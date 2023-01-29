Read full article on original website
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day; Winter storm slowly approaches
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the winter storm develops today we are expecting freezing rain, snow, and ice. Travel conditions will become hazardous. This morning’s temperatures will be in the upper 10s, with wind chills in the single digits. There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the central...
KCBD
FAWD: Dangerous winter storm conditions continue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This First Alert Weather Day continues, as patchy winter precipitation continues across the South Plains through Wednesday evening and overnight. With lows dropping into the 20s, re-freezing is expected, so be cautious on roads in the early morning hours. Thursday, scattered winter precipitation continues, transitioning to rain as we warm up. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 40s.
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day today, tomorrow, more freezing rain to come
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. this morning. Very light freezing drizzle and snow are expected with light ice accumulation possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 10s for the majority of the morning, with wind chills in the single digits. Another...
KCBD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Winter weather returns Monday, Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night Sunday with overnight temperatures near 19 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies are expected after midnight with east winds around 10 to 15 mph. First Alert Weather Day Monday! Starting around 5 a.m. a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 12 p.m. because of freezing drizzle producing a light glaze of ice for majority of the region.
KCBD
First Alert Weather Day: More hazardous weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light freezing drizzle and snow resulted in hazardous conditions on many roads, parking lots, and walkways this morning. While the precipitation is expected to wane this afternoon, well-below freezing temperatures may keep some patchy ice around. Today otherwise will be cloudy and very cold. The only...
KCBD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: South Plains under Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve declared Monday and Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days with a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the central and eastern South Plains for Monday morning. A second surge of cold arctic air will move into the region late Sunday night that will help...
Weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 31
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC.
KCBD
Winter weather set to begin Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.
KCBD
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As drizzle falls throughout the South Plains Monday morning, area schools are reporting delays and some closures. Authorities have also closed off a major portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, from Interstate 27 to Avenue Q.
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
Traffic shuts down on West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was shut down on West Loop 289 for northbound traffic from Spur 327 to the Marsha Sharp Freeway due to crashes on Wednesday afternoon, according to an emergency alert. LPD said the call came in at 1:24 p.m. According to police, no injuries were reported. Police said there were at least […]
KCBD
‘Not an easy decision:’ Lubbock ISD explains process for canceling or delaying school for bad weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With another First Alert Weather Day in the forecast because of icy conditions, a number of smaller school districts in outlying counties have already made the decision to delay or cancel classes Tuesday. The larger districts in and around Lubbock are expected to make that call early in the morning.
KCBD
Law enforcement urging drivers to slow down on icy roads
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Icy road conditions have been the cause of many crashes in the area over the last few days. Responding law enforcement officers are urging drivers to slow down and be aware of the conditions. Sergeant Johnny Bures with DPS says, “A lot of the accidents have...
KCBD
Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, Jan. 31
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.
KCBD
LFR battling structure fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 4000 block of East 2nd Place, just outside of East Loop 289. LFR received the call at 3:36 p.m. after multiple reports were called in about visible smoke issuing from a home.
KCBD
3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have died and another is injured after a Tuesday morning rollover in Terry County. Texas DPS tells us four people were traveling eastbound on US Highway 380, four and a half miles west of Brownfield around 7:40 a.m. when their 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck “lost traction and entered a side skid.” DPS tells us the vehicle slid across the center stripe and the westbound lane of travel and rolled as it entered the ditch before coming to final rest.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: 3 Lubbock men killed in Terry County rollover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Three Lubbock men died in a rollover west of Brownfield yesterday morning. Another passenger is hospitalized at UMC in Lubbock. Here’s what we know: 3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield. Ropes student dies in crash. Alec Baldwin...
Why Does Lubbock’s South Plains Mall Have A Huge Hole In It?
Lubbock's South Plains Mall (6002 Slide Rd) currently looks like a 3rd grader who is missing a front tooth. There is a giant hole punched out of what was once a flagship store to our mall- Sears- which opened in Lubbock 82 years ago and had been in the mall since it opened July 26, 1972.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories:
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. More schools are delaying the start of class this morning due to icy roads. Memphis police revealed two more officers of their duty over the death of Tyre Nichols. Three first responders were also fired for failing to treat his injuries. Details here:...
KCBD
Volunteers step up to help Meals on Wheels following weather delivery concerns
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slick road conditions left Lubbock Meals on Wheels in a bind today after volunteers called in over concerns that the weather presented delivery risks. But, one social media post showed just how fast the Lubbock community can come together. Lisa Gilliland, Executive Director of Lubbock Meals...
