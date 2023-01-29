ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy facing crossroads in 2023 season amid player exodus, staff complacency

With a 24-17 loss to an interim-coached Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27, Oklahoma State capped off a stretch of five losses in six games to close its 2022 season -- the worst campaign in Stillwater, Oklahoma, since 2018. Afterwards, Cowboys coach Mike Gundy took out his frustrations at a reporter who asked him a basic question about staff changes heading into the offseason.
STILLWATER, OK
College basketball rankings: No. 1 Purdue pulling away from pack in Top 25 And 1

Purdue extended its winning streak to eight games Sunday afternoon with a 77-61 victory over Michigan State. That means the Boilermakers are now 21-1 overall and 10-1 in the Big Ten, where they have at least a four-game lead in the win column, and at least a two-game lead in the loss column, over everybody else in the conference. They remain No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
National Signing Day 2023: South Carolina, Arizona State among winners as Pac-12 powers miss on key targets

The traditional National Signing Day headlined the college football calendar on Wednesday as some of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle confirmed their destinations. While the heavy lifting largely took place in December when the early signing period opened, there were still a couple programs who had every reason to celebrate on Wednesday and a couple that were left wanting more.
TEMPE, AZ
Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence 'might be a Hall of Famer someday'

Urban Meyer's short-lived tenure as Jaguars head coach did not go well. But the former Florida and Ohio State national champion still holds Jacksonville in high regard. Joining Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" Tuesday, Meyer praised the Jaguars' improved personnel and had even loftier remarks about quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from top model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays 14-1

The Kansas City Chiefs avoided losing another close game to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship, using a late field goal from Harrison Butker to pick up the win. They will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium. Philadelphia has cruised to a pair of blowout wins this postseason, including a 31-7 rout of the 49ers in the NFC title game. The Eagles are 2-point favorites in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook for Super Bowl 57. Which side and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Urban Meyer names best coaching jobs in college football, explains difficulty ranking Alabama within top five

Urban Meyer has reached the top of the sport at multiple stops, giving him a unique perspective on the landscape of college football. During an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast with Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson, Meyer was asked to speak from that perspective and rank the top five jobs in college football. He named, in order: Georgia, Ohio State, a tie between Florida and Florida State, LSU and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
National Signing Day 2023 tracker: College football recruiting rankings, key commitments

The biggest commitments and news-making stories from the traditional National Signing Day for the 2023 class. The traditional National Signing Day took center stage on Wednesday as top high school prospects from around the country were afforded a final opportunity to lock up scholarships and sign National Letters of Intent. While a vast majority of the nation's top players already made their college decisions in December, there were still a number of notable names who found homes with just over a month until spring practice begins.
WISCONSIN STATE
Purdue vs. Penn State odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 1 predictions from proven computer model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers at 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are 21-1 overall and 10-1 at home, while Penn State is 14-7 overall and 1-4 on the road. Purdue has dominated the all-time series with a 44-13 record, including five straight wins entering Wednesday's matchup.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light

McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

