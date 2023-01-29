Read full article on original website
Advocate
School District Rallies Behind Superintendent Targeted by Antigay Letter
A school superintendent in south Georgia resigned after a homophobic letter circulated that said she shouldn’t have the position because she’s gay — but the community wants her back. Dawn Clements had been interim superintendent of Ben Hill County schools since June and had been with the...
WALB 10
Tifton middle schoolers receive FBLA awards
Some may not have liked the news, but most faculty at VSU and students say it’s time. They say they adapted well and quickly to COVID, but they’re ready to get back to a traditional college experience. Sam Watson isn’t unfamiliar with Georgia politics. Georgia Hospital Association,...
WALB 10
Georgia Hospital Association, colleagues honor Dr. Anthony Parker
Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany. Sen. Ossoff makes a stop in Albany to highlight the needs of new mothers. Sen. Ossoff makes a stop in Albany to highlight the needs of new mothers. How can social media affect students’ mental health?. Updated: Jan. 19,...
An anti-gay letter led to a superintendent's resignation. But the community wants her back
Georgia LGBTQ advocates are applauding the show of support for a South Georgia school administrator who resigned after a local resident circulated an anti-gay note about her to local pastors. Ben Hill County interim school superintendent Dawn Clements submitted her resignation after the release of a letter this month that...
WALB 10
Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
WALB 10
Photo surrounding the case of of unidentified Mary Cowan
From left to right: Justin Vinson, Sherry Scaff, Kanazawa Albritten, Michael Burk, Angela Fogarty and Tina Watson. Renderings of the proposed Phoebe, Albany Tech life learning center. Updated: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT. Renderings of the proposed life and learning center from Phoebe and Albany Technical College. Updated:...
WALB 10
State hospital association honors Dr. Anthony Parker
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The late former president of Albany Technical College was honored by the state hospital association on Monday. The Georgia Hospital Association honored Dr. Anthony Parker with the Distinguished Service Award for his years of dedication to improving healthcare services in southwest Georgia. Parker served on the...
WCTV
Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
Republicans Watson, Cannon win Georgia special election contests
Special elections for two districts in the Georgia General Assembly will be contested Tuesday in southwest Georgia counties.
WALB 10
Albany allotted $6M for sewer project
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany received $6 million to rehabilitate a portion of the city’s sewer system. City leaders said that portion has been failing for the last 10 years. Officials said the project is going to be pretty extensive and it’s being done in conjunction...
WALB 10
Black History Month events across Southwest Georiga
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black History Month is all of February and Albany and the surrounding areas have several events planned to celebrate the month. Date and Time: Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Location: Pebble Hill Plantation. Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville will be holding a ribbon cutting and exhibit...
WALB 10
ASU student wins Target HBCU Design Challenge
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University (ASU) student is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Cameron Burnham, a senior visual and performing arts major at ASU, will have his t-shirt design sold in Target stores nationwide. The design features an illustration of six women with varying hairstyles and skin tones atop the word “CULTURE”.
New Phoebe CEO adapting well to hospital, community
ALBANY — Given the arc of her career trajectory, Deborah Angerami probably could have had her pick of jobs and locations had she taken the time to extensively explore her opportunities. But Angerami is where she wants to be, thank you, and she’s been able to hit the ground...
Albany State University student’s design featured in Target stores
ALBANY — Albany State University senior visual and performing arts major Cameron Burnam is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Burnam’s design is featured on T-shirts sold in Target stores nationwide. “The entire ASU campus community celebrates Cameron’s national debut and Target’s recognition...
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
WALB 10
Thronateeksa museums will temporarily close in preparation for new exhibit
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Various museums at Thronateeksa will temporarily close for the installation of the Drugs: Cost and Consequences exhibit set to open on Feb. 9, 2023. The 5,500-square-foot exhibit will last from February to September 2023. The exhibit will include an interactive exploration of the effects of drugs on both individuals and society.
WALB 10
Cause of fatal Albany house fire released
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We now know what caused a fatal fire in Albany on Sunday. The Albany Fire Department says that smoking near an oxygen tank caused the fire to start. Experts say that this is a situation they only see once every few years. Rebecca Gilliam, 66, was...
WALB 10
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The owner of an Irwin County daycare is defending his daughter, who is accused of abusing a child at the Play to Learn daycare in Ocilla. Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the mother of a newborn whose child was under her care.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy not seen in several days
ALBANY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Jeremiah Sumbry, 13, was reported missing Sunday, January 29 from his home in Albany. Long Term Forecast: What weather could be in store for Savannah this St....
WALB 10
Robert Cross 8th Grader Receives Collegiate Offer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s not often that an eight grade girl receives a collegiate offer, but KJ Acree has done just that. Dynamic, leader and hard working are just a few words to describe KJ Acree. Acree is an 8th grader at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School who...
