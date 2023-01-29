Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartmentsJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
Related
List: Commitments on National Signing Day across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's National Signing Day and across the First Coast, student athletes are preparing to make their college choice known. Below you'll find a list of the Duval County students and the college they’ll be attending. Raines High School. Marcel Bowes, Football, Tusculum University. University Christian...
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
Mocama Beer Company opening satellite taproom in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — Residents living in the Nassau County will have a new place to enjoy delicious craft beer. Mocama Beer Company announced it will be opening a new satellite taproom in the Wildlight community after opening its first location in Fernandina Beach in 2020. Occupying 2,000...
First Coast News
When can you start setting up your garden on the First Coast?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures are warming back up and many of you might be asking, when is the best time to start getting your garden ready?. Rhonda King from Earth Works Jacksonville noted "All year long in Jacksonville, there really isn't a right or wrong plant to plant right now" but there are some that you need to take extra care of.
First Coast News
No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
Two injured during shooting on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside
Officers arrived to the 2000 block of 11th Street West to find two victims with gunshot wounds to their legs. Two adult men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers believe one of the victims was riding a bike at the time of the shooting.
Victim in battery at Jacksonville Dave & Buster's has died, identified by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members of the man who was beaten by a coworker at Dave & Buster's in Jacksonville have confirmed that died Thursday, five days after the incident. The victim has been identified as Thony Roy, age 27. Police reported at the time of the incident that...
Jacksonville man thankful after YouTube star MrBeast helped get his vision back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A YouTube celebrity is giving back by helping 1,000 people around the world get their vision back, and 40 of those people live here on the First Coast. MrBeast has 130 million subscribers and his latest video shows him promising to help 1,000 blind people see for the first time. The video recieved more than 63 million views.
JSO appoints new undersheriff, other leadership roles
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will soon be a new undersheriff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Shawn Coarsey, who currently serves as Director of Investigations and Homeland Security, will be appointed to undersheriff. The change is as a result from the planned retirement of Undersheriff Nick Burgos, says JSO. Undersheriff...
Rabies alert issued in Wesconnett area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Department of Health in Duval County has issued a rabies alert for the Wesconnett area of Jacksonville's Westside. The rabies alert area is bordered on the south by Lacy Jane Way and Vivera Lane, on the north by Robert Gordon Road and Princess Lane, on the west by Judy Drive and Nancy Drive, and east by the St. Johns River.
Silver alert for missing 72-year-old from Fernandina Beach, may be in Perry
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Richard Burton Cramer, 72, is missing in Fernandina Beach. He was last seen Monday at 3:00 p.m. He is 6' and 182 pounds with a thin build. He has brown hair, grey hair with sunspots and a gray mustache. He also has a scar on his left hand.
Local activists rally following release of Tyre Nichols police beating video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re hearing chants of “no justice, no peace” in Jacksonville. This comes just a couple days after video of Tyre Nichol’s beating by 5 Memphis police officers was released. The Jacksonville Community Action Committee met with other protestors at the steps of...
What is Groundhog day, why is it a thing?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This time of year us American’s start to look at the ground to see what the world’s most famous forecaster the ground hog has to say. It’s such a bogus unique American tradition, will this rodent see his shadow or not? Why do we care?
Parents, educators weigh in on controversial 'Universal School Choice' bill in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s 'Universal School Choice', also known as House Bill 1, would make all students across Florida, regardless of income, eligible to receive state funding for schools of their choice. Some parents and lawmakers are worried the bill could lead to wave of students leaving public...
YouTube star MrBeast sponsors life changing eye surgery for people in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A YouTube celebrity is giving people across the First Coast the gift of sight. You've probably heard of him, and if you haven't, your kids most certainly have. Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is one of the most famous YouTube creators in the world with 130 million subscribers.
Controversy over DeSantis Plan to defund diversity, equity and inclusion programs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis wants to ban funding of diversity, equity and inclusion programs, critical race theory initiatives, and other "discriminatory initiatives" at higher educational facilities around the state. The move is raising concerns from one University of North Florida professor who believes this could lead to...
Cook accused in fatal beating at Jacksonville Dave & Buster's now facing manslaughter charges after victim dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The Jacksonville man accused of beating 28-year-old Thony Roy, who later died of his injuries, is now being charged with manslaughter. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Cordell Samuel Bentley Russell, who was a...
Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for requiring them to shave lost case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Black firefighters who sued Jacksonville for grooming standards that could help them manage a common skin problem have lost their case, a federal judge has ruled. The firefighters went to court in 2020 arguing the fire department was wrongly burdening Black firefighters by requiring them to...
Yes, Jacksonville megachurch's decision to revoke membership based on sexuality is legal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Baptist Church in downtown Jacksonville recently asked its members to sign a statement confirming they only believe in "biblical sexuality" or risk an "interruption" with their membership. THE QUESTION. Is First Baptist's decision to only allow people who identify with biblical sexuality to be members...
Accused killer of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey has final hearing before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A final pre-trial hearing is set for Wednesday in the murder case of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey. Her accused killer, former classmate Aiden Fucci, is set to go to trial next week. Jury selection starts Monday. Fucci faces a first-degree murder charge. He is being charged as...
Comments / 0