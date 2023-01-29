ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

GolfWRX

Sam Ryder roasted by fellow pros for wearing joggers at Torrey Pines…and even John Daly took aim

At last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour journeyman Sam Ryder held the lead, or a share of the lead for 54 holes. When Sunday’s final round came around, the pressure began to mount. He had PGA Tour stars such as Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and Max Homa attempting to chase him down and prevent him from getting his illusive first career PGA Tour victory.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Golf.com

The biggest mistakes amateurs make, according to Max Homa

Don’t stress next time you miss yet another 10- or 15-footer. According to Max Homa — and, well, statistics — you aren’t supposed to make all of those anyway. Homa, who won the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday to claim his sixth PGA Tour victory, graced the cover of the latest issue of GOLF Magazine, and during that shoot in Scottsdale, Ariz., two months ago, Homa explained the best tip he’d ever received, but also dished out his own advice for amateurs.
GolfWRX

PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay

At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s shocking gear surprise in Dubai | Wall-to-Wall Equipment

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. After a two-month hiatus, Rory McIlroy returned to the course in Dubai with some new clubs in the bag. One of them was somewhat predictable — a 15-degree TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood that put on a show during our recent round of testing.
HAWAII STATE
Golf.com

The hottest new clubs available at Fairway Jockey for 2023

On the heels of the 2023 PGA Merchandise Show, we’ve seen a pile of new equipment innovations and products sure to please the masses in 2023. Atop the list are a few perennial equipment stalwarts that bring new iterations of previous models as well as some all new club designs, each of which are available right now for pre-order on Fairway Jockey (GOLF.com’s sister company).
Golf Digest

Bubba Watson says he'll 'beg' PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to let him play in this one event

Bubba Watson will have two main objectives when he goes to Augusta National in April: play his way into winning a golf tournament and talk his way into simply playing another. The two-time Masters champ is making his return to competitive golf at this week's Saudi International following a right knee injury that kept him off the course for eight months. It will also mark his first event since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
Golf.com

Here’s how much it costs to play a round at Pebble Beach

When it comes to the best courses you can play, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., looms large. (Looks no further than GOLF’s most recent ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S., where Pebble is ranked No. 11.) Not only does the venerable track boast...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Golf.com

This golfer won $1.6 mil. on Saturday. On Monday? $677.50 at a muni

Saturday marked one of the most important days of Max Homa’s professional life. His scintillating final-round 66 on Torrey Pines’ brutish South Course earned him his sixth PGA Tour victory — and his first as a father. He came from five shots back to catch 54-hole leader Sam Ryder plus thoroughbreds like Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. He cemented his victory with clutch birdies at 16 and 18. And he earned $1.57 million in the process.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bridgestone e6, e9 Long Drive, e12 Contact golf balls (2023)

Golfers who demand the ultimate combination of distance off the tee and spin around the green play premium golf balls that typically come with a premium price. For instance, Bryson DeChambeau plays a Bridgestone Tour B X, Tiger Woods prefers Bridgestone’s Tour B XS and Lexi Thompson opts for a Bridgestone Tour B RX. Each of those balls is loaded with technologies, and they cost $47.99 per dozen.
The Independent

Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?

Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best golf balls for 2023 for every budget and playing style

You can’t play the game without a ball, and while many golfers don’t think they are good enough to tell one ball from another, all of them perform slightly differently. The golf balls used by stars such as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are multi-piece balls with urethane covers that reduce spin off the tee to maximize distance, but they spin like crazy for extra control on approach shots, chips and pitches.
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf POACH another PGA Tour winner ahead of $405m season

PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz is the latest recruit to the LIV Golf League. According to The Telegraph's Jamie Corrigan, the Colombian will debut at LIV's opening event at Mayakoba in three weeks' time. Munoz will join the Torque GC side, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Niemann joined the...
Golf.com

How tournaments like the WM Phoenix Open select their sponsor’s exemptions

Count GOLF’s Subpar co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz among the many who want one of the five coveted sponsor’s exemptions to this year’s WM Phoenix Open. “I’ve been thinking about this. I’d be a good guy to play in the $20 million event,” Stoltz said on this week’s episode. “By the way, every person that’s not [already in the field] in the world that’s held a golf club is applying for a sponsor’s exemption.”
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Callaway ERC Soft, Supersoft golf balls (2023)

Jon Rahm and Si Woo Kim won the first three PGA Tour events of 2023 using new Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond drivers, and both golfers also used a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball. Xander Schauffele also dropped a Paradym Triple Diamond driver in the bag and is still playing Callaway’s Chrome Soft X LS. The Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS, each of which were updated in 2022, remain the brand’s premium offerings in 2023, boasting the most advanced technologies Callaway can pack into a ball. They also cost more than other Callaway balls.

