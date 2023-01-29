ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Lake, CO

Summit Daily News

At least 2 Summit County teenagers injured in crash on Colorado Highway 9 in Frisco on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 31

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify what kind of injuries some of the passengers had. This story will be updated as more information is received. At least two Summit County teenagers sustained serious bodily injury Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a three-vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 9 in Frisco, according to Colorado State Patrol.
FRISCO, CO
worldanimalnews.com

The Wild Animal Sanctuary Is Helping To Protect Wild Horses In Colorado By Acquiring 22,450 Acres Of Land So They Can Roam Free

The Wild Animal Sanctuary announced last week that it recently acquired a large parcel of land located in northwest Colorado not far from the historic town of Steamboat Springs. With more than 22,450 acres of land spanning across 29 square miles, this contiguous parcel of land represents a landmass larger than Manhattan.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Woman dies after fire in Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A woman in her 50s was found dead after a fire at a townhome in Evergreen early Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Evergreen Fire Rescue (EFR) responded to the townhome fire early Tuesday morning on Silver Spruce Lane. Fire crews said smoke...
EVERGREEN, CO
KRDO

Stolen vehicle out of Denver found in Pueblo, one man in custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man after he was found driving a stolen vehicle. On Jan. 28 at 12:35 p.m., officers recognized a black Kia Soul in the 1400 block of E. Routt Ave. that was reported stolen out of Denver. According to the PPD,...
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Police looking for missing Denver teen

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for a missing teen last seen on Monday at about 2 p.m. Adrian Montoya, 17, was last seen in the area of West Quincy Avenue and South Zenobia Street, according to police. That's near the Fort Logan National Cemetery. Montoya...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
LOVELAND, CO
Summit Daily News

California man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash Monday on snowy I-70 near Silverthorne

A California man died Monday, Jan. 30, of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Silverthorne, according to Colorado State Patrol. The 37-year-old man from Los Angeles lost control of his 1998 Plymouth Voyager while driving west on I-70 near mile marker 207.5 around 4:40 p.m., Sgt. Troy Kessler said the day after the crash.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested in deadly Loveland carjacking

LOVELAND, Colo. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a carjacking and shooting earlier this month that left an 18-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured. The Loveland Police Department announced the arrest Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 20 shooting in the area of 2500 E. 1st St. at the Brookstone Apartment Homes.
LOVELAND, CO
