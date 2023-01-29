Angelo Allegri carries red-hot Eagles to 75-71 win over Weber State, extending win streak to 12 games

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga returns home to face 'super skilled' Santa Clara squad
If you prefer to look at it with a glass half full, Gonzaga’s streak-busting loss to Loyola Marymount two weeks ago may have actually come with a few silver linings. In their first game back at the Kennel since losing 68-67 to the Lions, the Bulldogs should be motivated to avenge their first home defeat since Feb. 22, 2020, and start a new home streak when they host Santa Clara on Thursday (8 p.m., CBSSN) – a game and opponent they may have been inclined to overlook with a rivalry matchup against No. 18 Saint Mary’s around the corner.
KREM
Gonzaga vs Santa Clara: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs have two tough matchups in the West Coast Conference this week. The marquee game comes on Saturday as No. 12 Gonzaga faces No. 18 Saint Mary’s on the road. However, the Bulldogs will not want to overlook a tough home game against Santa Clara on Thursday.
nbcrightnow.com
Coming off 40-point performance, Gonzaga's Julian Strawther named WCC Player of the Week
Normally it takes two solid performances to warrant West Coast Conference Player of the Week consideration. Or, in the case of Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther, one 40-point eruption. Strawther won the WCC’s weekly award for the first time after scoring a career-high 40 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers during...
nbcrightnow.com
Best of both worlds: Tanner, Jacob Groves watch Eastern Washington's magical basketball run from afar while celebrating their own at Oklahoma
Being teammates is nothing new for Jacob and Tanner Groves, which this talented duo from Shadle Park High School is again at Oklahoma. However, as their senior seasons wind down, both realize how special their nearly two seasons in the Big 12 Conference with the Sooners have been. “Obviously, it’s...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga climbs to No. 12, Saint Mary's moves up to No. 18 in AP poll ahead of WCC showdown in Moraga
Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s will both hold top-20 rankings when the Bulldogs and Gaels meet for the first time this season. The Bulldogs moved up two spots in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after pulling away from Portland for an 82-67 win on Saturday at the Chiles Center. The Gaels jumped from No. 22 to No. 18 after edging out BYU 57-56 on Aidan Mahaney’s game-winning jumper.
nbcrightnow.com
Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast (episode 2): An unforgettable game from Julian Strawther, and a home game against Santa Clara before Saturday's showdown at Saint Mary's
Julian Strawther couldn't miss on Saturday at Portland. Strawther and his No. 12 ranked-Gonzaga Bulldogs would gladly take a repeat performance this week. In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former Gonzaga center Richard Fox look back at Strawther's 40-point performance, then break down two big matchups this week – Thursday's home game against Santa Clara and Saturday's showdown against No. 18 Saint Mary's in Moraga, Calif.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women stay at No. 17 in AP poll for second straight week
Upsets around the nation last week forced a lot of change in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, but Gonzaga didn’t budge from its No. 17 ranking. The Zags improved to 21-2 overall and 11-0 in the West Coast Conference after home wins against Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine. But they apparently didn’t make an impression with voters.
theeasterner.org
Fraternity Phi Delta Theta Loses Recognition Due to Hazing
Jan. 13, 2023 – The Phi Delta Theta Washington Epsilon fraternity is no longer recognized by Eastern Washington University after being found responsible for hazing and related violations, according to an email that students received from the university. In November 2022, an anonymous student reported to both EWU and...
KXLY
Weather Alert Weekend: Single-digit cold tonight
Our Weather Alert continues tonight as we see the coldest temperatures yet from this Arctic air. Temperatures will fall to single digits above and below zero across the Inland Northwest overnight. Morning temperatures around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene will be in the low single digits above zero with some subzero readings in other parts of North Idaho and Northeast Washington.
KXLY
Warming slowly with afternoon flurries
Arctic air moves OUT and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. It will be cloudy and in the mid-30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Warmer conditions are moving in, along with...
KXLY
WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
KREM
Spokane News & Weather: Jan. 31 | Up With KREM
Temperatures remain cold, tips to protect your pipes and more Spokane News and Weather for Ja. 31, 2023.
KXLY
A little bit of snow is causing big problems on the roads - Kris
We are tracking a very icy Wednesday morning commute, as light snow from Tuesday freezes and compacts to the roads and sidewalks. A little light snow on Tuesday has left behind very slick roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Expect ice-covered side streets and some sneaky icy spots on the main roads as well. Temperatures will start out in the upper teens and lower 20s. However, our slow warming trend continues, and we will top out just above freezing Wednesday afternoon. That's still a little below average, but we're getting closer.
KXLY
Camp Hope preparing for cold temperatures, strong winds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow covered the ground earlier Saturday morning, and while most of the snow has melted, those cold temperatures are here to stay for the weekend. For unhoused people stuck outside, these cold temperatures can be dangerous, and even deadly. That's why people running Camp Hope are...
State Trooper hit in patrol car by passing motorist in Spokane
SPOKANE - On the evening on Saturday January 28th, a Washington State Trooper in his patrol vehicle was on the shoulder doing a traffic stop on I-90 near Maple when his vehicle was hit by a passing motorist. The passing motorist failed to yield to emergency lights and did not move over for the trooper, resulting in the crash.
FOX 28 Spokane
Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still...
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
KHQ Right Now
Traffic reopened at I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley following crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that closed Sullivan on the I-90 westbound on-ramp in Spokane Valley for nearly two hours Sunday morning. The driver of a Dodge pickup truck was rescued by first responders after his truck overturned, and hospitalized with the...
KXLY
Spokane Fire Department wants you to stay warm to avoid winter injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan to be outside for a long time in the coming days, you may have to think twice about what you wear before you step out of your house. A local fire department says cold stress injuries are very common in this weather and being ready properly can help you avoid injury and help keep you safe.
FOX 28 Spokane
Crash blocking most lanes of US 95 on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation
IDAHO. – Both lanes of US 95, on the border of the Coeur d’Alene Reservation are mostly blocked due to a crash. Currently, an officer is directing traffic through the area. One lane is open in both directions. This is a developing story and will be updates as...
