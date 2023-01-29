Cousins Nabbed In Santander Bank Heist In Palmer Township: Reports

Jalissa Cummings and Cleon Edwards Photo Credit: Palmer Township Police Department

A man facing eviction had his cousin drive him to rob a Santander Bank in Palmer Township — which happened as another Santander Bank across town was also robbed, according to police and news reports.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents on Thursday, Jan. 26 were related.

Cleon H. Edwards, 55, of Forks Township, allegedly told his 25-year-old Jalissa Cummings he needed rent money, Lehigh Valley Live reports.

Cummings apparently acted as the getaway driver as Edwards walked into Santander Bank at 3120 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, lifted up his shirt and demanded money from the teller, the outlet said citing police papers.

Edwards apparently hopped into the back seat of his own Nissan Murano driven by Cummings. A good Samaritan followed the car and provided directions to dispatchers, police said.

The good Samaritan reported seeing someone jump out of the SUV near 25th Street near LA Fitness and run into Wilson Borough, according to police. The suspect vehicle was tracked until police stopped it and detained the driver, later identified as Cummings, according to authorities and news reports.

Edwards was charged with robbery and related offenses, while Cummings was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and associated offenses.

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.