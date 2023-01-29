Lonzo Ball is ‘nowhere near playing’ as Chicago Bulls target the All-Star break for discussion on shutting down his season

Bulls guard Lonzo Ball in street clothes during the second half against the Hawks on Jan. 23, 2023, at the United Center. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The Chicago Bulls are creeping closer to shutting down point guard Lonzo Ball for a second straight season.

Ball hasn’t played since Jan. 14, 2022 , when he suffered a small tear in the MCL in his right knee. That has spiraled into an increasingly confounding injury requiring two surgical procedures and continuing to cause him pain.

Although the Bulls haven’t set a firm cutoff date for Ball to return this season, they are facing a rapidly shortening runway. If Ball can’t make a drastic improvement in the next three weeks before the All-Star break, coach Billy Donovan said the Bulls likely will sit down for a formal discussion on Ball’s season — and his future.

“If you start to get to that point, I think there will probably end up being some conversations: ‘OK, what if he’s still not close to playing? What’s the plan going forward?’ ” Donovan said Saturday before the finale of a three-game trip against the Orlando Magic.

If updates on Ball’s recovery feel like recycled news, it’s not your imagination. The season is progressing while Ball is not, and Donovan’s updates on Ball are a repetition of the same facts he has provided for months.

Ball still isn’t running at full speed. He can’t scrimmage or play basketball. Although he has made marginal improvements — lightly jumping to shoot and dunk the ball, jogging on a treadmill — none is enough to signal that he will be cleared in the coming weeks for sprinting or other high-intensity drills.

And until he can sprint at full speed for multiple days in a row without a setback, Ball can’t be cleared for contact drills, scrimmaging or getting back on an NBA court.

There are only seven weeks between the All-Star break and the end of the regular season. Even if Ball is cleared to begin running in February, it’s uncertain how he could be ramped up in time to play meaningful minutes by the end of the season.

“He’s made some progress, but I’d be the first one to tell you he’s nowhere near playing,” Donovan said. “He’s just not. Because he’s not running on a consistent basis. When he can get to that place where he can do that consistently and be able to come back the next day and do it again, do it again and do it again — I think you’ll feel a little bit more optimistic.”

Until then, Ball has no clear timeline for when — or if — he’ll put on a Bulls jersey in 2023.