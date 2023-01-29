Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Everett business warns Lynnwood community of impacts of neighborhood 'methadone' clinic
LYNNWOOD, WASH - A methadone clinic is now open in Lynnwood after the Department of Health approved its license despite a pushback from residents and city officials. For weeks, protesters have objected to the opening of the clinic owned by Acadia Health Care on 196th Street SW-- mostly because the clinic is located within close proximity to Little League fields and the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.
myedmondsnews.com
Representative sought for Snohomish County Planning Commission
Snohomish County has an opening for its planning commission, a body that advises the county executive, council and county departments regarding growth, development, land use and community planning. According to a county announcement, the ideal candidate has experience in the fields of land use, transportation planning, housing and related work....
Josh Binda, youngest Lynnwood councilmember, admits to spending campaign money on personal expenses
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood city council member faces a fine after he was accused of spending campaign funds on personal expenses. Josh Binda, Lynnwood City Council Pos. 3, was fined $1,000 for misusing campaign funds on clothing, dental work and hair care with $500 suspended from the total amount pending no further violations for four years.
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Sign the petition to oppose state housing bills
Bills were introduced in last year’s legislative session around issues of land use, zoning, and housing. When these ill-advised bills were defeated, the sponsors said they would be back this year. A half a dozen bills are before the legislature now that are extreme and draconian and that would revamp land use and zoning statewide. They propose unworkable solutions to problems not anticipated in Edmonds until at least 2035 to meet GMA growth goals, and not resulting in affordable housing.
KOMO News
118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
Lynnwood opioid center protesters admit they lost the war
A few dozen protesters fighting against the location of a new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood admit they lost the war over the site but will continue to fight for children’s safety and transparency of the process. “The point of today’s protest is to focus on what we can...
myedmondsnews.com
City of Edmonds seeks public input on 2023 traffic calming program
The City of Edmonds is requesting public input on its 2023 traffic calming program, with forms due March 3. The program has a budget of $33,000 to address speeding concerns and reduce cut-through traffic on streets where a problem can be documented. The program consists of a three-phase process: (1) petition and review for qualification; (2) education/enforcement; and (3) possible installation of traffic calming devices.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
I'm a Seattle native and 'equity' is destroying my once beautiful, thriving city
Seattle is obsessed with "equity," the centerpiece of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a result, the once lovely and livable Emerald City has lost its shine.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District starting two hours late Wednesday due to internet outage
The Edmonds School District, which was an impacted by a districtwide internet outage most of the day Tuesday, announced Tuesday night that there would be a two-hour late start for students Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to the problem. The late start was for students only. Employees were told to report...
KOMO News
Dozens protest opening of opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of people in Lynnwood protested Sunday against a new opioid treatment center opening in their city, claiming they never had a say before the state signed off on the license. But, the health care operator insists it will be transparent about security and how it operates.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish PUD Board approves rate increase
The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners recently approved a 2% general rate increase for all residential and commercial electric and water customers. According to PUD news release issued Monday, the PUD board also approved a revised implementation of a base charge for electric customers, modifying the remaining deployment schedule from four years to two. The PUD’s base charge, which went into effect on April 1, 2022, was implemented to ensure more stable bills for customers and revenue for the PUD, helping it keep rates affordable and freeing up funds for energy-efficiency and income-qualified discount programs.
wsmag.net
How and Why to Landscape Septic Systems
There are over 60,000 onsite sewage systems (OSS) in Kitsap County. How should you landscape and maintain them?. An OSS has a septic tank where effluent (i.e., wastewater from kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms) enters the tank, solids settle to the bottom and oils and grease rise to the top. In the middle is the remaining water, which then flows (by various methods) into the leach field, commonly known as the drain field. The water moving into these pipes buried in the drain field is then purified by microbial action, and the purified water percolates into the ground, where it actually recharges the aquifer.
capitolhillseattle.com
Don’t throw traffic cones at Madison bus rapid transit construction workers — Here’s who to contact about night noise
After just over a year of work, construction is still less than 50% complete on the Madison bus rapid transit line. This week’s noisy night time work apparently pushed a few people over the edge. In an altercation caught on video Friday night, an agitated man can be seen...
KOMO News
New Beginnings Christian Fellowship provides food to hundreds of people a week
KENT, Wash. — There are hundreds of thousands of children in Washington state who live in a home with food insecurity. Organizations, like Food Lifeline, are working to get food into those homes through the programs they partner with. One of those organizations is New Beginnings Christian Fellowship. "That's...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrats sue to kill WA’s one election security feature, which makes fraud easier
A trio of left-wing organizations is suing Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, King County Elections Director Julie Wise, and two members of the King County canvassing board. The result of their lawsuit would make election theft virtually effortless, particularly for illegal immigrants or those taking advantage of the homeless.
KUOW
Can you afford to be on a jury for $10 a day? Not everyone can
Low pay for jurors has been an issue in Washington state for decades. But legislation under consideration in Olympia would finally increase pay for jurors, especially those with low incomes, and consider ways to cover child care costs while jurors are serving. In King County District Court, and in many...
MyNorthwest.com
WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA
The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Son recalls his astronaut father 20 years after his tragic death
William C. McCool, or as most people called him, “Willie,” was a father first and an astronaut second, said his oldest son. At the time of his death in 2003, he was living an unassuming living in Anacortes with his wife Lani and their three sons. Sean McCool,...
theorcasonian.com
Disappearance of wild salmon hurts local economy
Chinook salmon populations may have dropped to as little as 10 percent of their historic numbers. Salmon and the Pacific Northwest used to go hand in hand, right? Not anymore. Back in the early 1900s, hundreds of thousands of naturally spawning salmon and steelhead could be found in Puget Sound each year. Today there are only tens of thousands. This is an alarming change, for our environment and local economy.
