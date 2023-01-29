ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

Everett business warns Lynnwood community of impacts of neighborhood 'methadone' clinic

LYNNWOOD, WASH - A methadone clinic is now open in Lynnwood after the Department of Health approved its license despite a pushback from residents and city officials. For weeks, protesters have objected to the opening of the clinic owned by Acadia Health Care on 196th Street SW-- mostly because the clinic is located within close proximity to Little League fields and the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Representative sought for Snohomish County Planning Commission

Snohomish County has an opening for its planning commission, a body that advises the county executive, council and county departments regarding growth, development, land use and community planning. According to a county announcement, the ideal candidate has experience in the fields of land use, transportation planning, housing and related work....
myedmondsnews.com

Letter to the editor: Sign the petition to oppose state housing bills

Bills were introduced in last year’s legislative session around issues of land use, zoning, and housing. When these ill-advised bills were defeated, the sponsors said they would be back this year. A half a dozen bills are before the legislature now that are extreme and draconian and that would revamp land use and zoning statewide. They propose unworkable solutions to problems not anticipated in Edmonds until at least 2035 to meet GMA growth goals, and not resulting in affordable housing.
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

118-unit hotel to become enhanced homeless shelter for those in Thurston County

LACEY, Wash. — What was once known as Days Inn on Quinault Drive NE in Lacey will become an enhanced shelter for those experiencing homelessness in Thurston County after the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) purchased the building. "With purchase of the Days Inn in Lacey we have a...
myedmondsnews.com

City of Edmonds seeks public input on 2023 traffic calming program

The City of Edmonds is requesting public input on its 2023 traffic calming program, with forms due March 3. The program has a budget of $33,000 to address speeding concerns and reduce cut-through traffic on streets where a problem can be documented. The program consists of a three-phase process: (1) petition and review for qualification; (2) education/enforcement; and (3) possible installation of traffic calming devices.
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Dozens protest opening of opioid treatment center in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of people in Lynnwood protested Sunday against a new opioid treatment center opening in their city, claiming they never had a say before the state signed off on the license. But, the health care operator insists it will be transparent about security and how it operates.
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish PUD Board approves rate increase

The Snohomish County PUD Board of Commissioners recently approved a 2% general rate increase for all residential and commercial electric and water customers. According to PUD news release issued Monday, the PUD board also approved a revised implementation of a base charge for electric customers, modifying the remaining deployment schedule from four years to two. The PUD’s base charge, which went into effect on April 1, 2022, was implemented to ensure more stable bills for customers and revenue for the PUD, helping it keep rates affordable and freeing up funds for energy-efficiency and income-qualified discount programs.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
wsmag.net

How and Why to Landscape Septic Systems

There are over 60,000 onsite sewage systems (OSS) in Kitsap County. How should you landscape and maintain them?. An OSS has a septic tank where effluent (i.e., wastewater from kitchens, bathrooms and laundry rooms) enters the tank, solids settle to the bottom and oils and grease rise to the top. In the middle is the remaining water, which then flows (by various methods) into the leach field, commonly known as the drain field. The water moving into these pipes buried in the drain field is then purified by microbial action, and the purified water percolates into the ground, where it actually recharges the aquifer.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Democrats sue to kill WA’s one election security feature, which makes fraud easier

A trio of left-wing organizations is suing Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, King County Elections Director Julie Wise, and two members of the King County canvassing board. The result of their lawsuit would make election theft virtually effortless, particularly for illegal immigrants or those taking advantage of the homeless.
KUOW

Can you afford to be on a jury for $10 a day? Not everyone can

Low pay for jurors has been an issue in Washington state for decades. But legislation under consideration in Olympia would finally increase pay for jurors, especially those with low incomes, and consider ways to cover child care costs while jurors are serving. In King County District Court, and in many...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA

The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
americanmilitarynews.com

Son recalls his astronaut father 20 years after his tragic death

William C. McCool, or as most people called him, “Willie,” was a father first and an astronaut second, said his oldest son. At the time of his death in 2003, he was living an unassuming living in Anacortes with his wife Lani and their three sons. Sean McCool,...
ANACORTES, WA
theorcasonian.com

Disappearance of wild salmon hurts local economy

Chinook salmon populations may have dropped to as little as 10 percent of their historic numbers. Salmon and the Pacific Northwest used to go hand in hand, right? Not anymore. Back in the early 1900s, hundreds of thousands of naturally spawning salmon and steelhead could be found in Puget Sound each year. Today there are only tens of thousands. This is an alarming change, for our environment and local economy.
SEATTLE, WA

