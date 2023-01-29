ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

15-year-old is charged with carjacking woman in Lakeview parking garage

Chicago — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a woman inside a Lakeview parking garage on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police. He is charged with vehicular hijacking. The carjacking occurred on the top floor of a garage attached to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2844 North Broadway, around...
2 in custody after carjacking woman inside Lakeview parking garage

Chicago — Two suspects are in custody after a woman was thrown to the ground, kicked, and carjacked inside a Lakeview parking garage on Tuesday evening, according to a Chicago police report. It happened at 6:15 p.m. inside the parking garage adjacent to Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2844 North Broadway.
Armed robbery crew struck 5 times in 2 hours Sunday afternoon, Chicago police say

Chicago — A group of masked men pulled off five armed robberies in under two hours on Sunday in Humboldt Park and West Town, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. Each time, the robbers confronted victims on sidewalks or the street and demanded their property while threatening to shoot them, according to a Chicago police community alert. The offenders fled each scene in a waiting car, possibly a dark-colored Kia with a broken rear passenger window, according to a CPD report reviewed by CWB Chicago.
Man slashed during a robbery near Sears Tower, police say

Chicago — A 32-year-old man was slashed on the hand during a robbery attempt near the Sears Tower overnight, according to Chicago police. The victim told police he was walking in the 200 block of South Franklin when the robber confronted him and demanded his property around 2 a.m. He said the robber tried to punch him, but he blocked the punch with his hand, according to a CPD spokesperson. The robber then fled the scene without getting the man’s valuables.
Smash and grab burglars hit Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile

Chicago police are on the hunt for three smash-and-grab burglars who targeted the Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile this morning. A store employee was in the back office area of the store, which sells high-end winter gear at 800 North Michigan, when the burglary occurred just after 6 a.m.
