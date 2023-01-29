Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
406mtsports.com
Montana State cancels MSU Invitational giant slalom races
BOZEMAN — Due to inclement weather and snow conditions, the MSU Invitational giant slalom races scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled, Montana State announced Tuesday night. With the most recent weather hitting the Gallatin Valley and surrounding mountains, bad snow conditions halted the MSU Invite after the women's giant...
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Lucy Corbett, Colby Wilson earn Big Sky athlete of week honors again
FARMINGTON, Utah — For the second-straight week, the Montana State track and field team had two athletes win Big Sky Conference Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors, as announced by the conference office on Monday. This time, high jumper Lucy Corbett and pole vaulter Colby Wilson...
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets commitment from 3-star prospect Ryder Trujillo
BOZEMAN — A three-star football recruit has committed to Montana State. Ryder Trujillo, a defensive lineman from Southern California, announced his decision on Monday, two days before National Signing Day. MSU was one of two Division I programs to offer him a full-ride scholarship, he said. He chose the Football Championship Subdivision school over Nevada, which plays one level higher in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Surveying landscape at halfway point of Big Sky hoops season
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola dive into Big Sky Conference basketball at what is essentially the midway point of the league schedule. They begin with some Montana and Montana State football updates (0:32), then discuss Big Sky men's (4:06) and...
406mtsports.com
Running back Colson Coon commits to Montana State, reunites with brother
BOZEMAN — Colson Coon got one opportunity to play with his brother in high school, and it was taken away. Colson was a freshman when his brother, Garrett, was a senior at Sheridan (Wyoming) High School. Colson didn’t join his brother on the varsity football team in the fall of 2019, and Garrett didn’t play a winter sport (Colson wrestled), but they were set to play together during soccer season that spring. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all 2020 spring high school sports.
406mtsports.com
Bozeman's Weston Brown wins Gatorade Cross County Player of Year award
CHICAGO — Weston Brown of Bozeman High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Montana Boys Cross Country Player of the Year, the energy drink company announced Monday. Brown is the sixth Bozeman High runner to win the award.
406mtsports.com
Pitching to win: Bozeman High freshman girl aims to make Legion baseball team
BOZEMAN — Avery Westphal started playing baseball when she was three years old, as a way to connect and hang out with her older brother. Over 10 years later, the Bozeman High freshman’s love of the sport has grown beyond a way to bond with her brother. This spring, she is set to try out for the local American Legion team, the Bucks, making her the first girl to try out for the team.
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
newscenter1.tv
4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana
BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
Largest Montana quake in a year rattles Livingston
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey have confirmed a quake that struck near Livingston this morning was the largest Montana has seen in about a year. U.S.G.S. reports the quake measured 4.1 magnitude and was recorded at 12:28 Monday afternoon. The epicenter was generally north of town, between Livingston and Clyde Park.
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
The last few days have brought rough weather for much of Montana as the roads, highways, and interstates are covered with snow and ice. This, of course, makes traveling difficult, and at times, impossible as those traveling on I-90 through Livingston learned firsthand this morning. The popular stretch of interstate...
NBCMontana
NBC's Dateline to revisit 2017 murder of Broadwater Co. deputy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
explorebigsky.com
Weekend storm drops feet of new snow, sets low temp record
A winter storm that began Friday and stretched into the weekend dropped nearly 3 feet of snow around Big Sky and Bozeman and pushed temperatures to around minus 30 and minus 40 degrees around southwest Montana. The area around the Gallatin Valley was primed for a snowstorm, said Cody Moldan,...
NBCMontana
Parts Montana Highway 287 closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced Montana Highway 287 is closed between Sheridan and Twin Bridges. The Closure is due to blowing snow and white out conditions officials say. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office put out the following:
NBCMontana
Bozeman crews respond to rollover accident on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department is asking drivers to slow down for crews responding to a single vehicle rollover on Interstate 90 near mile marker 307. A westbound SUV rolled into the median and landed upright in the eastbound lane just east of Seventh Street.
