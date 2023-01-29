SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Jasper County to assist Georgians with applying for a disaster loan

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A housing development group is working on increasing the supply of affordable homes in Atlanta by buying and updating older homes. Center Creek Capital Group has been buying up older, run-down homes and renovating them to give more options for people looking to buy or rent. While their homes have newer features, they are costing less than new homes on the market. Their goal is for 75% of their rentals to be affordable for people earning 80% of the area’s median income or lower. Right now, 90% of their rentals are meeting that criteria.

