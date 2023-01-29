A 27-year-old Standish man has gone missing. Armani Kelly left for Detroit on January 21 to perform at Lounge 31 on Gratiot Avenue. Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, says she isn’t sure if her son ever made it to the performance as she hasn’t heard from him since he arrived in Detroit. She was able to track places he had visited using his vehicle’s OnStar computer, which showed it was at Life Church, Huntington Apartments and Londonderry Condos. His vehicle is now in possession of the Warren Police Department.

