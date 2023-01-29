Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?Chibuzo NwachukuBay City, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
Sonny Stitt played globally with jazz greats. Is he underappreciated in his hometown, Saginaw?
SAGINAW, MI — Fred Reif can close his eyes and still see the jazz legend he wished he would have met. Edward Hammond Boatner Jr. — better known as Sonny Stitt or “Lone Wolf” — was visiting his adopted hometown of Saginaw in 1975 when Reif spotted the globally-beloved musician strolling the hallway of a downtown mall.
WNEM
Family competes against each other at Snowfest
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Teams from across Michigan came together to create some amazing snow sculptures for the 2023 Zehnder’s Snowfest. For two teams the competition is all in the family. For them the top prize isn’t the trophy, but the bragging rights for the next year. Chris...
Here are 8 ways to celebrate Black History Month in Flint
FLINT, MI – Black History Month will be filled with cultural enrichment activities in Flint this year. From new art exhibitions that showcase Black culture to an African American film series, there will be plenty of ways for Flint and Genesee County residents to get involved this February. Here...
Singer’s concert at SVSU kicks off museum’s Black History Month celebration
KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, MI — A Michigan singer will return to her alma mater to perform this week. Monique Ella Rose, a Saginaw Valley State University alumna, will lead a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Kochville Township-based campus. The event is scheduled in the Rhea Miller Recital Hall, located in SVSU’s Curtiss Hall.
wcsx.com
Michigan Temperatures to Get Dangerously Cold – Here’s Where
Michigan, at long last, got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the massive snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets...
Riverbank Farm in Davison area flipped into arts and crafts spot for women
RICHFIELD TWP, MI - When Colleen Pace set out to renovate her Riverbank Farm built in 1987, the 70-year-old two-time breast cancer survivor had no previous building experience for what she envisioned. “When my husband would ask, ‘What are you going to build in here?’ I would reply, ‘I’m not...
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
mycitymag.com
Evening News Anchor WNEM TV5
Regular viewers of WNEM TV5’s evening newscasts are familiar with this lovely lady they invite into their homes Monday through Friday at 5, 6 and 11pm. We thought you’d like to know a little bit more about her!. Originally from the Northeast, Meg came to mid-Michigan in 2014...
One of Flint’s Magnificent Historic Mansions Can Be Yours for Under $500K
When it comes to historic neighborhoods in Michigan, it’s hard to beat the area known as the College Cultural Area in Flint. The elegant architecture has kept the homes some of the most sought-after in the area for years, and now you can call one of them home. I...
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Ithaca mourns the loss of Brady Hessbrook; family plans to create ‘B#4 Foundation’ in his honor.
ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – The Hessbrook last name is well known in the Michigan high school football community. With Terry Hessbrook as head coach, the program won five state championships and went on a 69-game winning streak from 2010 to 2014. On Friday, the Hessbrook family suffered a defeat way worse than any loss on […]
James L. Rice, who piloted Bishop Airport to new heights, dies at 71
FLINT, MI -- The man who oversaw the rebuilding of Bishop Airport’s terminal and helped make it one of the nation’s fast-growing airports in the late 1990s, has died. James L. Rice, 71, of Flushing died on Monday, Jan. 30, roughly nine years after he announced his retirement as Bishop’s director.
Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
Morning Sun
Rare piebald deer sighted in Alma
A rare piebald deer has been sighted near medical offices in the city of Alma. A photo of the white deer was captured by Brandi Lowery just north of Warwick Drive across from the MyMichigan Medical Center emergency room. Her boyfriend has been working on renovating a building at that...
Pair of Holly sisters open new apothecary, backed by family history and beliefs
HOLLY, MI - For those only familiar with an apothecary off the hit TV show Schitt’s Creek, there is a new business in the heart of downtown Holly that people can see for themselves. While David Rose’s Rose Apothecary displayed toilet plungers in front of the store, don’t expect...
Land Bank event aims to add local, minority contractors for massive demolition program
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Genesee County Land Bank Authority is hosting a forum for demolition contractors who are interested in securing work on a massive demolition program that’s focused on the city of Flint. The Land Bank announced the forum will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. on Thursday,...
wsgw.com
Standish Man Missing After Leaving for Detroit
A 27-year-old Standish man has gone missing. Armani Kelly left for Detroit on January 21 to perform at Lounge 31 on Gratiot Avenue. Kelly’s mother, Lorrie Kemp, says she isn’t sure if her son ever made it to the performance as she hasn’t heard from him since he arrived in Detroit. She was able to track places he had visited using his vehicle’s OnStar computer, which showed it was at Life Church, Huntington Apartments and Londonderry Condos. His vehicle is now in possession of the Warren Police Department.
Arizona woman challenges grandson’s arrest in Saginaw street party
SAGINAW, MI — At 16, Keon D. Sanders’ life was upended. His mother having died, he left behind Saginaw for the warm, dry-heat climate of Arizona to live with his grandmother. Less than a year later, Keon visited Saginaw to attend his great-grandmother’s funeral. Before he could return...
What residents want to see happen to Lansing's Logan Square
A parking lot filled with potholes and unfinished paint jobs are just a couple of things that residents say are crippling the reputation of Logan Square.
Multi-employer job fair to be held in Owosso area this week
OWOSSO TWP, MI - Looking for a job?. The Owosso job fair is the place to be from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at GST Michigan Works, located at 1975 West M-21 in Owosso Township. Those interested must arrive at noon to have their resumes reviewed and prep for...
