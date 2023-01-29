Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What neighborhood should you move to in Mountain ViewValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Why there has been a huge increase in mass shootings in the USSherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara detective fires gun during stolen car arrest
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - No injuries were reported when a Santa Clara police detective fired his gun Tuesday morning during an arrest of two suspects in connection with a stolen vehicle, according to an announcement from the city's police department. Detectives from the department's Special Enforcement Team were investigating a...
KTVU FOX 2
Postal worker robbed twice on same route in Oakland neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - A postal worker in Oakland was robbed while making his rounds Wednesday morning. The incident comes after police reported that there's been an increase in mail carrier holdups. Authorities said the postal worker was delivering mail in the area of 41st Street and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's...
Man arrested for breaking into Walnut Creek home, stealing gun
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was arrested in connection with a residential burglary that took place in Walnut Creek, according to a Facebook post by the Walnut Creek Police Department. The suspect was identified as Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35. The burglary was reported to police at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 25. The suspect […]
KTVU FOX 2
CHP locks down Oakland building after man spotted with gun
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning placed a building in Oakland that houses Caltrans on lockdown after a state employee thought they saw a man in the parking lot with a gun. The lockdown at 111 Grand Ave. in Oakland was lifted within the hour of...
East Palo Alto man held woman against her will in hotel room: police
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — An man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly held a woman in a hotel room against her will, according to a Facebook post from the Milpitas Police Department. Police found an unregistered gun when arresting the suspect. Police responded to the hotel on the 400 block of South Main Street […]
2 arrested for alleged mail theft, conspiracy for identity theft
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, Campbell police officers arrested two people suspected of mail theft and conspiracy to commit identity theft. Officers responded to reports of a mail theft in progress at an apartment complex in Campbell. The suspects had left the scene before the police officers got there, but the officers were able to […]
contracosta.news
Felon With Firearms Arrested After Pursuit With Antioch Police
The Antioch Police Department announced that on January 26, at approximately 10:00 pm, Officer Downie attempted a traffic enforcement stop on the pictured vehicle on Sycamore Drive in the city of Antioch. The vehicle made the mistake of refusing to stop for the emergency lights and siren. The vehicle was...
San Jose man accused of crime spree that included 2 murders, shooting of police officer
SAN JOSE -- A 34-year-old San Jose man was charged Tuesday in a 2021 crime spree that involved two homicides and other violent assaults, according to Santa Clara County authorities.The San Jose police department said Ricardo Padilla was in custody for the slayings of 49-year-old Thomas Salvador Calamia and 43-year-old Samuel Torres, who has been missing since July 4, 2021.Homicide detectives first became aware of Padilla in August 2021 during the Torres investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that Torres was shot and killed in the area of Coyote Creek near Wool Creek Drive by Padilla.The case bedeviled detectives...
KTVU FOX 2
Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Police make arrest in cold case murder after 29 years
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 30, 2023) — On Thursday, January 26, Concord PD detectives arrested 55-year-old James William Grimsley for the 1994 murder of Terrie Ladwig. The arrest came with assistance from Salt Lake City’s Safe Streets Task Force. Ladwig was murdered in her Concord apartment on December 2,...
Family mourns victim killed in Oakland gas station shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Monday night marks one week since the mass shooting at an Oakland gas station that killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro and injured seven others. The victim's dad, also named Mario Navarro, is pleading for more information about what happened, justice, and for his son’s name to not be associated with gang violence. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Windows shattered, CHP investigating incident on Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT, Calif. - A car's windows were shattered Wednesday afternoon after an incident on the Dumbarton Bridge. California Highway Patrol is investigating what happened. A KTVU crew in the area saw that a car was damaged while on the overpass of Paseo Padre Parkway over Highway 84 near the bridge. News of this incident broke shortly before 3 p.m.
Man found dead in car in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car Tuesday morning. Officers at SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Hester Avenue at 7:21 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. Officers found the victim […]
Salinas man responsible for multiple arson cases in Monterey has been arrested
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): A Salinas man who intentionally started three fires in Monterey has been arrested by Monterey Police. 63-year-old Stanley Edwards of Salinas was arrested on Friday Jan. 27 after their investigation revealed he was the primary culprit behind these fires. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on arson charges. Police said The post Salinas man responsible for multiple arson cases in Monterey has been arrested appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Tracy police address officer who shot Muslim teen, release footage
The Tracy Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday evening regarding an officer-involved shooting of a Muslim teen that occurred on Friday. An officer shot a 17-year-old boy whom the department alleges was wielding a knife. Body camera footage of the incident was released.
SFPD investigates deadly shooting in Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Saturday around 8:19 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Missouri Street due to a shot spotter activation. Officers said they did not find any victims at the scene. However, about 10 minutes […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest man on Coyote Creek homicide charge despite lack of body
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Even though Samuel Torres' body has never been found, San Jose police announced on Tuesday that his alleged killer has been arrested in connection to his shooting death by Coyote Creek nearly two years ago. Torres had been missing since July 4, 2021. Investigators said that...
Child hospitalized in Peninsula mountain lion attack
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A child was sent to a trauma center after being attacked by a mountain lion in San Mateo County, the county sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The attack happened on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road in unincorporated San Mateo County. The sheriff’s office said the victim was walking […]
French bulldog stolen in Richmond carjacking reunited with family
A French bulldog named Kalua that was stolen from his family during an armed carjacking last week has been returned, according to his family.
Man allegedly tries to kill Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputy during pursuit
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly tried to kill a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy during a short foot chase following a traffic stop over the weekend. Saturday around 8 a.m., an officer stopped Emmanuel Diaz Ramos, 41, in the area of Rutland Avenue and Parkmoor Avenue, according to the Santa Clara County […]
Comments / 0