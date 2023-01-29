ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Eric Lee Newberry, 50, of Monroe

Eric Lee Newberry, age 50, of Monroe, GA passed away on January 19, 2023. Eric was born on November 6, 1972 to Deloris Lee Greene and Gary Newberry. Mr. Newberry was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Allen. Eric was an avid hunter and his favorite place to find...
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Ray Louis Flowers, 87, of Loganville

Ray Louis Flowers, age 87, of Loganville, GA., passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Audrey Flowers; his loving and devoted wife, Sheila; brother, James; sisters, Ellen, Frances, Leon and Marie. He is survived by his sons, Kenny Flowers (Anita), Steven Flowers (Susannah); sisters, Ann Mewborn and Mae Finnell; grandchildren, Crystal (Michael), Brittney (Grant), Brett, Kevin (Kim), Ashley (Fiancé Richard), Christian (Kristen), Brooke (Jeremy); great grandchildren, Malachi, Micah, Asher, Juliana, Graham, Brooks, Hollis, Hayden, Savannah, Summer, Raylan, Nolan, Mason and Dean.
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, 70, of Loganville

Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, age 70 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Jeffrey proudly served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp for 11 years and owned his own construction business. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Violet Shirlene Mitchell. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley Mitchell and Donald Jones of Loganville, their children, Travail, Talilah, Tanique and Tayven Jones, daughter and son-in-law, Alyssa and Tyler Layman of Toccoa, their children, Brayden and Hunter Layman; brothers, Samuel Mitchell, Elson Mitchell and B.J. Mitchell.
Monroe Local News

Descendant of renowned Monroe resident to give presentation on Buffalo Soldiers in Monroe Sunday

MONROE, GA – (Jan. 31) – The Monroe Museum is hosting a presentation Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, given by Charles Young, great-grandson of renowned Monroe resident Boyd ‘Buddy’ Conyers and his wife, Louelle. The presentation is on the original Charles Young, Buffalo Soldier, another renowned American from whom Young is a descendant. The presentation will take place at 3 p.m. in the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
Monroe Local News

Social Circle PD K-9 officer retires after 56 ‘dog years’ on the job

Social Circle Police Department K-9 Charlie spent his final “working” day Jan. 6, honored at a ceremony, eating cake and receiving belly rubs and toys. K-9 Charlie started at the SCPD in 2017 after being donated from the Netherlands. Upon his arrival, K-9 Charlie was partnered with Officer Chad Hunt, where they both completed narcotics detection training.
Monroe Local News

Fall 2022 local students on the Dean’s List at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (01/30/2023)– To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
TheAtlantaVoice

“Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr.

There are many Black men and women responsible for Atlanta’s growth from post-Civil War southern outpost to the major American city that it is today. From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to Atlanta’s first Black Mayor Maynard Jackson to modern day pioneers like Ambassador and former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young and the city’s first female […] The post “Bo Legs” film tells the tale of one of Atlanta’s unsung heroes, Marvin Arrington, Sr. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
John Thompson

Cumming City Center development gets another tenant

(Cumming, GA) A chiropractic practice that places value in helping families live well and thrive is headed to the Cumming City Center development. The city announced Monday that Cumming Family Chiropractic. is moving to the center. Owner and operator Dr. Diana Husk, a local Forsyth County mom, is bringing her specialized chiropractic care to local families at the City Center.
