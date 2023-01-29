The Fed says it’s finally seeing improvements in inflation, but in the meantime, interest rate hikes are still affecting the way Americans borrow, spend, and save. Centennial Wealth Financial Advisor Jon Torbet in Traverse City says as interest rates are rising, we’ll continue to see higher mortgage rates and higher rates for home equity lines of credit. That extends to car loans, credit cards and more. “As interest rates have risen, you’re going to continue to probably see these higher mortgage rates, whether it’s for new homebuyers or refinancing. You see it as well with like a home equity line of credit. Interest rates are bumping up. And so you want to be make sure that whatever that higher cost is, is going to fit into your overall budget.”

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO