semoball.com
NMCC drops final two games at Nixa Tournament
NIXA, Mo. — New Madrid County Central competed against some of the top talent in the state, but fell in its final two games at the Nixa Tournament this past weekend. The Eagles (12-6) lost 78-67 to Nixa (18-0) on Friday, Jan. 27, and 62-50 to Logan-Rogersville (14-3) on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Ozark Sports Zone
SBU football announces 2023 signing class
Bolivar, Mo. – Robert Clardy, SBU Head Football Coach, has announced the signing of 50 student athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday afternoon. “We had a very specific plan in recruiting this 2023 signing class. We’ve not only added much needed depth at positions, but also great players that can come in and compete for starting jobs day one. We’re all about competition here and this group of signees is extremely talented and has a lot of proven winners.” said Coach Clardy. “We also made it a mission to win on the recruiting trail in southwest Missouri. Eleven players from SWMO joined the family and we’re extremely proud of that.”
Ozark Sports Zone
Mansfield girls ride big second quarter to Lady Lion Invitational title
Mansfield girls basketball rode a big second quarter to a dominant 56-37 win in the championship game of the 32nd annual Lady Lion Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Lions managed just eight points in the first quarter taking an 8-7 lead after one quarter. In the second quarter, Mansfield’s offense...
Ozark Sports Zone
Kinloch family coaching legacy continues at Parkview
Parkview wrestling has a couple of great names already on the coaching staff. Like coach Joseph Strong and William Ressel. “The conversation’s always been that I was made for this sport,” said Ressel, who is the head coach at Parkview. But one name was the first name...
thecutoffnews.com
Gordo ranks area hoops: Missouri climbs while Illinois, SLU roll on
Missouri solidified its standing as an NCAA Tournament team and climbed atop of our regional rankings with another big week. First, the Tigers took advantage of depleted Ole Miss Tuesday night with a decisive 89-77 victory in Oxford. Yes, the Rebels are reeling and their coach Kermit Davis is in peril – but any Southeastern Conference road win is a huge win.
Ozark Sports Zone
City of Springfield announces agreement to buy Hammons Field, keeping the Cardinals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) – The city of Springfield announced it will buy Hammons Field, the home of the Springfield Cardinals. The city council will vote on the $12 million agreement at its next meeting on February 6. The purchase agreement would include the stadium and a parking...
933kwto.com
School Closings Tuesday, January 31
With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
carthagenewsonline.com
3 CHS Choir Students Participate in 2023 Missouri All-State Choir
This past week CHS students Junior Maddison Crocker, Junior William Endicott and Senior Peyton Norris joined 192 of the state’s finest singers to participate in the 2023 Missouri All-State Choir. The students spent three days rehearsing with Dr. Kristina Caswell MacMullen from the University of North Texas before presenting...
fourstateshomepage.com
Republic Trash Services resuming but delayed
JOPLIN, Mo. — Republic will be running its routes today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. They will operate on a one-day delay given the weather conditions. Monday services are being picked up today. Tuesday services will be completed Wednesday, etc. Those seeking more information can call Republic Trash Services at...
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday
A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
KTLO
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Missouri
If you love loaded fries, buffalo chicken, and roast beef sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.
School leaders collaborate to make snow day decision
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School districts across the Ozarks are, once again this week, faced with making the tough snow day call. On Monday, numerous districts opted to cancel classes or have a virtual learning day. “We had our grounds team in early to start cleaning parking lots at 4 o’clock,” said Travis Shaw with Springfield Public […]
KYTV
Carthage, Mo. man charged in crash that killed a Marshfield woman; was driving 98 mph right before
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Carthage is facing charges in a crash that killed a Marshfield woman in December 2022 near I-44 and Glenstone. According to court records, 22-year-old Alan Jones is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, and tampering with physical evidence. On December 3, Jones was...
Republic police search for missing 16-year-old girl
REPUBLIC, Mo. – The City of Republic Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information or whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl. Makenzie White was last seen on January 27 at 10:00 p.m. in Republic. White is 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, has brown hair with pink on top and front […]
KRMS Radio
Search Underway For Missing Teen Woman From Dallas County
The Dallas County Sheriff’s office needs your help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Officials say 15-year-old Brooklyn Bennett has been missing since January 24th and at one point, was spotted in the Camdenton area. Sheriff Scott Rice believes she may have left that area since then and may...
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
933kwto.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield
Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
