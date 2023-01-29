Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Eric Lee Newberry, 50, of Monroe
Eric Lee Newberry, age 50, of Monroe, GA passed away on January 19, 2023. Eric was born on November 6, 1972 to Deloris Lee Greene and Gary Newberry. Mr. Newberry was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Allen. Eric was an avid hunter and his favorite place to find...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Ray Louis Flowers, 87, of Loganville
Ray Louis Flowers, age 87, of Loganville, GA., passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Audrey Flowers; his loving and devoted wife, Sheila; brother, James; sisters, Ellen, Frances, Leon and Marie. He is survived by his sons, Kenny Flowers (Anita), Steven Flowers (Susannah); sisters, Ann Mewborn and Mae Finnell; grandchildren, Crystal (Michael), Brittney (Grant), Brett, Kevin (Kim), Ashley (Fiancé Richard), Christian (Kristen), Brooke (Jeremy); great grandchildren, Malachi, Micah, Asher, Juliana, Graham, Brooks, Hollis, Hayden, Savannah, Summer, Raylan, Nolan, Mason and Dean.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, 70, of Loganville
Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, age 70 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Jeffrey proudly served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp for 11 years and owned his own construction business. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Violet Shirlene Mitchell. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley Mitchell and Donald Jones of Loganville, their children, Travail, Talilah, Tanique and Tayven Jones, daughter and son-in-law, Alyssa and Tyler Layman of Toccoa, their children, Brayden and Hunter Layman; brothers, Samuel Mitchell, Elson Mitchell and B.J. Mitchell.
Monroe Local News
Descendant of renowned Monroe resident to give presentation on Buffalo Soldiers in Monroe Sunday
MONROE, GA – (Jan. 31) – The Monroe Museum is hosting a presentation Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, given by Charles Young, great-grandson of renowned Monroe resident Boyd ‘Buddy’ Conyers and his wife, Louelle. The presentation is on the original Charles Young, Buffalo Soldier, another renowned American from whom Young is a descendant. The presentation will take place at 3 p.m. in the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
Monroe Local News
Loganville Police Chief Lowry is guest speaker at Friday’s TRIAD meeting
The last TRIAD for 2022 will take place at 9 a.m. this Friday, Feb.3, 2022, at The Retreat in Loganville! The guest speaker this month is Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry. “He will tell your about our wonderful town of Loganville. We think you will enjoy hearing him speak,” said Janice Tribble.
Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s secretary accused of sending threatening letter to her boss
The News: Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s Secretary Katrina Holloway, age 52, has been charged with false statements and false report of a crime by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. What We Know: The investigation began in June 2022 after GBI agents received a request from the Clayton County...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, Rickey Smiley’s son Brandon Smiley died at 32. Rickey confirmed the passing of his son on a Facebook live post as he prepared to leave for Birmingham to be with his family. He asked everyone to pray for him, his family...
Monroe Local News
Social Circle PD K-9 officer retires after 56 ‘dog years’ on the job
Social Circle Police Department K-9 Charlie spent his final “working” day Jan. 6, honored at a ceremony, eating cake and receiving belly rubs and toys. K-9 Charlie started at the SCPD in 2017 after being donated from the Netherlands. Upon his arrival, K-9 Charlie was partnered with Officer Chad Hunt, where they both completed narcotics detection training.
Son of Atlanta radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley dies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Brandon Smiley, the son of comedian and radio host Rickey Smiley, has died. He was reportedly 32. Rickey Smiley shared the news of his son’s death on social media Sunday. “I just have bad news this morning. I’m on my way to the airport to...
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Newton County highway
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a Newton County highway Monday evening, authorities said....
Monroe Local News
Fall 2022 local students on the Dean’s List at Georgia State University
ATLANTA, GA (01/30/2023)– To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Terroristic threats; battery; stolen vehicle; theft and slew of alerts
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Sunday, Jan. 8 – Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Sunday, January 8, 2023. ZONE 3. Arrest – 55-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Sports bike flees at over 140 mph; friend takes deceased woman, 39, to hospital; juvenile, 15, assaulted; allegations girl pulls knife on her grandfather
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Juvenile Runaway –...
“Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr.
There are many Black men and women responsible for Atlanta’s growth from post-Civil War southern outpost to the major American city that it is today. From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Atlanta’s first Black Mayor Maynard Jackson to modern day pioneers like Ambassador and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young and the city’s first female […] The post “Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Cumming City Center development gets another tenant
(Cumming, GA) A chiropractic practice that places value in helping families live well and thrive is headed to the Cumming City Center development. The city announced Monday that Cumming Family Chiropractic. is moving to the center. Owner and operator Dr. Diana Husk, a local Forsyth County mom, is bringing her specialized chiropractic care to local families at the City Center.
Woman shot in her car at Stone Mountain shopping center
A woman was injured early Tuesday morning when an unknown suspect opened fire on her car in the parking lot of a Stone Mountain shopping center, authorities said.
14-year-old Ga. boy left paralyzed after robbery and shooting; family desperate for answers
JACKSON, Ga. — Pamela Sims says a van and a cell phone was taken from her 14-year-old son before he was shot and robbed while visiting a friend in Jackson, Georgia. “This is heartbreaking, it’s devastating,” Sims said. Sims says her son rode to Jackson with an...
Clayton chairman’s ex-secretary charged with making false statements to GBI
The former secretary of Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner has been charged with making false statements to the Georgia...
