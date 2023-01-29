Read full article on original website
Danny Trejo, Joel McHale Team Up for New Sci-Fi Movie
Tim Travers & The Time Traveler's Paradox is a new sci-fi comedy from Stimson Snead that wrapped production this month. The film is based on Snead's award-winning short of the same name, and Deadline has just revealed that Danny Trejo and Joel McHale are key supporting members of the cast.
Showtime Cancels New Series Before Season 1 Despite Filming Being Finished
Showtime is being integrated into the Paramount+ brand, and it means that some of the plans that Showtime had for its programming slate are quickly being changed. As a result, one series that Showtime was about to premiere is getting canceled before Season 1 even premieres. That show is Three...
Bryan Cranston Confirms Sequel to Acclaimed Movie
In a new episode of Politically Incorrect With Bill Maher, acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston revealed that he and Kevin Hart are developing a sequel to The Upside, their 2017 film about a recently-released convict who befriends a quadriplegic billionaire. The actor does not get into the details of the sequel, instead talking about his experience playing the role in The Upside, complaining that some members of the audience were upset that he played the role, rather than allowing a disabled actor to take the gig. This is, of course, very on-brand for Maher, who fixates on perceived instances of "cancel culture."
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Kevin O’Neal Dies: ‘No Time For Sergeants’ Actor, Brother Of Ryan O’Neal Was 77
Kevin O’Neal, the younger brother of actor Ryan O’Neal who for a time built a steady, if less widely known, performing career of his own died in his sleep of natural causes in Thousand Oaks, California, on Saturday, Jan. 28. He was 77. His death was announced by his nephew Patrick O’Neal, Ryan O’Neal’s son. “Kevin had a wicked sense of humor, just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep him in our hearts forever,” Patrick O’Neal wrote on Instagram, adding, “When Kevin walked into a room you heard him before you saw him. That energy and...
Matlock Reboot Casts Kathy Bates as Lead for New CBS Series
CBS is rebooting Matlock, with a twist. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that CBS has ordered a pilot for a new version of the classic series, with Oscar winner set to play the titular lawyer. It's a twist on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC before then running for an additional three on ABC and starred Andy Griffith as folksy criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock.
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
Ron Howard wanted to direct Cindy Williams and feels 'a little sad' that he never did
Director Ron Howard told the L.A. Times about his missed opportunity to work with Cindy Williams, his 'American Graffiti' co-star, who died last week.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Missing Out on Film Roles Like Fight Club for Buffy
Sarah Michelle Gellar has been busy promoting her new series, Wolf Pack, which releases its second episode on Paramount+ tomorrow. Gellar is best known for playing the titular role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and since her new series is also a supernatural teen drama, she's been fielding a lot of questions from her time on the beloved series. Gellar has revealed what item she kept from the set, and has opened up about the show's legacy amid the allegations made against the show's creator, Joss Whedon. During a recent chat with The Guardian, Gellar talked about missing out on big film roles during her time making Buffy, which included Fight Club, American Beauty, The Wedding Planner, and Gangs of New York.
Marvel's Gael García Bernal Joins Nicole Kidman in New Thriller
Marvel Studios did something unprecedented last fall by releasing their first of many Special Presentations, Werewolf by Night. Werewolf by Night was totally different than anything the studio had released before, with critics lauding it as one of the freshest entries to Phase 4. Gael Garcia Bernal played the titular character in the Special Presentation, and he was arguably one of the best parts of it. If you wanted to see more of the actor, it seems that he's found his next gig. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bernal has joined the Nicole Kidman-led Amazon Prime thriller Holland, Michigan. The film is being helmed by Mimi Cave with a script written by Andrew Sodroski. Kidman is producing the film with it being described a a "Hitchcock style thriller". Not much is known about Holland, Michigan, but it's said to be a "thriller involving secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town."
‘NCIS’: Rocky Carroll Reflects on Reaching 450 Episodes, Ponders Major Returns
NCIS is hitting quite the milestone, one few shows ever reach, with its 450th episode this season. “It’s just kind of surreal,” series star Rocky Carroll told TV Insider recently while discussing the latest episode he directed (the 21st!). “The fact that we’ve done 450 is a real testament all the way around, not only to the network and the people connected to the show but also to a very loyal fan base.”
Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum Almost Killed Her During Magic Mike's Last Dance Lap Dance
Magic Mike's Last Dance is hitting theaters this month, and it will mark the third film of the franchise after Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Channing Tatum is returning to play the titular role, and this time he's teaming up with Eternals star Salma Hayek. Recently, Hayek appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed Tatum's lap dance "nearly killed" her.
These Are the Comics That Inspired The New DC Studios Movies and TV Series
DC Studios revealed its first slate of TV and movie projects – the first half of "DC Universe Chapter 1" as described by studio co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. 10 titles were revealed by Gunn and Safran (5 movies, 5 TV series) which feature a mix of characters both new and old, iconic and obscure.
Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases "End of The Road" in First Poster
Fast X has a brand new poster ahead of Super Bowl week. The solemn image hypes the end of the road for Dominic Toretto and his rogue family of highly-capable drivers. Plot details of this film have basically been kept under-wraps for a while now. But, small peeks at the production and cast have made their way to social media. Vin Diesel has been teasing a trailer for months now. After the success of F9, fans want to see what's going on for the big finale to this years long journey with Toretto and his crew. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has signed on to be the bad guy this time. Marvel actress Brie Larson is also in the fold somehow. (Admiring some temporary ink that she may have gotten for filming no less.) Check out the first step on the road to the end of the line right here.
The Crown Star Thinks Netflix Series Should End
One star of The Crown doesn't think the show should continue as the Netflix show gets closer and closer to the present day. The Guardian spoke to Helena Bonham Carter about the current attitudes to Prince Harry and the royal family. As a result of all that turmoil and the treatment of Meghan Markle, it might be best to leave the historical drama to the ages. Over the last three years, world events like protests have led a number of people all over the world to estimate their relationship to entertainment like The Crown. It wasn't all glamour and palace intrigue for the British royal family. But, The Crown continues to be a strong performer for Netflix. Check out what else the actress had to say.
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
Max Thieriot And Fire Country Stars Weigh In On The CBS Drama's Messy Love Triangle
The stars of Fire Country, including Max Thieriot, weigh in on the CBS drama's messy love triangle.
Big George Foreman Trailer Released by Sony Pictures
Sony Pictures released the trailer for Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World. A glossy biopic from the company details the triumphs and journeys of the professional boxer. The result is a beautiful tribute to the athlete's entire career. Khris Davis plays Foreman and the movie is directed by George Tillman Jr.. Dan Gordon and Frank Baldwin helped write the script with the filmmaker. Forrest Whitaker came aboard the project as Foreman's famous trainer Doc Broadus. In American history, there have been so few competitors that were both Olympic Gold medalists and the height of their respective sports. Check out the trailer for yourself down below!
