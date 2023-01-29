Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Ray Louis Flowers, 87, of Loganville
Ray Louis Flowers, age 87, of Loganville, GA., passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Audrey Flowers; his loving and devoted wife, Sheila; brother, James; sisters, Ellen, Frances, Leon and Marie. He is survived by his sons, Kenny Flowers (Anita), Steven Flowers (Susannah); sisters, Ann Mewborn and Mae Finnell; grandchildren, Crystal (Michael), Brittney (Grant), Brett, Kevin (Kim), Ashley (Fiancé Richard), Christian (Kristen), Brooke (Jeremy); great grandchildren, Malachi, Micah, Asher, Juliana, Graham, Brooks, Hollis, Hayden, Savannah, Summer, Raylan, Nolan, Mason and Dean.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Eric Lee Newberry, 50, of Monroe
Eric Lee Newberry, age 50, of Monroe, GA passed away on January 19, 2023. Eric was born on November 6, 1972 to Deloris Lee Greene and Gary Newberry. Mr. Newberry was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Allen. Eric was an avid hunter and his favorite place to find...
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, 70, of Loganville
Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, age 70 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Jeffrey proudly served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp for 11 years and owned his own construction business. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Violet Shirlene Mitchell. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley Mitchell and Donald Jones of Loganville, their children, Travail, Talilah, Tanique and Tayven Jones, daughter and son-in-law, Alyssa and Tyler Layman of Toccoa, their children, Brayden and Hunter Layman; brothers, Samuel Mitchell, Elson Mitchell and B.J. Mitchell.
Monroe Local News
Loganville Police Chief Lowry is guest speaker at Friday’s TRIAD meeting
The last TRIAD for 2022 will take place at 9 a.m. this Friday, Feb.3, 2022, at The Retreat in Loganville! The guest speaker this month is Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry. “He will tell your about our wonderful town of Loganville. We think you will enjoy hearing him speak,” said Janice Tribble.
Monroe Local News
Fall 2022 local students on the Dean’s List at Georgia State University
ATLANTA, GA (01/30/2023)– To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Monroe Local News
Descendant of renowned Monroe resident to give presentation on Buffalo Soldiers in Monroe Sunday
MONROE, GA – (Jan. 31) – The Monroe Museum is hosting a presentation Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, given by Charles Young, great-grandson of renowned Monroe resident Boyd ‘Buddy’ Conyers and his wife, Louelle. The presentation is on the original Charles Young, Buffalo Soldier, another renowned American from whom Young is a descendant. The presentation will take place at 3 p.m. in the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
Monroe Local News
Social Circle PD K-9 officer retires after 56 ‘dog years’ on the job
Social Circle Police Department K-9 Charlie spent his final “working” day Jan. 6, honored at a ceremony, eating cake and receiving belly rubs and toys. K-9 Charlie started at the SCPD in 2017 after being donated from the Netherlands. Upon his arrival, K-9 Charlie was partnered with Officer Chad Hunt, where they both completed narcotics detection training.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Terroristic threats; battery; stolen vehicle; theft and slew of alerts
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Sunday, Jan. 8 – Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Sunday, January 8, 2023. ZONE 3. Arrest – 55-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
Monroe Local News
Walton County Schools is hiring
The Walton County School District has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editors Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 31, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Monroe Local News
Update: Gwinnett PD seeks public’s help in locating a missing juvenile
Update: (Lawrenceville, Ga., Jan 30, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old juvenile Susana Morales. Morales has not had any contact with her family, or close friends, since the evening of Jul 26, 2022. Morales’s cell phone and video footage showed her walking in the direction of her home, but detectives have reason to believe she may have gotten into a vehicle.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Sports bike flees at over 140 mph; friend takes deceased woman, 39, to hospital; juvenile, 15, assaulted; allegations girl pulls knife on her grandfather
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Juvenile Runaway –...
Monroe Local News
Rep. Rey Martinez named Vice Chairman of the House Small Business Development Committee
ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments recently named State Representative Rey Martinez (R-Loganville) as the Vice Chairman of the House Small Business Development Committee. “I want to thank Speaker Burns and the House Committee on Assignments for this appointment,” said Rep. Martinez. “I am...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Juvenile arrested after a GMC terrain stolen; woman kicks in front door after her eviction
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Agency Assist –...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Large LE activity in Bold Springs is part of an ongoing FBI investigation
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) – The large law enforcement activity reported in Bold Springs on Wednesday morning is part of an ongoing FBI investigation, according to Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the FBI with a...
Monroe Local News
Athens Technical College will host a Program Expo public event Thursday
Monroe, GA (Feb. 2, 2023)— Athens Technical College will host a Program Expo public event for all prospective and new students at the Walton County Campus on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. The campus is located at 212 Bryant Road in Monroe, Georgia. This event will...
Monroe Local News
Traffic Shift on SR 10 Loop eastbound and westbound in Clarke County
Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and construction partner Georgia Bridge & Concrete LLC will be performing a traffic shift to both eastbound and westbound roadways on State R.R 10 in Clarke County. Traffic will move to the newly constructed bridge so that the old bridge can be demolished and begin phase 2 of the construction project. The traffic shift will occur on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 on SR 8 / US 29 southbound under SR 10 Loop. Signage and markings on the roadway will direct traffic.
Monroe Local News
Emergency road closure on Business 11 in Winder for railroad maintenance
WINDER, GA (Jan. 31, 2023) – Georgia Safety Services and Supplies has scheduled an emergency Railroad closing from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 on Business 11 between Porter Street and West May Street in Winder. Motorists can expect delays. This road closure could change, depending on weather.
Monroe Local News
Nayomi Watkins, of Loganville, named to Mississippi State University’s fall 2022 President’s List
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS (01/31/2023)– Nayomi Watkins of Loganville, GA, was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 President’s List. Watkins was among 4,174 students named to the fall 2022 President’s List. Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Harassing calls made to 911; threats of suicide; drunk man locks himself out of his residence and disturbs neighbor to let him
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Carwood...
