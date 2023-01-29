Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Live in Chicago and need money and care? Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
cwbchicago.com
15-year-old is charged with carjacking woman in Lakeview parking garage
Chicago — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a Lakeview parking garage on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police. He is charged with vehicular hijacking. The carjacking occurred on the top floor of a garage attached to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2844 North Broadway, around...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
cwbchicago.com
2 in custody after carjacking woman inside Lakeview parking garage
Chicago — Two suspects are in custody after a woman was thrown to the ground, kicked, and carjacked inside a Lakeview parking garage on Tuesday evening, according to a Chicago police report. It happened at 6:15 p.m. inside the parking garage adjacent to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2844 North Broadway.
cwbchicago.com
Worried about potential looting, jittery Chicago police leaders order district cops to the Mag Mile again
Chicago — Jittery police leaders, worried about the potential for another round of organized looting in downtown Chicago, reassigned tactical units from several local districts to sit on the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street shopping corridors overnight, according to law enforcement sources. CPD brass ordered district units to downtown...
cwbchicago.com
Fleeing carjacker tosses cops to the pavement in daring getaway on Chicago’s South Side and it’s all on video
Chicago — Shocking dashcam video shows Illinois State Police troopers being flung to the pavement as they tried to arrest an SUV full of suspected carjackers in Chicago on Tuesday evening. Police officers surrounded the hijacked BMW when it got stuck in traffic near 47th Street and the Dan...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man crashed into a bus, threatened the driver with a gun, did donuts in a park, then tossed a gun into a lake, prosecutors say. It was a busy Sunday morning.
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man crashed into a CTA bus, threatened the bus driver with a gun, fled from police, spun donuts in a city park, then tossed a gun into the park’s lake as Chicago police closed in on him Sunday morning. The police department’s...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop accused of forging records to beat traffic tickets won 70 dismissals — and paid just 10 times, records show
Chicago — Prosecutors on Tuesday accused a newly-retired Chicago cop of successfully contesting dozens of traffic tickets since 2009 by falsely reporting that his girlfriend had stolen his car 44 different times. But a review of city ticketing records by CWB Chicago found that Jeffrey Kriv actually won the...
cwbchicago.com
Busted by Facebook group, Chicago man gets 10 years for carjacking victim during a test drive
Chicago — A 22-year-old Chicago man has pleaded guilty to carjacking a victim while test-driving their vehicle in Uptown two years ago. Judge Charles Burns sentenced Dumareah Tayler to ten years during a court hearing last Tuesday. Prosecutors said Chicago police arrested Taylor after receiving a tip from an...
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery crew struck 5 times in 2 hours Sunday afternoon, Chicago police say
Chicago — A group of masked men pulled off five armed robberies in under two hours on Sunday in Humboldt Park and West Town, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. Each time, the robbers confronted victims on sidewalks or the street and demanded their property while threatening to shoot them, according to a Chicago police community alert. The offenders fled each scene in a waiting car, possibly a dark-colored Kia with a broken rear passenger window, according to a CPD report reviewed by CWB Chicago.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago cop falsely reported his car stolen 44 times to beat traffic tickets, prosecutors say
A Chicago police officer falsely reported that his personal car had been stolen 44 times since 2009 to avoid paying parking and automated traffic tickets, officials said Tuesday. Jeffrey Kriv, 56, made more than $145,000 as a Chicago cop in 2021 and retired this month, according to public records. He...
cwbchicago.com
Man slashed during a robbery near Sears Tower, police say
Chicago — A 32-year-old man was slashed on the hand during a robbery attempt near the Sears Tower overnight, according to Chicago police. The victim told police he was walking in the 200 block of South Franklin when the robber confronted him and demanded his property around 2 a.m. He said the robber tried to punch him, but he blocked the punch with his hand, according to a CPD spokesperson. The robber then fled the scene without getting the man’s valuables.
cwbchicago.com
Woman attacked and robbed driver near Area Three police headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A suburban woman is facing robbery charges after allegedly attacking a man and taking his phone as he parked his car in Roscoe Village, about a half-block from a major Chicago Police Department facility. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night after the 25-year-old man parked his...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man who claimed armed robbery video showed someone else wearing his clothes gets 6-year sentence
A Chicago man who claimed that surveillance video showed a different man wearing his clothing to rob a woman has, well, finally admitted that it was him. Craig Williams, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on January 13 in exchange for a six-year sentence from Judge James Obbish, according to court records.
cwbchicago.com
High-rise fire clean-up crew stole $19,000 from resident’s apartment, prosecutors say
Chicago — Two contractors stole more than $19,000 worth of cash and jewelry from an apartment while cleaning up after a major fire that killed one and injured nine others in Kenwood, officials said. Jose Gamboa, 26, and Ander Jose Uzcategui Pacheco, 20, were each charged with residential burglary...
cwbchicago.com
Smash and grab burglars hit Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile
Chicago police are on the hunt for three smash-and-grab burglars who targeted the Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile this morning. A store employee was in the back office area of the store, which sells high-end winter gear at 800 North Michigan, when the burglary occurred just after 6 a.m.
Comments / 0