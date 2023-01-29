Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Fall 2022 local students on the Dean’s List at Georgia State University
ATLANTA, GA (01/30/2023)– To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Monroe Local News
Nayomi Watkins, of Loganville, named to Mississippi State University’s fall 2022 President’s List
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS (01/31/2023)– Nayomi Watkins of Loganville, GA, was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 President’s List. Watkins was among 4,174 students named to the fall 2022 President’s List. Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Monroe Local News
Athens Technical College will host a Program Expo public event Thursday
Monroe, GA (Feb. 2, 2023)— Athens Technical College will host a Program Expo public event for all prospective and new students at the Walton County Campus on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. The campus is located at 212 Bryant Road in Monroe, Georgia. This event will...
Monroe Local News
Walton County Schools is hiring
The Walton County School District has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editors Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 31, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Fort Valley, January 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Monroe Local News
Loganville Police Chief Lowry is guest speaker at Friday’s TRIAD meeting
The last TRIAD for 2022 will take place at 9 a.m. this Friday, Feb.3, 2022, at The Retreat in Loganville! The guest speaker this month is Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry. “He will tell your about our wonderful town of Loganville. We think you will enjoy hearing him speak,” said Janice Tribble.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Ray Louis Flowers, 87, of Loganville
Ray Louis Flowers, age 87, of Loganville, GA., passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Audrey Flowers; his loving and devoted wife, Sheila; brother, James; sisters, Ellen, Frances, Leon and Marie. He is survived by his sons, Kenny Flowers (Anita), Steven Flowers (Susannah); sisters, Ann Mewborn and Mae Finnell; grandchildren, Crystal (Michael), Brittney (Grant), Brett, Kevin (Kim), Ashley (Fiancé Richard), Christian (Kristen), Brooke (Jeremy); great grandchildren, Malachi, Micah, Asher, Juliana, Graham, Brooks, Hollis, Hayden, Savannah, Summer, Raylan, Nolan, Mason and Dean.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, 70, of Loganville
Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, age 70 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Jeffrey proudly served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp for 11 years and owned his own construction business. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Violet Shirlene Mitchell. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley Mitchell and Donald Jones of Loganville, their children, Travail, Talilah, Tanique and Tayven Jones, daughter and son-in-law, Alyssa and Tyler Layman of Toccoa, their children, Brayden and Hunter Layman; brothers, Samuel Mitchell, Elson Mitchell and B.J. Mitchell.
Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
baldwin2k.com
GMC principal let go on the spot, inordinate amount of parents not pleased
Georgia Military College Prep Principal Steve Greer has been relieved of his duties, receiving the news from someone he's known for decades. William Caldwell, school president, sent out an email to GMC Prep parents on Tuesday, writing that "today is Dr. Steve Greer's last day as Principal at GMC Prep School." Added the letter: "Though we know this news may come as a surprise to some, know that this decision was not taken lightly."
WXIA 11 Alive
Spelman College student chosen as one of the winners of Target's HBCU Design Challenge
Spelman student Cadence Patrick is a winner of Target’s HBCU Design Challenge. Her design is featured on several products in Target’s Black History Month collection,
claytoncrescent.org
Your Monday Roundup for Jan. 30, 2023
The hottest ticket this week is free: the Clayton County Sheriff Candidate Forum. While the sheriff’s race is a hot-button issue, the special election for Jonesboro mayor is also sparking strong feelings. Add to the mix the resignation of State Rep. Mike Glanton and at least two people who have said they would run for District 75: Herman “Drew” Andrews and Eric Bell and you have a hot week in politics.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Eric Lee Newberry, 50, of Monroe
Eric Lee Newberry, age 50, of Monroe, GA passed away on January 19, 2023. Eric was born on November 6, 1972 to Deloris Lee Greene and Gary Newberry. Mr. Newberry was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Allen. Eric was an avid hunter and his favorite place to find...
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in Georgia
GEORGIA - Whether you're looking for the best burgers in Georgia or want to try something new, there's no shortage of great restaurants around the state. Whether you're in Atlanta, Marietta, Athens, or Savanna, there's something for you.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Local education leader dies after battle with cancer
Former DeKalb County Board of Education member Zepora Roberts died Jan. 21 at the age of 78 after a long battle with cancer, according to a school district spokesperson. DeKalb County Board of Education and Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley made the announcement on Jan. 23 in a letter to DeKalb County School District (DCSD) teachers and staff.
Slim & Husky’s To Open Location At Morehouse College
Slim & Husky’s is expanding its footprint in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. This month, the popular culinary and lifestyle brand took to Instagram to let its supporters know that it would be opening a new location on the campus of Morehouse College in February. “[We are] committed to...
“Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr.
There are many Black men and women responsible for Atlanta’s growth from post-Civil War southern outpost to the major American city that it is today. From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Atlanta’s first Black Mayor Maynard Jackson to modern day pioneers like Ambassador and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young and the city’s first female […] The post “Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stacey Abrams reads newest children’s book to Clayton County school children
JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two-time candidate for Georgia governor and New York Times best-selling author Stacey Abrams had a large audience Monday morning as she read aloud her newest children’s book. Roughly 1,300 Clayton County public school students cheered and held up signs as the well-known Democrat...
