An ISO file is required to clean install or upgrade the Windows operating system. After that, you can delete that ISO file from your PC. Usually, the ISO files are large and have a size in GB. That’s why it is better to delete an ISO file instead of keeping it on your PC. What if Windows does not let you delete the ISO file? Some users experienced this problem. They can’t delete the ISO file as the file is opened in their systems. If you come across such an issue, the solutions provided in this article will help you. The exact error message you see could be:

2 DAYS AGO