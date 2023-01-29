ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

ABC Action News

Is Fort Lauderdale's tunnel project dead in the water?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A possible solution to South Florida’s traffic problems is losing momentum. City Commissioners in Fort Lauderdale may not be moving forward with plans to build Tesla tunnels, which are courtesy of Elon Musk's Boring Company. The idea came about roughly two years ago after...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-95 At Yamato To Close In Boca Raton

Closure Follows Diverging Diamond Delays… BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As the Diverging Diamond starts its first full day of operation, another major closure is set for tonight. The Florida Department of Transportation continues I-95 roadwork and expansion — and now the focus in […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

1 airlifted following three-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three vehicles were involved in a collision in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 120th Street. When units arrived on the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Fake North Miami Beach attorney arrested, authorities say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to authorities, a 62-year-old man was either an attorney for 15 years or merely studying to be one — depending on who you asked. But investigators say he never had a law license. That’s according to an arrest warrant obtained by Local...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER WITH LACERATED NECK WAS FOUND COVERED IN WHITE POWDER

RESIDENTS FUMING THAT NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUPRESSES INFORMATION. BOCANEWSNOW.COM OBTAINS NEW DETAILS… “BLOOD ON HANDS.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man rushed to Delray Medical Center last week with a neck laceration after being found unconscious on the tennis courts in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into home in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a home in Miramar. This happened in the area of 3045 Tara Road in Miramar, just off of Miramar Parkway, Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Miramar Fire Rescue said there were three people inside the green Mustang that crashed. None were injured, save for a busted lip on one of the occupants.
MIRAMAR, FL
NewPelican

Catching the Ocean View: Wahoo Bay module fabrication has begun; deployment expected to begin next week

Many decades of urban development along our coastline have resulted in homes and commercial buildings directly exposed to the dangers of sea level rise. Waterfront properties have given way to condominiums and concrete seawalls that were once sand, coral rock, and mangroves. “Coastal Communities often depend on natural barriers, like mangroves and coral reefs, to aid in flood reduction during tropical threats like hurricanes,” states the latest information from Wahoo Bay, a project with scientific, educational, and tourism objectives.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 critical following shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired at a car in the street with several people inside, Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department was gathered at the scene near the 500th block of 151st Street as they continued to investigate. The...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal on Sunday. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West McNab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami police cracking down to protect bicyclists, pedestrians

MIAMI - In an effort to reduce traffic fatalities involving bicyclists and pedestrians, Miami police are kicking off the second phase of their Pedestrian and Bicyclist Safety Campaign. The campaign started in January. Officers were stationed throughout the city at various intersections where pedestrians and bicyclists have been struck in the past and handed out flyers with pedestrian and bicyclist safety tips On Wednesday, enforcement will begin. Police will have zero tolerance for any driver, pedestrian, or bicyclist who violates traffic laws. Police Chief Manny Morales said the goal is to reduce the number of deadly accidents. In...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Pit bull mauls woman, boy in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman and a boy were hurt when they were attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon in Pompano Beach, authorities said.According to a statement by the Broward County Sheriff's Department, the two victims, who were not identified, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.The dog was taken by animal control officials following the incident, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 100 block of NW 21st Street, officials said.The woman who was attacked by the animal said it belonged to her daughter. She told CBS 4 that the dog first attacked a boy who had come to the home to purchase some snacks. The woman said the dog turned on her as she was trying to separate the boy from the dog.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

January 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The first month of the New Year saw the return of a beloved Fort Lauderdale restaurant, a retro martini lounge, and a distillery producing tropical liqueurs. Runway 84 reopened with an Italian supper club vibe, and the National Hotel opened its retro Martini Bar. In addition, Tropical Distillers opened in Allapattah. The distillery makes liqueurs and spirits with local, tropical flavors.
MIAMI, FL

