ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Robertson Breaks NCAA Three Point Record as OU Falls to Iowa State

By Associated Press
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptxpu_0kUuUVFY00

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Ashley Joens scored 32 points to lead No. 18 Iowa State to an 86-78 win over No. 14 Oklahoma on Saturday, overshadowing the Sooners’ Taylor Robertson becoming the Division I leader in 3-pointers.

Robertson's first basket of the game, at 4:18 of the first quarter, moved her past Kelsey Mitchell, who had 497 3s when she finished at Ohio State in 2018. Taylor had 500 3s by the end of the first quarter and finished 6-of-8 behind the arc and scored 25 points. Robertson set the record in 137 games; two fewer than Mitchell. Robertson’s last game without a 3 came on Feb. 9, 2021 against Iowa State.

Robertson had a four-point play to get Oklahoma within three midway through the fourth quarter but Iowa State went 13 of 15 from the foul line in the quarter. The Cyclones finished 30 of 34 overall.

Lexi Donarski scored 15 points for the Cyclones (15-4, 7-2 Big 12) with the starters scoring all their points. Freshman Denae Fritz scored a career-high 14 points, Emily Ryan also had 14 with eight assists and Morgan Kane scored 11 with nine rebounds. Iowa State has won four straight.

Nevaeh Tot scored 14 points and Maddie Williams 13 for the Sooners (16-4, 7-2).

Oklahoma went 6 of 10 from 3-point range and led 26-18 after the first quarter.

Joens had 18 points with three 3s as Iowa State outscored the Sooners 24-16 to tie the game at 42. Joens (2,752 points) needed 10 points to pass former Oklahoma star Courtney Paris (2,720) for third all-time in Big 12 career scoring, and also moved past Chiney Ogumike (Stanford), Becky Hammon (Colorado State) and Karen Pelphrey (Marshall) into 31st on the NCAA scoring list.

Robertson’s 3-pointer put Oklahoma up 50-42 to start the second half but a 21-3 run had the Cyclones up by 10 before taking a 65-56 lead into the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Health Check: Strategies for mindful drinking year round

Health Check: Strategies for mindful drinking year …. Health Check: Strategies for mindful drinking year round. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher arrested for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan

Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000

OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student. Officials announce arrest of teacher. Police announced the arrest of Mustang...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Officials announce arrest of teacher

Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say …. Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation. Oklahoma man says he was hit with 186% interest rate …. The Oklahoma City man said when he couldn’t...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Winter Weather Timeline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Here’s an updated look at the timeline and impacts of the upcoming waves of winter weather. Lows Monday night across the metro and state will dip into the teens and 20’s, so drip your faucets to protect your pipes. Winds will be strong...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Pauls Valley up for Best Southern Small Town

Officers say they found a mobile meth lab in Wilson. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the …. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the big screen. Brother doesn’t believe...
PAULS VALLEY, OK
KFOR

Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months

Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations …. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the …. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the big screen. Brother doesn’t believe brother’s death in...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Mobile meth lab discovered during traffic stop

Officers say they found a mobile meth lab in Wilson. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student. Officials...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Tracking one more round of wintry precipitation for OKC tonight!

A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 M Thursday for a large portion of central, southwestern and eastern OK. Winter Storm and Ice Storm Warnings across southeastern OK. One more round of light wintry precipitation for OKC tonight and this looks to be mostly in the form of light freezing rain. A glaze of ice is possible on exposed surfaces into early Thursday morning. Stay tuned to the weather!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City

A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. Two families say their mobile home purchases are full of issues. Moore officer helps school band. Moore officer honored with Proud to Serve. Collapsed building causing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One hurt in Southwest Oklahoma City shooting

A collapsed building is causing road closures in Shawnee. The bus is offering free rides to homeless shelters. Dad worries lack of teachers hurting his 4th grader. Dad worries lack of teachers hurting his 4th grader. OK woman pleads guilty to fraudulent COVID loans. OK woman pleads guilty to fraudulent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

48K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy