9&10 News
St. Francis Prepares to Host First Annual Northern Michigan Showcase
TRAVERSE CITY - The first annual Northern Michigan Showcase will pit some of the best boys basketball teams in Northern Michigan against some of the best teams from around the state at Traverse City St. Francis High School on Saturday. The showcase will consist of five games in the St....
9&10 News
Traverse City Career Tech Center Hosts Annual Tour for Prospective Students
Traverse City’s Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center held their annual tour for 10th graders Wednesday and will host a second tour Thursday. The center offers 21 different programs, everything from culinary to welding to an automotive program. Assistant superintendent Patrick Lamb says “a student leaves knowing what it...
9&10 News
Hunter Jones Named Gatorade Michigan Boys Cross Country Player of the Year
CHICAGO - Gatorade announced on Monday that Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones is the 2022-23 Gatorade Michigan Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award. The honor comes after the senior exemplified excellence in...
9&10 News
Alpenfrost Festival coming to Gaylord
Northern Michigan is a beautiful place to call home during all four seasons. Alpine Village in Gaylord is embracing the winter with Alpenfrost, a family-friendly festival that celebrates all things winter in Michigan. From the Frosty 5K, to a Lego competition, to a soup cook off there is something for everyone at Alpen frost.
9&10 News
Evart Topples Lake City in Boys Hoops
LAKE CITY - The Evart Wildcats outscored Lake City by 27 points in the second half en route to a 67-35 win on Monday night. The Trojans led for much of the first half but Evart closed the second quarter on a 13-2 run to take a 22-17 halftime lead and never looked back.
9&10 News
Cadillac Snaps Losing Skid With Win Over Lakeshore
SCOTTVILLE - The Cadillac hockey team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over the Lakeshore Badgers on Wednesday afternoon. The Vikings move above .500 on the season with the win, improving to 10-9-1. Lakeshore is still looking for its first win of the season. This was the...
9&10 News
Father Fred Foundation Continues to Collect Donations During Annual Food Drive
Father Fred kicked off their annual Frostbite Food Drive on Saturday. They’ve been running this fundraiser for years now, but say this year there is a greater need for donations. They are still collecting donations for a few more days. Their biggest day for donations was Saturday, but they’re...
9&10 News
Cadillac Snaps Ludington’s Unbeaten Streak
LUDINGTON – The Cadillac Vikings raced out to an early lead and did not look back in recording a dominating 66-35 win to knock Ludington from the ranks of unbeaten teams on Monday night. The Vikings started the game on a 15-1 run, taking a 15-3 lead after the...
9&10 News
Lake Ann Family Wins Precision Furnace Makeover
Precision Plumbing and Heating in Traverse City has been surprising one lucky winner with a furnace makeover for 16 years now. The winner this year was Lori Running. Her family’s furnace quit working four years ago and they’ve been using electric heaters since to stay warm. The Precision...
9&10 News
Popular Traverse City Sushi Spot Closes After 8 Years
A few restaurants are closing around Traverse City including one that’s been a favorite for eight years. Eric and Amy Kolden, a husband and wife duo, run White on Rice, a restaurant that started serving sushi out of a food truck before they moved to a store front. And...
9&10 News
Former Safe Harbor Staff Hopes to Bring Affordable Housing to Traverse City
When it gets this cold, the homeless in Traverse City have Safe Harbor to turn to. The shelter opens their doors every night for those who need a warm place to stay. One of Safe Harbor’s leaders is leaving to help more people achieve the dream of home ownership.
9&10 News
Northern Michigan Shelters Sees Rise in Homelessness Numbers
As temperatures dip, homeless shelters in Northern Michigan are doing what they can to make sure people have a place to say warm. Ryan Hannon, the community engagement officer of Goodwill, Northern Michigan in Traverse City said he’s seen a huge increase in the numbers over this past year.
9&10 News
Camp Grayling Expansion Opposition Grows, DNR Says Proposal ‘Could Shrink Significantly’
Opposition to the proposed Camp Grayling Expansion continues to grow. Commissioners in Roscommon and Otsego Counties have unanimously passed resolutions asking the DNR not to accept the proposed Camp Grayling Expansion. The expansion would allow the Michigan National Guard to train on 162,000 additional acres of land. “This plan in...
9&10 News
Grand Traverse County to Consider Consolidating Office Space
Grand Traverse County is trying to change the way they do business, making it more efficient and easier for residents to access. Local government offices and departments are scattered across half a dozen locations throughout Grand Traverse County. But leaders say it’s time for that to change. County Administrator...
9&10 News
After One Week, BATA Busing High School Students Has ‘Gone Very Smoothly’
After One Week, BATA Busing High School Students Has ‘Gone Very Smoothly’. It’s been a little over a week since the Bay Area Transportation Authority began busing high school students in Traverse City, and they say there’s been no issues so far. The change in busing comes...
9&10 News
Drivers and Local Transit Resigned to Higher Gas Prices
Gas prices keep inching upward in Michigan. According to Gas Buddy, the average price of gas has increased more than 9 cents per gallon in the state in the last week. The average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.37 cents. Prices are $0. 41 higher now than a month ago, and $0.14 higher than a year ago.
9&10 News
Montmorency County Community Reeling From Death of 6-Year-Old Killed in a House Fire
Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools found out early Monday about a first grader in their school district who died in a house fire at her family’s home, and after that they were ready to support students and staff as they dealt with this tragic loss. Assistant Fire Chief of Albert Township...
9&10 News
Man Arrested for Shooting at Couple, Taking Off Into the Cold
A Rose Lake Township man is in jail after shooting at a couple during an argument. Osceola County deputies say on Monday, Jan. 30, the suspect got violent with a man and his wife after he had been drinking. They say he assaulted the couple, then left and got a handgun, firing a round inside the home.
9&10 News
Centennial Wealth Advisory in Traverse City Responds to Fed Rate Hike
The Fed says it’s finally seeing improvements in inflation, but in the meantime, interest rate hikes are still affecting the way Americans borrow, spend, and save. Centennial Wealth Financial Advisor Jon Torbet in Traverse City says as interest rates are rising, we’ll continue to see higher mortgage rates and higher rates for home equity lines of credit. That extends to car loans, credit cards and more. “As interest rates have risen, you’re going to continue to probably see these higher mortgage rates, whether it’s for new homebuyers or refinancing. You see it as well with like a home equity line of credit. Interest rates are bumping up. And so you want to be make sure that whatever that higher cost is, is going to fit into your overall budget.”
9&10 News
Two Garfield Township People Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges, Including Maintaining a Drug House
The Traverse Narcotics Team arrested two Garfield Township people on multiple drug charges last Wednesday after getting information from the Grand Traverse County Interdiction Team about ongoing drug activity at their house. Brigett Urick, 51, and her boyfriend, Nicholas Smith, 27, were arrested after TNT detectives and deputies with the...
