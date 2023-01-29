Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Related
therecord-online.com
CM bocce team with another win
MOUNT CARMEL, PA – The Central Mountain bocci team traveled to Mount Carmel on Monday and came out with the win. Central Mountain took both matches which meant no Golden Frame. All athletes and their partners worked together and did a fantastic job! Next match will be at home...
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney locks in his college commitment
Charlie Fortney locked in his college pick on the night before signing day. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive he plans to play at Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “What made them the pick for me was coach (Mark Maciejewski) and the...
therecord-online.com
Wildcats win at ‘Shore, clinch at least a Heartland title tie
JERSEY SHORE, PA – It was a raucous crowd, a fast-paced basketball game staged Tuesday night at the Jersey Shore High School gym and when it was over, the Central Mountain boys’ team went home with a 78-70 win over a spirited Bulldog team. The CM win clinched...
therecord-online.com
Hill, Neumann take down Bucktail 80-42
WILLIAMSPORT, PA- Bucktail’s Brody Pentz had multiple opportunities to pad his scoring total during the final few minutes of regulation on Tuesday night in the Bucks’ clash with St. John Neumann, but not Pentz and not the 2023 Bucks’ squad. He and other teammates continued to feed freshman Nate Steele the ball in hopes that he would connect. Steele did just that and sunk a jumper for his second basket of the season. The jubilant Steele then raced down the court to the cheers of the Bucktail fans that made the trip to Williamsport. Like a true leader, Brody Pentz would calm down Steele and show him his defensive assignment. You would have never guessed that this was the closing seconds of a 38-point 80-42 loss to the Golden Knights.
thesportspage.blog
Trojan wrestlers advance to District 3 semifinals
MYERSTOWN — After seven of 13 bouts in the first round and quarterfinal round Tuesday night in the District 3 Team Wrestling Championships, Chambersburg faced a deficit. But in both matches, the final six bouts were owned by the Trojans, resulting in a 37-24 win over Lower Dauphin, followed by a 47-19 victory over Conestoga Valley.
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle twins help inaugurate new UPMC NICU in Carlisle
Looking at the chubby-legged baby girls smiling on the floor of their home in Greencastle, it’s hard to imagine the challenges they faced even before they were born. The Mills twins, Evelyn and Rowan, were delivered at 33 weeks — seven weeks earlier than full term — at UPMC Harrisburg on June 14. Evelyn came into the world first weighing 3 pounds, 11 ounces, followed by Rowan at 4 pounds, 1 ounce.
pabucketlist.com
Exploring the Big Valley Antique Center in Mifflin County
If you’re looking information about the Big Valley Antique Center near Milroy in Mifflin County, you’re in the right place!. The Big Valley Antique Center features nearly 150 vendors, spread out over 2 floors and 40,000 square feet of shopping space. Hours and Directions. Big Valley Antique Center...
Man sentenced in PA triple homicide
Harrisburg, Pa. — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 110 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple murder in Pennsylvania. Mark Johnson, age 36, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced on Jan. 25, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. One of the victims had been cooperating with a federal drug investigation, authorities said. ...
pahomepage.com
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg
The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. The Gleeful Candle brings light to Mechanicsburg by being able to create your own candle from start to finish!. Woman struck by car in Scranton. 27th District Special Election. Donations in...
local21news.com
Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
High school musicals to see in south central Pennsylvania in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Warm weather is approaching, which means local high school students are hard at work rehearsing their spring musicals. From animated originals like "Shrek" to Broadway classics like "42nd Street," there's sure to be a musical in the area that will get your ears grooving and feet moving.
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
abc27.com
Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
abc23.com
Franklin Street Death Update
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed Monday that a local man was found dead by a postal worker late last work outside a home in Roxbury. Lees identified the man as 61-year-old John Fuge, of Johnstown, and says he died from hypothermia. Officials say Fuge was found Friday morning on...
abc27.com
Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
therecord-online.com
Highlights from PA Game Commissioners meeting
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met Saturday in Harrisburg. Among other business, the board preliminarily approved the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. The proposed seasons and bag limits are included in a separate news release. Other meeting highlights follow. NEW ANTLERLESS LICENSE...
PennLive.com
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
WGAL
Man wanted by state police
CARLISLE, Pa. — State police are searching for 42-year-old Robert Lee Suders. According to state police, Suders is wanted on an arrest warrant for aggravated assault and a stolen vehicle that occurred Friday, in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. State police say Suders is accused of stabbing two people...
The Gleeful Candle Company lights up Midstate
MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WHTM) – The Gleeful Candle Company is 7 months old but that doesn’t dim the local business’s success. Owner Bianca Facendo said her idea “sparked” during the pandemic. She had to travel outside her local area to find an activity that brought her “glee,” so she solidified on candle making. Facendo tells abc27 […]
Central Pa. law enforcement weigh in on Tyre Nichols incident
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After Memphis police released 67 minutes of video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols prior to his death, law enforcement agencies in southcentral Pa. responded. "I watched the video and I was appalled by it," Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association President Kerry Nye said. "That...
Comments / 0