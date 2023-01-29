Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO