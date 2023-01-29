Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therecord-online.com
CM bocce team with another win
MOUNT CARMEL, PA – The Central Mountain bocci team traveled to Mount Carmel on Monday and came out with the win. Central Mountain took both matches which meant no Golden Frame. All athletes and their partners worked together and did a fantastic job! Next match will be at home...
therecord-online.com
Wildcats win at ‘Shore, clinch at least a Heartland title tie
JERSEY SHORE, PA – It was a raucous crowd, a fast-paced basketball game staged Tuesday night at the Jersey Shore High School gym and when it was over, the Central Mountain boys’ team went home with a 78-70 win over a spirited Bulldog team. The CM win clinched...
therecord-online.com
Hill, Neumann take down Bucktail 80-42
WILLIAMSPORT, PA- Bucktail’s Brody Pentz had multiple opportunities to pad his scoring total during the final few minutes of regulation on Tuesday night in the Bucks’ clash with St. John Neumann, but not Pentz and not the 2023 Bucks’ squad. He and other teammates continued to feed freshman Nate Steele the ball in hopes that he would connect. Steele did just that and sunk a jumper for his second basket of the season. The jubilant Steele then raced down the court to the cheers of the Bucktail fans that made the trip to Williamsport. Like a true leader, Brody Pentz would calm down Steele and show him his defensive assignment. You would have never guessed that this was the closing seconds of a 38-point 80-42 loss to the Golden Knights.
therecord-online.com
Interest sought for community concert band in Renovo
RENOVO, PA – Dust off your instruments, Renovo – a community concert band is looking to form!. Bucktail Middle/High School music teacher Brandon Kahley and a senior student helping him as part of their graduation project, are looking for several musically talented individuals to come together and form a local concert band in the greater Renovo area.
therecord-online.com
Kira Rosamilia named Downtowner of the Year
LOCK HAVEN, PA — Kira Rosamilia was applauded as Downtowner of the Year for 2021-22. The Rotary Club of Downtown Lock Haven honored her during the club’s awards dinner, held at Stella A’s in January. Rosamilia is a powerhouse of positivity as Downtown Lock Haven Inc.’s manager....
therecord-online.com
Lancaster County arrested after high speed chase on Interstate 80 in Clinton County
PORTER TOWNSHIP, PA – State police say an Elizabethtown man was taken into custody late Sunday afternoon after a nearly 30-mile high speed chase on Interstate 80 westbound. The arrestee, Joseph Fisher, 42, was apprehended after police had to use spike strips and a PIT maneuver to end the chase. The PIT maneuver or precision immobilization technique is described by authorities as a pursuit tactic by which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.
therecord-online.com
A happy ending for Lucky as police probe dog shooting
DUNNSTOWN, PA – It’s a so far wintertime feel good story, one which could have had a disastrous ending. It’s a story about Lucky, a dog found shot, lying along a Clinton County roadway. The dog was recently recovered and is under a veterinarian’s care and is on the mend. Meanwhile Pine Creek Township police are investigating to find the party responsible for the dog’s shooting and abandonment. So far there has been no word on the status of their investigation.
Comments / 0