Scholars Latino Initiative begins its second decade providing college access by welcoming a new chair and new members on its board of directors. “At its core, SLI is a community-based organization led by volunteer board members committed to our mission to support higher education opportunities for Latinx young people,” Dr. Jason Good, who served as chair from 2019-2022 and is the vice president for enrollment management at Ringling College of Art and Design, said. “The board has provided vital leadership in SLI’s founding and development over the past decade, bringing us to this moment, and its current and growing strength promises an even brighter future.”

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO