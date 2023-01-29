ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Obituary and funeral service: Ray Louis Flowers, 87, of Loganville

Ray Louis Flowers, age 87, of Loganville, GA., passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Audrey Flowers; his loving and devoted wife, Sheila; brother, James; sisters, Ellen, Frances, Leon and Marie. He is survived by his sons, Kenny Flowers (Anita), Steven Flowers (Susannah); sisters, Ann Mewborn and Mae Finnell; grandchildren, Crystal (Michael), Brittney (Grant), Brett, Kevin (Kim), Ashley (Fiancé Richard), Christian (Kristen), Brooke (Jeremy); great grandchildren, Malachi, Micah, Asher, Juliana, Graham, Brooks, Hollis, Hayden, Savannah, Summer, Raylan, Nolan, Mason and Dean.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Obituary and funeral service: Eric Lee Newberry, 50, of Monroe

Eric Lee Newberry, age 50, of Monroe, GA passed away on January 19, 2023. Eric was born on November 6, 1972 to Deloris Lee Greene and Gary Newberry. Mr. Newberry was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Allen. Eric was an avid hunter and his favorite place to find...
MONROE, GA
Obituary: Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, 70, of Loganville

Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, age 70 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Jeffrey proudly served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp for 11 years and owned his own construction business. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Violet Shirlene Mitchell. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley Mitchell and Donald Jones of Loganville, their children, Travail, Talilah, Tanique and Tayven Jones, daughter and son-in-law, Alyssa and Tyler Layman of Toccoa, their children, Brayden and Hunter Layman; brothers, Samuel Mitchell, Elson Mitchell and B.J. Mitchell.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Fall 2022 local students on the Dean’s List at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (01/30/2023)– To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
ATLANTA, GA
Descendant of renowned Monroe resident to give presentation on Buffalo Soldiers in Monroe Sunday

MONROE, GA – (Jan. 31) – The Monroe Museum is hosting a presentation Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, given by Charles Young, great-grandson of renowned Monroe resident Boyd ‘Buddy’ Conyers and his wife, Louelle. The presentation is on the original Charles Young, Buffalo Soldier, another renowned American from whom Young is a descendant. The presentation will take place at 3 p.m. in the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
MONROE, GA
Social Circle PD K-9 officer retires after 56 ‘dog years’ on the job

Social Circle Police Department K-9 Charlie spent his final “working” day Jan. 6, honored at a ceremony, eating cake and receiving belly rubs and toys. K-9 Charlie started at the SCPD in 2017 after being donated from the Netherlands. Upon his arrival, K-9 Charlie was partnered with Officer Chad Hunt, where they both completed narcotics detection training.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Walton County Schools is hiring

The Walton County School District has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editors Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 31, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Update: Gwinnett PD seeks public’s help in locating a missing juvenile

Update: (Lawrenceville, Ga., Jan 30, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old juvenile Susana Morales. Morales has not had any contact with her family, or close friends, since the evening of Jul 26, 2022. Morales’s cell phone and video footage showed her walking in the direction of her home, but detectives have reason to believe she may have gotten into a vehicle.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Breaking: Large LE activity in Bold Springs is part of an ongoing FBI investigation

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) – The large law enforcement activity reported in Bold Springs on Wednesday morning is part of an ongoing FBI investigation, according to Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the FBI with a...
Traffic Shift on SR 10 Loop eastbound and westbound in Clarke County

Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Georgia Bridge & Concrete LLC will be performing a traffic shift to both eastbound and westbound roadways on State R.R 10 in Clarke County. Traffic will move to the newly constructed bridge so that the old bridge can be demolished and begin phase 2 of the construction project. The traffic shift will occur on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 on SR 8 / US 29 southbound under SR 10 Loop. Signage and markings on the roadway will direct traffic.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Emergency road closure on Business 11 in Winder for railroad maintenance

WINDER, GA (Jan. 31, 2023) – Georgia Safety Services and Supplies has scheduled an emergency Railroad closing from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 on Business 11 between Porter Street and West May Street in Winder. Motorists can expect delays. This road closure could change, depending on weather.
WINDER, GA
Nayomi Watkins, of Loganville, named to Mississippi State University’s fall 2022 President’s List

MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS (01/31/2023)– Nayomi Watkins of Loganville, GA, was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 President’s List. Watkins was among 4,174 students named to the fall 2022 President’s List. Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
LOGANVILLE, GA

