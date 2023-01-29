ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lonzo Ball is ‘nowhere near playing’ as Chicago Bulls target the All-Star break for discussion on shutting down his season

By Julia Poe, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball in street clothes during the second half against the Hawks on Jan. 23, 2023, at the United Center. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The Chicago Bulls are creeping closer to shutting down point guard Lonzo Ball for a second straight season.

Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022 , when he suffered a small tear in the MCL in his right knee. That has spiraled into an increasingly confounding injury requiring two surgical procedures and continuing to cause him pain.

Although the Bulls haven’t set a firm cutoff date for Ball to return this season, they are facing a rapidly shortening runway. If Ball can’t make a drastic improvement in the next three weeks before the All-Star break, coach Billy Donovan said the Bulls likely will sit down for a formal discussion on Ball’s season — and his future.

“If you start to get to that point, I think there will probably end up being some conversations: ‘OK, what if he’s still not close to playing? What’s the plan going forward?’ ” Donovan said Saturday before the finale of a three-game trip against the Orlando Magic.

If updates on Ball’s recovery feel like recycled news, it’s not your imagination. The season is progressing while Ball is not, and Donovan’s updates on Ball are a repetition of the same facts he has provided for months.

Ball still isn’t running at full speed. He can’t scrimmage or play basketball. Although he has made marginal improvements — lightly jumping to shoot and dunk the ball, jogging on a treadmill — none is enough to signal that he will be cleared in the coming weeks for sprinting or other high-intensity drills.

And until he can sprint at full speed for multiple days in a row without a setback, Ball can’t be cleared for contact drills, scrimmaging or getting back on an NBA court.

There are only seven weeks between the All-Star break and the end of the regular season. Even if Ball is cleared to begin running in February, it’s uncertain how he could be ramped up in time to play meaningful minutes by the end of the season.

“He’s made some progress, but I’d be the first one to tell you he’s nowhere near playing,” Donovan said. “He’s just not. Because he’s not running on a consistent basis. When he can get to that place where he can do that consistently and be able to come back the next day and do it again, do it again and do it again — I think you’ll feel a little bit more optimistic.”

Until then, Ball has no clear timeline for when — or if — he’ll put on a Bulls jersey in 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ win, including Andre Drummond’s patience and DeMar DeRozan’s frustration

The Chicago Bulls rebounded from a crushing home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday with a team effort Thursday in a 114-98 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. Six players scored in double figures, including Ayo Dosunmu’s 22-point night on 9-of-10 shooting, and Coby White’s 20. The Bulls will need more games with everyone contributing, especially if Alex Caruso misses time after ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Allie Quigley leaves an indelible stamp on Chicago basketball — whether this is the end or just a break

Few things have been more certain in Chicago than Allie Quigley with the ball in her hands. It was always automatic. Give Quigley a foot of space — never mind that, just a few inches — behind the 3-point arc. Let the rest follow. After all the seasons and shattered records, something about Quigley’s shot remained surprising. The ball left her fingertips a half-second earlier than expected, ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls stars DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević aren’t letting trade rumors affect them during critical stretch

It’s not far-fetched to believe this upcoming stretch of games is crucial for the Chicago Bulls, a team that began the season with much optimism but has failed to live up to its billing. They’ll play four more games before the Feb. 9 trade deadline and nine before the start of the All-Star break Feb. 17. With DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević among the key Bulls players who figure to see their ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Recapping the Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine’s 36-point night fuels a 129-121 win against the Portland Trail Blazers

The Chicago Bulls won their second straight and third in four games, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 129-121 on Saturday night at the United Center. The Bulls overcame a 17-point deficit — and a 40-point performance from Blazers star Damian Lillard — to move into ninth place in the Eastern Conference, their highest standing in months. The highs Zach LaVine scored 21 points in the first ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Andre Drummond has proved he can have an impact on a game. But does the veteran big man fit into the Chicago Bulls’ future?

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, and the Chicago Bulls face a concern: What should they do with Andre Drummond? The center signed a two-year, $6.56 million deal in the offseason to help the Bulls around the rim. And when he has made his way onto the court, Drummond has achieved just that, averaging 18.7 rebounds per 36 minutes. But Drummond’s playing time has dwindled severely with each ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy