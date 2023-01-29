ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

When can you start setting up your garden on the First Coast?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures are warming back up and many of you might be asking, when is the best time to start getting your garden ready?. Rhonda King from Earth Works Jacksonville noted "All year long in Jacksonville, there really isn't a right or wrong plant to plant right now" but there are some that you need to take extra care of.
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
First Coast News

JSO appoints new undersheriff, other leadership roles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will soon be a new undersheriff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Shawn Coarsey, who currently serves as Director of Investigations and Homeland Security, will be appointed to undersheriff. The change is as a result from the planned retirement of Undersheriff Nick Burgos, says JSO. Undersheriff...
First Coast News

Rabies alert issued in Wesconnett area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Department of Health in Duval County has issued a rabies alert for the Wesconnett area of Jacksonville's Westside. The rabies alert area is bordered on the south by Lacy Jane Way and Vivera Lane, on the north by Robert Gordon Road and Princess Lane, on the west by Judy Drive and Nancy Drive, and east by the St. Johns River.
