Frankenmuth, MI

WNEM

Family competes against each other at Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Teams from across Michigan came together to create some amazing snow sculptures for the 2023 Zehnder’s Snowfest. For two teams the competition is all in the family. For them the top prize isn’t the trophy, but the bragging rights for the next year. Chris...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
mycitymag.com

Evening News Anchor WNEM TV5

Regular viewers of WNEM TV5’s evening newscasts are familiar with this lovely lady they invite into their homes Monday through Friday at 5, 6 and 11pm. We thought you’d like to know a little bit more about her!. Originally from the Northeast, Meg came to mid-Michigan in 2014...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

Rare piebald deer sighted in Alma

A rare piebald deer has been sighted near medical offices in the city of Alma. A photo of the white deer was captured by Brandi Lowery just north of Warwick Drive across from the MyMichigan Medical Center emergency room. Her boyfriend has been working on renovating a building at that...
ALMA, MI
wsgw.com

Standish Man Missing After Leaving for Detroit

A 27-year-old Standish man has gone missing. Armani Kelly left for Detroit on January 21 to perform at Lounge 31 on Gratiot Avenue. Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, says she isn’t sure if her son ever made it to the performance as she hasn’t heard from him since he arrived in Detroit. She was able to track places he had visited using his vehicle’s OnStar computer, which showed it was at Life Church, Huntington Apartments and Londonderry Condos. His vehicle is now in possession of the Warren Police Department.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

MLive

