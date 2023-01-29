Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy facing crossroads in 2023 season amid player exodus, staff complacency
With a 24-17 loss to an interim-coached Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27, Oklahoma State capped off a stretch of five losses in six games to close its 2022 season -- the worst campaign in Stillwater, Oklahoma, since 2018. Afterwards, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy took out his frustrations at a reporter who asked him a basic question about staff changes heading into the offseason.
Purdue 'monster' Zach Edey is so good, he's already a virtual lock to be national player of the year
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's Jan. 29. Selection Sunday is still in the distance, 42 days away. Doesn't matter, though. The national player of the year race is, for all intents and purposes, over. Truth is, in a practical sense it's felt like close to a done deal for...
Nick Saban kicks tires on Jeremy Pruitt as Alabama continues search for next defensive coordinator
Alabama coach Nick Saban has reached out to former Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt regarding the Crimson Tide's vacant defensive coordinator position, sources tell CBS Sports. It is believed no offer has been made at this time, and Alabama would not speak on Pruitt's candidacy when contacted for comment. Sources indicate...
College basketball rankings: No. 1 Purdue pulling away from pack in Top 25 And 1
Purdue extended its winning streak to eight games Sunday afternoon with a 77-61 victory over Michigan State. That means the Boilermakers are now 21-1 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten, where they have at least a four-game lead in the win column, and at least a two-game lead in the loss column, over everybody else in the conference. They remain No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
National Signing Day 2023: South Carolina, Arizona State among winners as Pac-12 powers miss on key targets
The traditional National Signing Day headlined the college football calendar on Wednesday as some of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle confirmed their destinations. While the heavy lifting largely took place in December when the early signing period opened, there were still a couple programs who had every reason to celebrate on Wednesday and a couple that were left wanting more.
Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills has been indicted by a grand jury on rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 25-year-old was charged after an incident that occurred in December 2019. Per WKBN, the indictment states that Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual,...
Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence 'might be a Hall of Famer someday'
Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure as Jaguars head coach did not go well. But the former Florida and Ohio State national champion still holds Jacksonville in high regard. Joining Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" Tuesday, Meyer praised the Jaguars' improved personnel and had even loftier remarks about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from top model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays 14-1
The Kansas City Chiefs avoided losing another close game to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship, using a late field goal from Harrison Butker to pick up the win. They will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia has cruised to a pair of blowout wins this postseason, including a 31-7 rout of the 49ers in the NFC title game. The Eagles are 2-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook for Super Bowl 57. Which side and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Urban Meyer names best coaching jobs in college football, explains difficulty ranking Alabama within top five
Urban Meyer has reached the top of the sport at multiple stops, giving him a unique perspective on the landscape of college football. During an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, Meyer was asked to speak from that perspective and rank the top five jobs in college football. He named, in order: Georgia, Ohio State, a tie between Florida and Florida State, LSU and USC.
2023 NFL Draft: How Eagles, Seahawks and other teams with two first-round picks should approach draft night
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than three months away. CBSSports.com explores how teams with two first-round selections could approach Thursday night, with the intention of exploring the same topic closer to draft night to see how the thought process may have changed. Detroit Lions: Nos. 6 and 18 overall.
College football recruiting: Five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor commits to South Carolina on National Signing Day
South Carolina made a National Signing Day splash on Wednesday as the Gamecocks landed a commitment from five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor over Oregon and Maryland. Ranked as 247Sports' No. 15 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, Harbor entered the day as the highest-rated uncommitted player in the class. Harbor...
HBCU All-Stars National Spotlight Player of the Week: Norfolk State's Joe Bryant Jr. leads honorees
Norfolk State guard Joe Bryant Jr. was selected as this week's National Spotlight Player of the Week to headline the HBCU All-Stars "Player of the Week" and "Team of the Week" award winners for Jan. 22-28. In the Spartans' games against Morgan State and South Carolina State last week, Bryant...
National Signing Day 2023 tracker: College football recruiting rankings, key commitments
The biggest commitments and news-making stories from the traditional National Signing Day for the 2023 class. The traditional National Signing Day took center stage on Wednesday as top high school prospects from around the country were afforded a final opportunity to lock up scholarships and sign National Letters of Intent. While a vast majority of the nation's top players already made their college decisions in December, there were still a number of notable names who found homes with just over a month until spring practice begins.
College basketball rankings: Kansas jumps into top five in Top 25 And 1 as Jayhawks get back on track
A week ago at this time, Kansas was on a three-game losing streak that had some questioning whether the Jayhawks were actually legitimate contenders to repeat as national champions. Me? I more or less just chalked it up to a ridiculously tough three-game stretch against ranked schools. As I explained...
How to watch Iowa vs. Northwestern: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Northwestern Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Iowa Hawkeyes and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 15 of 2017. Northwestern and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Utah State vs. New Mexico: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The New Mexico Lobos haven't won a contest against the Utah State Aggies since Feb. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. New Mexico and Utah State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Kenny Dillingham aims to revitalize Arizona State with youth, energy and a battalion of transfers
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kenny Dillingham has had plenty of time to think. Never mind that, at age 32, he is the youngest FBS head coach. Never mind that his recruiting philosophy resembles that of a teenager who has been given a Corvette for his birthday. The only certainty? In both...
Purdue vs. Penn State odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 1 predictions from proven computer model
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are 21-1 overall and 10-1 at home, while Penn State is 14-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. Purdue has dominated the all-time series with a 44-13 record, including five straight wins entering Wednesday's matchup.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Two trades for QBs inside the top 10, Chargers get downfield weapon for new OC
The 2023 quarterback class will be fascinating because of the different flavors provided at the position. Bryce Young is poised beyond his years, but doesn't possess traditional top-pick size or traits. Meanwhile, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson have issues with accuracy and decision-making yet are monster athletes with enormous arms.
