affordable housing in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A housing development group is working on increasing the supply of affordable homes in Atlanta by buying and updating older homes. Center Creek Capital Group has been buying up older, run-down homes and renovating them to give more options for people looking to buy or rent. While their homes have newer features, they are costing less than new homes on the market. Their goal is for 75% of their rentals to be affordable for people earning 80% of the area’s median income or lower. Right now, 90% of their rentals are meeting that criteria.
Monroe Local News
Walton County Schools is hiring
The Walton County School District has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editors Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 31, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other north Georgia counties for Tuesday January 31
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook and dense fog advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and. Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in...
Monroe Local News
Athens Technical College will host a Program Expo public event Thursday
Monroe, GA (Feb. 2, 2023)— Athens Technical College will host a Program Expo public event for all prospective and new students at the Walton County Campus on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. The campus is located at 212 Bryant Road in Monroe, Georgia. This event will...
Monroe Local News
Traffic Shift on SR 10 Loop eastbound and westbound in Clarke County
Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Georgia Bridge & Concrete LLC will be performing a traffic shift to both eastbound and westbound roadways on State R.R 10 in Clarke County. Traffic will move to the newly constructed bridge so that the old bridge can be demolished and begin phase 2 of the construction project. The traffic shift will occur on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 on SR 8 / US 29 southbound under SR 10 Loop. Signage and markings on the roadway will direct traffic.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Organization advocating for children in GA foster care makes state-wide expansion
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An organization that advocates for children in foster care is in every county in the state of Georgia except one and that is about to change. The organization trains courtroom advocates- who partner with children in foster care as they walk through the legal process.
Monroe Local News
Rep. Rey Martinez named Vice Chairman of the House Small Business Development Committee
ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments recently named State Representative Rey Martinez (R-Loganville) as the Vice Chairman of the House Small Business Development Committee. “I want to thank Speaker Burns and the House Committee on Assignments for this appointment,” said Rep. Martinez. “I am...
Gov Kemp: SK on pace for 3K workers
The company has invested more than two and a half billion dollars in Jackson County, cranking out batteries for electric cars and trucks.
Business owner struggles after city closes her restaurant over zoning issue
A business owner said she’s pivoting to try and cover bills after she said the City of South Fulton ordered her to abruptly close her restaurant, Boulevard Bar and Grill, last November.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Three tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Butts County
In a written report from deputy county manager Michael Brewer — using information from the National Weather Service Survey — it has been confirmed that three tornadoes occurred in Butts and adjacent counties on Jan. 12, causing considerable damage to homes and property, and causing two fatalities (one in Butts County, one in Jasper County). Following is a scenario for each tornado:
Monroe Local News
Emergency road closure on Business 11 in Winder for railroad maintenance
WINDER, GA (Jan. 31, 2023) – Georgia Safety Services and Supplies has scheduled an emergency Railroad closing from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 on Business 11 between Porter Street and West May Street in Winder. Motorists can expect delays. This road closure could change, depending on weather.
Monroe Local News
Nayomi Watkins, of Loganville, named to Mississippi State University’s fall 2022 President’s List
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS (01/31/2023)– Nayomi Watkins of Loganville, GA, was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 President’s List. Watkins was among 4,174 students named to the fall 2022 President’s List. Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
GDOT changes GA 400 speed limit signs back, said change was mistake
ATLANTA — Turns out, drivers won't have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials walked back an announcement Tuesday, saying the speed won't change on the popular metro Atlanta highway. On Monday, GDOT said they had lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta and posted signs...
New video shows intensity of tornado that swept through Spalding County earlier this month
The sheriff released dashcam video of one of the storms that ravaged Spalding County near the intersection of Highway 16 West and McDonough Road.
Gwinnett launches Housing and Community Development division
Gwinnett’s new Housing and Community Development Division begins its initial year of operation with 10 employees and a b...
saportareport.com
Governor Brian Kemp’s Workforce Housing Initiative
Given the sound economic conditions of the state economy in FY 2022, fiscal revenue surpluses exceed expectations and foreseeable economic development. During the 2023 legislative session, Governor Brian Kemp recommended reallocating $35.7 million to OneGeorgia to establish the Rural Workforce Housing Fund. This fund will allow local development and housing authorities to prepare land for housing developments to support upcoming economic development projects and ensure the state has access to quality workforce housing.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta to send back $10M of unused COVID-relief housing funds
Atlanta city officials say they were unable to allocate millions of dollars in COVID-relief funds to citizens in the time allotted. They say they now have to send the rest back to Washington, D.C.
Here's how pharmacies changing hours, closing could affect you
ATLANTA — Nearly two-thirds of CVS pharmacies and 4,600 Walmart pharmacies are cutting back hours and closing several stores in response to staffing shortages worsened by the pandemic. Locally, that could mean a lot of key changes for you. First, as a patient, it could mean longer wait times,...
