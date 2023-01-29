Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
What did we just see? Five observations from #4 Virginia’s 67-62 win at Syracuse
Virginia struggled to find answers with the post D. Jesse Edwards had a quiet night in Virginia’s 73-66 win over Syracuse back on Jan. 7 – four points on 2-of-5 shooting. He did have 10 rebounds, but on the offensive end, he was an afterthought, if even that.
Augusta Free Press
#4 Virginia makes it seven straight, gutting out 67-62 win at Syracuse
Good teams find a way to steal Ws. That’s what fourth-ranked Virginia did – steal one – Monday night at Syracuse. ‘Cuse did everything but win that game, shooting 64 percent from the floor in the first half, taking control with a 12-0 second-half run, holding Virginia to 34.5 percent shooting in the second half.
Augusta Free Press
Highlight of the Virginia 2023 football schedule: The return of Brennan Armstrong
Which game, Virginia Fan, do you have circled next fall? The opener against Tennessee in Nashville, maybe. I’m making that road trip, just because it’s Nashville. The home opener, then, is the next weekend against JMU, which will be favored. That one won’t be any fun. I’m...
Augusta Free Press
Syracuse battles, but #4 Virginia makes the big plays, steals one in the Dome
The beat goes on for Syracuse, another big game, another huge opportunity to take a giant step in the right direction. At the end, just another crushing defeat in a season quickly becoming on the brink for the Orange. Tonight, Syracuse battled #4 Virginia for 40 minutes, holding as much...
Augusta Free Press
UVA announces spring football practice schedule to culminate with April 15 spring game
Virginia will hold its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network, and admission for those who want to be there in person is free. The 2023 spring practice schedule is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14. The schedule...
Augusta Free Press
UVA Innovator of the Year is diabetes pioneer Marc Breton
Marc Breton is associate professor of psychiatry and neurobehavioral sciences at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and co-founder and associate director of research of the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology. He is the 2022 Edlich-Henderson Innovator of the Year, an endowed award which recognizes university faculty members whose...
Augusta Free Press
Luke Bryan to return to JPJ in Charlottesville with ‘Country On’ tour
Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will be back in Charlottesville at John Paul Jones Arena on Oct 27. The 36-city “Country On” tour was announced this week. The tour will kick off June 15 in Syracuse, New York, and end on Oct. 28 in Charleston, S.C.
Augusta Free Press
Senate committee moves to block appointment of ‘wokeness’ critic to UVA Board of Visitors
A State Senate committee said no on Monday to controversial University of Virginia Board of Visitors appointee Bert Ellis. Gov. Glenn Youngkin had appointed Ellis, the CEO of Ellis Communications, an Atlanta-based, early-stage venture capital firm and an investor in The White Spot, a popular Corner restaurant, last summer. Ellis,...
Augusta Free Press
Scholars Latino Initiative welcomes new chair and members for 2023
Scholars Latino Initiative begins its second decade providing college access by welcoming a new chair and new members on its board of directors. “At its core, SLI is a community-based organization led by volunteer board members committed to our mission to support higher education opportunities for Latinx young people,” Dr. Jason Good, who served as chair from 2019-2022 and is the vice president for enrollment management at Ringling College of Art and Design, said. “The board has provided vital leadership in SLI’s founding and development over the past decade, bringing us to this moment, and its current and growing strength promises an even brighter future.”
Augusta Free Press
John D’earth, UVA Jazz Ensemble among headliners for Jazz Digs JABA event
Legendary trumpet player John D’earth, along with the UVA Jazz Ensemble and internationally acclaimed French pianist Damien Groleau, will be headlining the Jazz Digs JABA event on April 28 at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville. This concert will include special guest performances including the “Three Tenors” and will be...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police have recovered a fourth body from the Rockfish River in Nelson County
Virginia State Police have recovered a fourth body from the Rockfish River in Nelson County near where a vehicle submerged in December. The VSP Search & Recovery Team recovered the body on Friday morning. The body was. transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive...
Augusta Free Press
Hanover County authorities lead search for missing Mechanicsville teen
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile. Vasilica Joia was last seen at her residence in Mechanicsville on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a long grey vest, a long skirt, and tall black boots. Anyone with information on...
Augusta Free Press
Former Uniontown resident on Staunton study: ‘How many more studies do they need?”
Uniontown, a predominantly Black neighborhood in Staunton settled after the Civil War, will be the focus of another publicly funded study. A former resident who still has family and family property in Uniontown wonders how many more studies the city needs to do. “I have read articles from time to...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro teen charged in fatal crash: Driver fatigue investigated as possible cause
A Waynesboro teen has been charged in a two-vehicle accident in Stuarts Draft that took the life of a Pennsylvania man early Sunday morning. Bryan A. Martinez-Chavez, 19, of Waynesboro, has been charged with failure to maintain control, according to Virginia State Police. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a...
Augusta Free Press
Details on the wrong-way interstate crash in Augusta County that killed three people
A Pennsylvania man driving the wrong way on Interstate 81 in Augusta County hit another vehicle head-on, and three people are dead as a result. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. Monday at the 208 mile marker, according to Virginia State Police. It’s not been determined yet how long the...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Rio Road turn lane closed overnight to allow crews to repair manhole
VDOT crews will close the turn lane onto U.S. 29 south in Albemarle County at the intersection with Rio Road West between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday to repair a manhole. Drivers should be alert for workers in the turn lane. The closure will extend from Rio Road...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County on Sunday at 6:55 a.m. that took the life of one of the people involved. A Toyota Tundra and a pickup truck collided in the 1300 block of White Hill Road. There was one confirmed fatality. The crash remains...
Augusta Free Press
Evicted: Waynesboro’s homeless population served trespassing orders for Tent City
Waynesboro’s homeless population living in Tent City on Essex Avenue has been ordered to vacate the premises with one week to find another location to call home. According to a statement attributed to the Waynesboro Police Department, the department was asked to assist the property owner with individuals trespassing on private property.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton businesses to be featured on new PBS series
A new docuseries “Life in the Heart Land” will run March 9-April 27 on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS. POP Plastic and Jones Gardens will be among the stories featured in the series produced with VPM and DeepStructure Productions. “Life In The Heart Land” dives deep...
Augusta Free Press
Twenty people file applications for open Charlottesville City Council seat
Twenty people have submitted applications to be considered for the vacant seat on Charlottesville City Council. The deadline to apply was Monday. The seat being filled is the unexpired term City Councilor Sena Magill, who announced her intent to step down earlier this month. City Council will appoint someone to...
Comments / 0