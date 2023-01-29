ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

#4 Virginia makes it seven straight, gutting out 67-62 win at Syracuse

Good teams find a way to steal Ws. That’s what fourth-ranked Virginia did – steal one – Monday night at Syracuse. ‘Cuse did everything but win that game, shooting 64 percent from the floor in the first half, taking control with a 12-0 second-half run, holding Virginia to 34.5 percent shooting in the second half.
SYRACUSE, NY
Augusta Free Press

UVA Innovator of the Year is diabetes pioneer Marc Breton

Marc Breton is associate professor of psychiatry and neurobehavioral sciences at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and co-founder and associate director of research of the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology. He is the 2022 Edlich-Henderson Innovator of the Year, an endowed award which recognizes university faculty members whose...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Scholars Latino Initiative welcomes new chair and members for 2023

Scholars Latino Initiative begins its second decade providing college access by welcoming a new chair and new members on its board of directors. “At its core, SLI is a community-based organization led by volunteer board members committed to our mission to support higher education opportunities for Latinx young people,” Dr. Jason Good, who served as chair from 2019-2022 and is the vice president for enrollment management at Ringling College of Art and Design, said. “The board has provided vital leadership in SLI’s founding and development over the past decade, bringing us to this moment, and its current and growing strength promises an even brighter future.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

John D’earth, UVA Jazz Ensemble among headliners for Jazz Digs JABA event

Legendary trumpet player John D’earth, along with the UVA Jazz Ensemble and internationally acclaimed French pianist Damien Groleau, will be headlining the Jazz Digs JABA event on April 28 at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville. This concert will include special guest performances including the “Three Tenors” and will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton businesses to be featured on new PBS series

A new docuseries “Life in the Heart Land” will run March 9-April 27 on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on VPM PBS. POP Plastic and Jones Gardens will be among the stories featured in the series produced with VPM and DeepStructure Productions. “Life In The Heart Land” dives deep...
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy