Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Why New Zealand Rugby is about to be 'hit with a big old shock'
The All Blacks have been “blessed” with some world class first-fives over the years, including the likes of Dan Carter and Beauden Barrett. But the All Blacks’ playmaking stocks are set to be put to the test. After a generation of success, glory and excellence, the All...
Sporting News
'It's a relief': How the ABs 7s stunned RSA in Cup final
The All Blacks Sevens walked down the North-West tunnel at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium with heads hung low following a painful defeat to fierce rivals South Africa on Saturday. After last weekend’s painful defeat to Argentina in the Hamilton Sevens Cup final, the New Zealand Men’s team travelled across the ditch for a chance at redemption.
Sporting News
India vs Australia: What time does the first Test start in Australia?
The first Test between India and Australia is right around the corner. Andrew McDonald's side will be looking to claim their first series win in India since 2005. Fortunately for Australian fans, the opening Test is at a relatively convenient time, despite the time difference. The Sporting News has all...
Sporting News
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold signs contract extension through 2026 World Cup
Graham Arnold will lead the Socceroos through their next World Cup campaign. Football Australia confirmed the 59-year-old has signed on until the end of the 2026 World Cup in North America, capping a remarkable turnaround following calls for him to be replaced during Australia’s stuttering qualification run for the Qatar tournament.
Sporting News
India vs. Australia live stream: How to watch the Test cricket series in Australia
Australia are travelling to the subcontinent to face India in a highly-anticipated four-match Test series across February and March. Fresh off recent respective series wins, both nations are in strong form with bat and ball. Can Australia claim their first Test series victory against India since 2015, and their first...
Sporting News
When is Man United vs Newcastle Carabao Cup final? Premier League rivals to contest first major trophy of 2022/23 season
The first major domestic final of the 2022/23 English season pits Manchester United up against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Eddie Howe and Erik ten Hag are looking to secure a first trophy at their respective clubs after playing a huge part of impressive runs to the final.
Sporting News
Who is Julian Araujo? Why Barcelona want LA Galaxy, Mexico right-back and why it would be a shrewd signing
A young rising star in North America little known to the rest of world is set to make his way to one of the biggest clubs in Europe. First reported by Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN, Barcelona reached a Deadline Day deal for LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo. U.S.-based transfer expert Tom Bogert indicated the deal was done pending final paperwork and Fabrizio Romano confirmed the final fee, but apparently the paperwork was submitted right at the deadline and the clubs are waiting on word from FIFA to see if the deal will be greenlit, per Spanish outlet Relevo.
Sporting News
Referees announcing VAR decisions: Why FIFA match officials are using microphones at Club World Cup in 2023
The FIFA Club World Cup is quickly growing in pedigree as top clubs from across the globe with continental championships in hand compete for a world club title. Played on an annual basis, the FIFA tournament has also often doubled as a testing ground for new technologies and rule changes that FIFA wishes to put on display for a global audience in a tournament that has a worldwide audience but also would not be a total disaster competitively if things went awry.
Comments / 0