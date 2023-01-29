Read full article on original website
RuneScape error loading the game configuration from the website
RuneScape is a fantasy multiplayer online game. However, recently, some users have reported that they are not able to launch the game, and instead, their screens are plagued with the error. When trying to do so, they see There was an error loading the game configuration from the website in RuneScape. Fortunately, you are at the right place at the right time, as we will discuss the topic in detail. Following is the exact error message that users see:
GameLoop not opening or is crashing on Windows PC
GameLoop is one of the most famous Android emulators for Windows PC. It allows us to play games such as PUBG Mobile and COD without much hassle. However, as of late, GameLoop is not opening or is crashing on a lot of Windows PC. If you are in the same boat, follow the solutions mentioned in this article to resolve the issue.
How to convert Physical Machine to Virtual Machine in VirtualBox
Sometimes we have to keep old computers regardless of their speed as it contains programs and files that are useful. If there are no hardware issues with the old computer, then you can keep that computer, but if you think that the hardware of the old computer may fail, then it is advisable to turn it into a virtual machine that you can launch using VirtualBox.In this article, we will learn how to convert a physical machine to a virtual machine in VirtualBox.
Bitdefender VPN not working on Windows 11/10
If you have landed on this page, chances are you are searching for easy and quick solutions to fix your issue where Bitdefender VPN is not working or displays connection errors on your Windows 11/10 PC. This post offers working fixes to the issues. Bitdefender VPN connection errors. Below are...
Microsoft Teams not opening or launching on PC
Are you unable to open or launch the Microsoft Teams app on your Windows PC? Microsoft Teams is a business communication platform for real-time collaboration, video meetings, messaging, file sharing, and more within organizations. However, some MS Teams users have reported experiencing issues while launching the app. The app just won’t open their computer.
Function key for Brightness not working in Windows 11/10
There are different ways to change the screen brightness, but the easiest way is to use the function keys. PCs of different brands have different function keys to control screen brightness. In this article, we will see what you should do if the Function key for brightness is not working on your Windows 11/10 computer.
Microsoft Sign in Error 1200, Something went wrong
If you encounter the error message, Something went wrong, Error 1200 while trying to sign in to OneDrive, Teams, or any other Microsoft Service using your Microsoft Account; then this post will be able to help you. In this post, we have discussed the most suitable and easy methods to fix this error.
Command Prompt opens and closes immediately; Keeps crashing
Several users have reported that Command Prompt keeps crashing on Windows systems. As users open the Command Prompt window, it opens and closes immediately. This issue could be caused due to damaged or missing system files. Apart from that, a third-party program conflict. a corrupted user profile and malware infection can also be the reasons for this issue.
How to reset Audio Settings in Windows 11
If we face audio issues or glitches, then we can reset sound settings to fix this problem. The various reset options for your audio devices in Windows 11 are described here. Resetting the sound setting is especially helpful when you made some misconfiguration and the sound coming out of the speaker is not pleasing. In this tutorial, we will learn how to reset Audio or Sound Settings in Windows 11. There is no single button that lets you do so; you will have to take a few related steps.
Fix Norton Secure VPN not opening, working, or connection errors on PC
If Norton Secure VPN is not opening or working, or displays connection errors on your Windows 11/10 computer, then this post is intended to help you with practical solutions you can apply to resolve the issues on your system. Below are some of the error messages with accompanying error codes...
Can’t delete ISO file as the file is open in System
An ISO file is required to clean install or upgrade the Windows operating system. After that, you can delete that ISO file from your PC. Usually, the ISO files are large and have a size in GB. That’s why it is better to delete an ISO file instead of keeping it on your PC. What if Windows does not let you delete the ISO file? Some users experienced this problem. They can’t delete the ISO file as the file is opened in their systems. If you come across such an issue, the solutions provided in this article will help you. The exact error message you see could be:
What is Audit Success or Audit Failure in Event Viewer
To help troubleshoot problems, the Event Viewer, native to the Windows operating system, shows event logs of system and application messages which include errors, warnings, and information about certain events that can be analyzed by the administrator to take the necessary actions. In this post, we discuss the Audit Success or Audit Failure in Event Viewer.
How to use the Equalize effect in Photoshop
Photoshop can enhance the photos that you take or the artworks that you make. There are tools and effects in Photoshop that can enhance photos with one click. The Equalize effect is one that can enhance images with one click. In this post, we will show you how to use the Equalize effect in Photoshop to enhance your image.
How to change Stroke Styles in InDesign
InDesign is one of Adobe’s answers to desktop and digital publishing. InDesign is used in the design and layout of printed and digital books and magazines. Just like I taught myself Photoshop and Illustrator, some people will want to learn about InDesign on their own. Learning how to change stroke style in InDesign is important to know. Strokes can be lines or shapes, shapes are made up of strokes that enclose a space. Line strokes can be arrows, and lines, etc. strokes that enclose space can be rectangles, squares, triangles, etc.
How to Polarize an Image in Photoshop
Photoshop is a raster graphic software from Adobe. Photoshop offers a lot of options to enhance images and add or remove unwanted attributes. Knowing how to polarize an image in Photoshop is great. Polarizing an image is making the image look like it was taken with a polaroid camera. The image would be made to have less reflection. The polarize effect reduces the intensity of the image.
Stream PC games on NVIDIA Shield TV from Steam Link
Streaming PC games to an NVIDIA Shield TV device is one of the many features of the device, but not everyone knows how to make it work. We can say that the task is much easier than some might think. Let us see how to set up Steam Link on an NVIDIA Shield TV device & how to connect a controller to the NVIDIA Shield TV.
HP Printer cannot connect to Server [Fixed]
In this post, we will show you how to fix HP printer cannot connect to server error. This error usually occurs when you try to use a web-connected printing service (HP ePrint or HP Instant Ink) on your HP printer. The root cause of this error is that the printer cannot connect to HP Web Services. This happens if there’s a temporary glitch in the internet connection or if HP has revoked support for these services on your printer model. In either case, if you try to print or scan a document directly to your printer, you may get one of the following error messages:
How to draw a Dotted Line in GIMP?
GNU Image Manipulating Program (GIMP) is a free open-source image editing software. GIMP has a lot of features that can make designing or editing easy. The ability to make dotted lines in GIMP can add interest to artwork especially if they are for advertisement. In designing, unusual things draw interest. Learning how to draw dotted lines in GIMP can add interest to your work.
What is a DAT file? How to open a DAT file?
We find different formats of files on our PC. Regularly, we see files in formats such as .docx, .txt, .jpg, .png, etc. Sometimes, we see new file formats that we are not used to seeing in the regular usage of our PC. One such file format is .DAT. In this guide, we explain to you What is a DAT file and how to open DAT file.
