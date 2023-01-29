Read full article on original website
Dworshak Dam Makes WorldAtlas.com List of '7 Most Awe-Inspiring Dams in the US'
AHSAHKA, ID - WorldAtlas.com has named Dworshak Dam in Clearwater County, Idaho as one of the '7 Most Awe-Inspiring Dams in the US.'. Standing 717 feet tall, Dworshak Dam is the third largest dam in all of the US. After seven years of construction, Dworshak Dam opened in 1973. Also...
