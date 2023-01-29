Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Well-known grocer opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Ray Louis Flowers, 87, of Loganville
Ray Louis Flowers, age 87, of Loganville, GA., passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Audrey Flowers; his loving and devoted wife, Sheila; brother, James; sisters, Ellen, Frances, Leon and Marie. He is survived by his sons, Kenny Flowers (Anita), Steven Flowers (Susannah); sisters, Ann Mewborn and Mae Finnell; grandchildren, Crystal (Michael), Brittney (Grant), Brett, Kevin (Kim), Ashley (Fiancé Richard), Christian (Kristen), Brooke (Jeremy); great grandchildren, Malachi, Micah, Asher, Juliana, Graham, Brooks, Hollis, Hayden, Savannah, Summer, Raylan, Nolan, Mason and Dean.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Eric Lee Newberry, 50, of Monroe
Eric Lee Newberry, age 50, of Monroe, GA passed away on January 19, 2023. Eric was born on November 6, 1972 to Deloris Lee Greene and Gary Newberry. Mr. Newberry was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Allen. Eric was an avid hunter and his favorite place to find...
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, 70, of Loganville
Jeffrey Clay Mitchell, age 70 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Jeffrey proudly served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp for 11 years and owned his own construction business. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Violet Shirlene Mitchell. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley Mitchell and Donald Jones of Loganville, their children, Travail, Talilah, Tanique and Tayven Jones, daughter and son-in-law, Alyssa and Tyler Layman of Toccoa, their children, Brayden and Hunter Layman; brothers, Samuel Mitchell, Elson Mitchell and B.J. Mitchell.
Monroe Local News
Fall 2022 local students on the Dean’s List at Georgia State University
ATLANTA, GA (01/30/2023)– To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Monroe Local News
Loganville Police Chief Lowry is guest speaker at Friday’s TRIAD meeting
The last TRIAD for 2022 will take place at 9 a.m. this Friday, Feb.3, 2022, at The Retreat in Loganville! The guest speaker this month is Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry. “He will tell your about our wonderful town of Loganville. We think you will enjoy hearing him speak,” said Janice Tribble.
Monroe Local News
Descendant of renowned Monroe resident to give presentation on Buffalo Soldiers in Monroe Sunday
MONROE, GA – (Jan. 31) – The Monroe Museum is hosting a presentation Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, given by Charles Young, great-grandson of renowned Monroe resident Boyd ‘Buddy’ Conyers and his wife, Louelle. The presentation is on the original Charles Young, Buffalo Soldier, another renowned American from whom Young is a descendant. The presentation will take place at 3 p.m. in the Historic Walton County Courthouse in downtown Monroe.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Terroristic threats; battery; stolen vehicle; theft and slew of alerts
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Sunday, Jan. 8 – Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Sunday, January 8, 2023. ZONE 3. Arrest – 55-year-old Monroe woman was arrested at...
Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Walton County and Social Circle Fire battle house fire on Whitney Road
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of Whitney Road. “The fire was dispatched at 2:19pm Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house upon arrival. No one was at home at the time of the fire,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Fire investigators are on scene conducting an investigation into the fire cause.”
fox5atlanta.com
13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving Jonesboro home, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday morning. Authorities say 13-year-old Janiyah Willis left her home on the 7000th block of Conkle Road in Jonesboro at around 11:15 a.m. without permission. That was the last time anyone heard from her.
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Newton County highway
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a Newton County highway Monday evening, authorities said....
Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s secretary accused of sending threatening letter to her boss
The News: Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner’s Secretary Katrina Holloway, age 52, has been charged with false statements and false report of a crime by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. What We Know: The investigation began in June 2022 after GBI agents received a request from the Clayton County...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County wife searching for answers after husband shot to death in driveway a month ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been a month and a half since a Paulding County man was killed outside his home and deputies say they still don’t know who was behind it. Joshua Mitchell’s wife told FOX 5 she doesn’t want his case to be forgotten. She is asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to come forward.
Monroe Local News
Social Circle PD K-9 officer retires after 56 ‘dog years’ on the job
Social Circle Police Department K-9 Charlie spent his final “working” day Jan. 6, honored at a ceremony, eating cake and receiving belly rubs and toys. K-9 Charlie started at the SCPD in 2017 after being donated from the Netherlands. Upon his arrival, K-9 Charlie was partnered with Officer Chad Hunt, where they both completed narcotics detection training.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man charged in shooting at Gainesville shopping plaza
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Guillermo Vazquez Martinez has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. It’s believed that Martinez is still on the run. Both victims survived the shooting. Gainesville police say two men are in critical condition after the...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge
ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
Man shoots victim and himself in Marietta, police say
Two men were injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Marietta.
Woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hurt overnight in a shooting at a DeKalb County shopping plaza, according to police. At this time, there is very little additional information. However, 11Alive has learned that the female victim was shot on Memorial Drive at Rockbridge Road, which is the...
Woman shot in her car at Stone Mountain shopping center
A woman was injured early Tuesday morning when an unknown suspect opened fire on her car in the parking lot of a Stone Mountain shopping center, authorities said.
Monroe Local News
Walton County Schools is hiring
The Walton County School District has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editors Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 31, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
