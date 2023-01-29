Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
O’Hara Hardware to close after 83 years in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - O’Hara True Value Hardware will close after 83 years as the owners plan to retire. The owners of the store, located at 500 West Main Street, in Ottumwa, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, thanking the community for support over the years.
voiceofalexandria.com
Rural Iowa dog breeder charged with seven counts of animal neglect
This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) The owner of a rural Iowa dog-breeding business was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of animal neglect. Henry Sommers, the...
ktvo.com
Longtime Ottumwa business to close for good
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa hardware store is shutting its lights off and locking its doors for the last time. In a Facebook post, O'Hara's Hardware announced that after 83 years it is closing its store for good. Mike O'Hara and his wife Terri put out a statement saying...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa Sportsplex expected to open by fall of 2024
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Rotary Club of Ottumwa has become the latest organization to donate to the Ottumwa Sportsplex. Brian Morgan, the Wapello County Board of Supervisors Chair told KTVO News that the sports complex is about 80% funded. The Sportsplex will consist of three full-size basketball courts, a...
ktvo.com
Liberty Utilities customers shocked when opening natural gas bills
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thousands of northeast Missouri residents are experiencing sticker shock this week when they open their natural gas bills from Liberty Utilities. That's because the company drastically raised its rates on December 4, 2022. Liberty customers in Adair, Macon and Schuyler counties are the hardest hit, with...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man faces multiple charges following lengthy vehicle chase
JEFFERSON COUNTY/WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is facing multiple charges following a lengthy vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., a Fairfield police officer saw a stolen vehicle leaving a convenience store on Libertyville Road. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver...
Radio Iowa
New CEO at Ottumwa hospital where police are investigating patient assaults
There’s a new CEO at a southeast Iowa hospital where authorities are investigating assaults committed by an employee found dead in a hospital room last fall. William Keifer was announced as the new chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Keifer was tabbed the interim CEO in November after previous CEO Dennis Hunger was relieved of his duties.
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation
State officials say they are conducting a criminal investigation into the treatment of residents at a southern Iowa nursing home. State inspectors say a female resident of Sigourney’s Windsor Place Senior Living Campus was left in a vegetative state in November after the facility’s administrator ignored the staff’s concerns about the woman’s worsening condition and […] The post Iowa care facility now the subject of a criminal investigation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
UPDATE: Train separated, one crossing open
UPDATE: January 31, 1:05 p.m. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the Union Pacific train that has been blocking the Woodland Shores subdivision has been separated. The crossing at Butler and Railroad Avenue in Nelson is open. EARLIER: Residents in a subdivision west of Dixon have been cut off from the rest […]
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
khqa.com
Mt. Pleasant man facing gun-related charges
MT. PLEASANT, IOWA (KHQA) — A Mt. Pleasant man is facing gun-related charges following an incident in which police had to use gas canisters to force the suspect from his apartment, according to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Mt. Pleasant officers were dispatched to...
KCCI.com
Sarah Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Sarah Harrelson, the mother of Xavior Harrelson, plans to plead guilty toselling methamphetamine to an undercover officer. Court records show that Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March for her guilty plea. Prosecutors are recommending a 10-year suspended sentence and probation. Xavior Harrelson was 10...
KCRG.com
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
ottumwaradio.com
Fairfield Man Arrested After Drug Bust
A Fairfield man faces a numerous felonies after authorities discovered various drugs at his home Friday morning. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding says the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Timothy Carey Jr. on the 300 block of East Kirkwood Avenue at 10:00 AM in Fairfield. Law enforcement recovered a large quantity of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms.
