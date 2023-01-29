Don’t stress next time you miss yet another 10- or 15-footer. According to Max Homa — and, well, statistics — you aren’t supposed to make all of those anyway. Homa, who won the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday to claim his sixth PGA Tour victory, graced the cover of the latest issue of GOLF Magazine, and during that shoot in Scottsdale, Ariz., two months ago, Homa explained the best tip he’d ever received, but also dished out his own advice for amateurs.

