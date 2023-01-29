Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a thrilling helicopter ride above San Diego to take in the city's breathtaking scenery.MoonSan Diego, CA
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Try Mexican food and you'll fall in love.MoonSan Diego, CA
California is Building a New Migrant Processing Facility - Here's What You Need to KnowTom HandyCalifornia State
Alaska Airways Expands Presence in San Diego with Three New RoutesSara IrshadSan Diego, CA
Related
GolfWRX
Sam Ryder roasted by fellow pros for wearing joggers at Torrey Pines…and even John Daly took aim
At last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour journeyman Sam Ryder held the lead, or a share of the lead for 54 holes. When Sunday’s final round came around, the pressure began to mount. He had PGA Tour stars such as Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and Max Homa attempting to chase him down and prevent him from getting his illusive first career PGA Tour victory.
Golf.com
The biggest mistakes amateurs make, according to Max Homa
Don’t stress next time you miss yet another 10- or 15-footer. According to Max Homa — and, well, statistics — you aren’t supposed to make all of those anyway. Homa, who won the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday to claim his sixth PGA Tour victory, graced the cover of the latest issue of GOLF Magazine, and during that shoot in Scottsdale, Ariz., two months ago, Homa explained the best tip he’d ever received, but also dished out his own advice for amateurs.
GolfWRX
PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay
At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s shocking gear surprise in Dubai | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. After a two-month hiatus, Rory McIlroy returned to the course in Dubai with some new clubs in the bag. One of them was somewhat predictable — a 15-degree TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood that put on a show during our recent round of testing.
Golf.com
The hottest new clubs available at Fairway Jockey for 2023
On the heels of the 2023 PGA Merchandise Show, we’ve seen a pile of new equipment innovations and products sure to please the masses in 2023. Atop the list are a few perennial equipment stalwarts that bring new iterations of previous models as well as some all new club designs, each of which are available right now for pre-order on Fairway Jockey (GOLF.com’s sister company).
Golf Digest
Bubba Watson says he'll 'beg' PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to let him play in this one event
Bubba Watson will have two main objectives when he goes to Augusta National in April: play his way into winning a golf tournament and talk his way into simply playing another. The two-time Masters champ is making his return to competitive golf at this week's Saudi International following a right knee injury that kept him off the course for eight months. It will also mark his first event since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
Golf.com
Here’s how much it costs to play a round at Pebble Beach
When it comes to the best courses you can play, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., looms large. (Looks no further than GOLF’s most recent ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S., where Pebble is ranked No. 11.) Not only does the venerable track boast...
Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and In Gee Chun among 13 major winners in upcoming Saudi Ladies International field
The Aramco Saudi Ladies International has announced that 13 major winners will be included in this year’s field, highlighted by World No. 1 Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, In Gee Chun, Danielle Kang and defending champ Georgia Hall. The event, which is the presented by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund,...
How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Dustin Johnson?
How much money did Dustin Johnson pick up for signing with LIV Golf in 2022?
Golf.com
This golfer won $1.6 mil. on Saturday. On Monday? $677.50 at a muni
Saturday marked one of the most important days of Max Homa’s professional life. His scintillating final-round 66 on Torrey Pines’ brutish South Course earned him his sixth PGA Tour victory — and his first as a father. He came from five shots back to catch 54-hole leader Sam Ryder plus thoroughbreds like Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. He cemented his victory with clutch birdies at 16 and 18. And he earned $1.57 million in the process.
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson says he's 'at peace' with never playing in another Ryder Cup or PGA Tour event
After a tumultuous year that included playing a key part in the launch of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson is excited about 2023 and beyond—even if that future doesn't ever include another PGA Tour appearance or participating again in the Ryder Cup. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Bob...
Bridgestone e6, e9 Long Drive, e12 Contact golf balls (2023)
Golfers who demand the ultimate combination of distance off the tee and spin around the green play premium golf balls that typically come with a premium price. For instance, Bryson DeChambeau plays a Bridgestone Tour B X, Tiger Woods prefers Bridgestone’s Tour B XS and Lexi Thompson opts for a Bridgestone Tour B RX. Each of those balls is loaded with technologies, and they cost $47.99 per dozen.
Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?
Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
Best golf balls for 2023 for every budget and playing style
You can’t play the game without a ball, and while many golfers don’t think they are good enough to tell one ball from another, all of them perform slightly differently. The golf balls used by stars such as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are multi-piece balls with urethane covers that reduce spin off the tee to maximize distance, but they spin like crazy for extra control on approach shots, chips and pitches.
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf POACH another PGA Tour winner ahead of $405m season
PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz is the latest recruit to the LIV Golf League. According to The Telegraph's Jamie Corrigan, the Colombian will debut at LIV's opening event at Mayakoba in three weeks' time. Munoz will join the Torque GC side, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Niemann joined the...
PGA Tour Implements New Rule To Ban Non-Members Who Play In LIV Golf
The rule, which came into effect for the 2022/23 season, means the PGA Tour can even ban non-members for a year
Golf.com
‘It disappears in this first one’: Patrick Reed tree-shot replay analyzed by Brandel Chamblee
In case you missed it, Patrick Reed was is in the middle of another rules controversy at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. After some tension with Rory McIlroy made headlines earlier in the week at Emirates Golf Club, Reed again found himself under the microscope after hitting a tee shot into a tree during the third round of the event.
TaylorMade P770 Irons vs Ping i230 Irons: Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Joel Tadman tests these two better player irons head-to-head to see which one ticks the most boxes
Golf.com
How tournaments like the WM Phoenix Open select their sponsor’s exemptions
Count GOLF’s Subpar co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz among the many who want one of the five coveted sponsor’s exemptions to this year’s WM Phoenix Open. “I’ve been thinking about this. I’d be a good guy to play in the $20 million event,” Stoltz said on this week’s episode. “By the way, every person that’s not [already in the field] in the world that’s held a golf club is applying for a sponsor’s exemption.”
Callaway ERC Soft, Supersoft golf balls (2023)
Jon Rahm and Si Woo Kim won the first three PGA Tour events of 2023 using new Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond drivers, and both golfers also used a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball. Xander Schauffele also dropped a Paradym Triple Diamond driver in the bag and is still playing Callaway’s Chrome Soft X LS. The Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS, each of which were updated in 2022, remain the brand’s premium offerings in 2023, boasting the most advanced technologies Callaway can pack into a ball. They also cost more than other Callaway balls.
Comments / 0