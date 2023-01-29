Burglar Breaks Into Drake’s $75,000,000 L.A. Mansion

An intruder broke into Drake’s $75,000,000 Los Angeles residence on January 26th.

Things got hectic at Drake’s 75-million-dollar Los Angeles home on Thursday, January 26th when a burglar was found on the premises. The rapper’s security team discovered the unidentified individual after receiving an alert, and proceeded to notify the police.

The LAPD subsequently searched the neighborhood, and eventually located and arrested the culprit. Authorities did not disclose what items the robber made off with. Drake was not present at the time of the burglary.

