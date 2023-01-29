ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State cancels MSU Invitational giant slalom races

BOZEMAN — Due to inclement weather and snow conditions, the MSU Invitational giant slalom races scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled, Montana State announced Tuesday night. With the most recent weather hitting the Gallatin Valley and surrounding mountains, bad snow conditions halted the MSU Invite after the women's giant...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets commitment from 3-star prospect Ryder Trujillo

BOZEMAN — A three-star football recruit has committed to Montana State. Ryder Trujillo, a defensive lineman from Southern California, announced his decision on Monday, two days before National Signing Day. MSU was one of two Division I programs to offer him a full-ride scholarship, he said. He chose the Football Championship Subdivision school over Nevada, which plays one level higher in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Running back Colson Coon commits to Montana State, reunites with brother

BOZEMAN — Colson Coon got one opportunity to play with his brother in high school, and it was taken away. Colson was a freshman when his brother, Garrett, was a senior at Sheridan (Wyoming) High School. Colson didn’t join his brother on the varsity football team in the fall of 2019, and Garrett didn’t play a winter sport (Colson wrestled), but they were set to play together during soccer season that spring. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all 2020 spring high school sports.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Pitching to win: Bozeman High freshman girl aims to make Legion baseball team

BOZEMAN — Avery Westphal started playing baseball when she was three years old, as a way to connect and hang out with her older brother. Over 10 years later, the Bozeman High freshman’s love of the sport has grown beyond a way to bond with her brother. This spring, she is set to try out for the local American Legion team, the Bucks, making her the first girl to try out for the team.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump

This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
MONTANA STATE
newscenter1.tv

4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana

BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
BOZEMAN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston

Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

NBC's Dateline to revisit 2017 murder of Broadwater Co. deputy

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
explorebigsky.com

Weekend storm drops feet of new snow, sets low temp record

A winter storm that began Friday and stretched into the weekend dropped nearly 3 feet of snow around Big Sky and Bozeman and pushed temperatures to around minus 30 and minus 40 degrees around southwest Montana. The area around the Gallatin Valley was primed for a snowstorm, said Cody Moldan,...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Parts Montana Highway 287 closed

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
MADISON COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman crews respond to rollover accident on I-90

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is asking drivers to slow down for crews responding to a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 near mile marker 307. A westbound SUV rolled into the median and landed upright in the eastbound lane just east of Seventh Street.
