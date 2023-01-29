Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado Couple Come Across a Bull Elk Standing in the Road. Man Asks it 'You Wanna Go, Bud?' & Elk Pops TireZack LoveParshall, CO
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Related
Armed man killed by deputies in Eagle County
The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving deputies in Edwards on Tuesday.
Space heater sparks RV fire in Lakewood
A RV is considered a total loss after it was engulfed in flames in Lakewood Monday evening. Two people were able to escape, but the family dog did not, West Metro Fire Rescue said.
Summit Daily News
At least 2 Summit County teenagers injured in crash on Colorado Highway 9 in Frisco on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify what kind of injuries some of the passengers had. This story will be updated as more information is received. At least two Summit County teenagers sustained serious bodily injury Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a three-vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 9 in Frisco, according to Colorado State Patrol.
There's snow in Lakewood that hasn't melted in more than 400,000 years
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — There is a kind of polar process happening in the parking lots on the Front Range. Over time, snow turns to ice. And the icier a pile of snow gets, the harder and denser it becomes. Which means the longer it sits, the more energy it will take to melt it.
Ring video captures pair of mountain lions near downtown Boulder
Video captured from a Ring camera early Thursday morning shows two mountain lions walking through the backyard of a Boulder home.
Deer Family Strolls into Colorado Store, Owner Snaps Photo at the Perfect Moment
Business owner Lori Jones is used to having customers from all walks of life; however, when a family of deer decided to stop in her shop, it gave her pause. According to reports, Jones works selling gifts and supplies at the Horsetooth Inn and RV Park, a scenic mountain town perched at the foot of the Rockies in Fort Collins, Colorado.
worldanimalnews.com
The Wild Animal Sanctuary Is Helping To Protect Wild Horses In Colorado By Acquiring 22,450 Acres Of Land So They Can Roam Free
The Wild Animal Sanctuary announced last week that it recently acquired a large parcel of land located in northwest Colorado not far from the historic town of Steamboat Springs. With more than 22,450 acres of land spanning across 29 square miles, this contiguous parcel of land represents a landmass larger than Manhattan.
Woman dies after fire in Evergreen
EVERGREEN, Colo. — A woman in her 50s was found dead after a fire at a townhome in Evergreen early Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Evergreen Fire Rescue (EFR) responded to the townhome fire early Tuesday morning on Silver Spruce Lane. Fire crews said smoke...
Hearse carrying body for donation slides off I-70 in Colorado
As Summit Fire and EMS said, "OK, file this one under: 'You'll never believe it.'"
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
KRDO
Stolen vehicle out of Denver found in Pueblo, one man in custody
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man after he was found driving a stolen vehicle. On Jan. 28 at 12:35 p.m., officers recognized a black Kia Soul in the 1400 block of E. Routt Ave. that was reported stolen out of Denver. According to the PPD,...
Possible cause of 21-year-old cadet’s death at USAFA
The parents of a 21-year-old cadet who died at the U.S. Air Force Academy in January told Military.com that the preliminary reports indicate he may have died due to a blocked artery in his lungs.
Summit Daily News
Family and friends celebrate the life of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail coach in Eagle County
VAIL — Lily Connelly loved all growing things. She filled her apartment in Vail with flowers and plants, and pondered every wildflower during the summer while biking and hiking around the valley. She was an untamed spirit who cared deeply for everyone who came into her life, and tended...
Police looking for missing Denver teen
DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for a missing teen last seen on Monday at about 2 p.m. Adrian Montoya, 17, was last seen in the area of West Quincy Avenue and South Zenobia Street, according to police. That's near the Fort Logan National Cemetery. Montoya...
Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn
LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
Jefferson County saw a 257% rise in first-time homelessness from 2020 to 2022
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — In the middle of a Colorado winter, it’s hard to imagine sleeping on the street. On one of the coldest nights of the year, teams around the state walked through cities in search of people experiencing homelessness. This annual point-in-time count helps determine how many people are in need and how much federal funding the state gets.
Summit Daily News
California man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash Monday on snowy I-70 near Silverthorne
A California man died Monday, Jan. 30, of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Silverthorne, according to Colorado State Patrol. The 37-year-old man from Los Angeles lost control of his 1998 Plymouth Voyager while driving west on I-70 near mile marker 207.5 around 4:40 p.m., Sgt. Troy Kessler said the day after the crash.
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 identified
Remains found in unincorporated Weld County in 2018 have been identified as a missing Aurora man, the Weld County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.
Gunfire damages stores at Colorado Mills Mall
The Lakewood Police Department is investigating an exchange of gunfire that damaged two stores at the Colorado Mills Mall.
Suspect arrested in deadly Loveland carjacking
LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking and shooting earlier this month that left an 18-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured. The Loveland Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting in the area of 2500 E. 1st St. at the Brookstone Apartment Homes.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0