Traverse City Career Tech Center Hosts Annual Tour for Prospective Students

Traverse City’s Northwest Education Services Career Tech Center held their annual tour for 10th graders Wednesday and will host a second tour Thursday. The center offers 21 different programs, everything from culinary to welding to an automotive program. Assistant superintendent Patrick Lamb says “a student leaves knowing what it...
Alpenfrost Festival coming to Gaylord

Northern Michigan is a beautiful place to call home during all four seasons. Alpine Village in Gaylord is embracing the winter with Alpenfrost, a family-friendly festival that celebrates all things winter in Michigan. From the Frosty 5K, to a Lego competition, to a soup cook off there is something for everyone at Alpen frost.
Evart Topples Lake City in Boys Hoops

LAKE CITY - The Evart Wildcats outscored Lake City by 27 points in the second half en route to a 67-35 win on Monday night. The Trojans led for much of the first half but Evart closed the second quarter on a 13-2 run to take a 22-17 halftime lead and never looked back.
Cadillac Snaps Losing Skid With Win Over Lakeshore

SCOTTVILLE - The Cadillac hockey team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over the Lakeshore Badgers on Wednesday afternoon. The Vikings move above .500 on the season with the win, improving to 10-9-1. Lakeshore is still looking for its first win of the season. This was the...
Cadillac Snaps Ludington’s Unbeaten Streak

LUDINGTON – The Cadillac Vikings raced out to an early lead and did not look back in recording a dominating 66-35 win to knock Ludington from the ranks of unbeaten teams on Monday night. The Vikings started the game on a 15-1 run, taking a 15-3 lead after the...
Lake Ann Family Wins Precision Furnace Makeover

Precision Plumbing and Heating in Traverse City has been surprising one lucky winner with a furnace makeover for 16 years now. The winner this year was Lori Running. Her family’s furnace quit working four years ago and they’ve been using electric heaters since to stay warm. The Precision...
Popular Traverse City Sushi Spot Closes After 8 Years

A few restaurants are closing around Traverse City including one that’s been a favorite for eight years. Eric and Amy Kolden, a husband and wife duo, run White on Rice, a restaurant that started serving sushi out of a food truck before they moved to a store front. And...
Northern Michigan Shelters Sees Rise in Homelessness Numbers

As temperatures dip, homeless shelters in Northern Michigan are doing what they can to make sure people have a place to say warm. Ryan Hannon, the community engagement officer of Goodwill, Northern Michigan in Traverse City said he’s seen a huge increase in the numbers over this past year.
Grand Traverse County to Consider Consolidating Office Space

Grand Traverse County is trying to change the way they do business, making it more efficient and easier for residents to access. Local government offices and departments are scattered across half a dozen locations throughout Grand Traverse County. But leaders say it’s time for that to change. County Administrator...
Drivers and Local Transit Resigned to Higher Gas Prices

Gas prices keep inching upward in Michigan. According to Gas Buddy, the average price of gas has increased more than 9 cents per gallon in the state in the last week. The average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.37 cents. Prices are $0. 41 higher now than a month ago, and $0.14 higher than a year ago.
Man Arrested for Shooting at Couple, Taking Off Into the Cold

A Rose Lake Township man is in jail after shooting at a couple during an argument. Osceola County deputies say on Monday, Jan. 30, the suspect got violent with a man and his wife after he had been drinking. They say he assaulted the couple, then left and got a handgun, firing a round inside the home.
Centennial Wealth Advisory in Traverse City Responds to Fed Rate Hike

The Fed says it’s finally seeing improvements in inflation, but in the meantime, interest rate hikes are still affecting the way Americans borrow, spend, and save. Centennial Wealth Financial Advisor Jon Torbet in Traverse City says as interest rates are rising, we’ll continue to see higher mortgage rates and higher rates for home equity lines of credit. That extends to car loans, credit cards and more. “As interest rates have risen, you’re going to continue to probably see these higher mortgage rates, whether it’s for new homebuyers or refinancing. You see it as well with like a home equity line of credit. Interest rates are bumping up. And so you want to be make sure that whatever that higher cost is, is going to fit into your overall budget.”
