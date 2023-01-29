WILLIAMSPORT, PA- Bucktail’s Brody Pentz had multiple opportunities to pad his scoring total during the final few minutes of regulation on Tuesday night in the Bucks’ clash with St. John Neumann, but not Pentz and not the 2023 Bucks’ squad. He and other teammates continued to feed freshman Nate Steele the ball in hopes that he would connect. Steele did just that and sunk a jumper for his second basket of the season. The jubilant Steele then raced down the court to the cheers of the Bucktail fans that made the trip to Williamsport. Like a true leader, Brody Pentz would calm down Steele and show him his defensive assignment. You would have never guessed that this was the closing seconds of a 38-point 80-42 loss to the Golden Knights.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO