Golf.com
This former Masters champion says 2023 will be his last
One of the special parts of the Masters is that the past champions get to play on in the event long after their primes have passed. But there comes a time when each has to make that final stroll down the 18th fairway. This year, it’s 1987 champion Larry Mize‘s...
Golf.com
Here’s how much it costs to play a round at Pebble Beach
When it comes to the best courses you can play, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., looms large. (Looks no further than GOLF’s most recent ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S., where Pebble is ranked No. 11.) Not only does the venerable track boast...
Golf.com
The biggest mistakes amateurs make, according to Max Homa
Don’t stress next time you miss yet another 10- or 15-footer. According to Max Homa — and, well, statistics — you aren’t supposed to make all of those anyway. Homa, who won the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday to claim his sixth PGA Tour victory, graced the cover of the latest issue of GOLF Magazine, and during that shoot in Scottsdale, Ariz., two months ago, Homa explained the best tip he’d ever received, but also dished out his own advice for amateurs.
Golf.com
This golfer won $1.6 mil. on Saturday. On Monday? $677.50 at a muni
Saturday marked one of the most important days of Max Homa’s professional life. His scintillating final-round 66 on Torrey Pines’ brutish South Course earned him his sixth PGA Tour victory — and his first as a father. He came from five shots back to catch 54-hole leader Sam Ryder plus thoroughbreds like Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. He cemented his victory with clutch birdies at 16 and 18. And he earned $1.57 million in the process.
Golf.com
How Pebble Beach altered — and safeguarded! — one of golf’s most dramatic holes
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — A year ago this week, during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth faced a shot that gave new meaning to “risk and reward.”. On Pebble’s par-4 8th hole, Spieth’s tee ball bounded through the length of the fairway and...
Golf.com
This unique pre-shot routine nearly led a pro to his first win. Here’s how it works
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Every golfer has some sort of pre-shot routine. It gets you in the right frame of mind. It helps you visualize the shot. And it tells your body that it’s time to perform.
Golf.com
‘Embarrassed’ by recent play, slimmer Phil Mickelson details holistic makeover
Somewhat overlooked given all the off-course news Phil Mickelson generated in 2022 was his underwhelming form. Between the ropes, Mickelson had a lousy year, notching just one top-10 finish in seven individual stroke-play events on the LIV Golf tour and missing the cut by a wide margin in the two majors he entered (U.S. Open and Open Championship).
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s shocking gear surprise in Dubai | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. After a two-month hiatus, Rory McIlroy returned to the course in Dubai with some new clubs in the bag. One of them was somewhat predictable — a 15-degree TaylorMade Stealth 2 3-wood that put on a show during our recent round of testing.
Golf.com
‘It disappears in this first one’: Patrick Reed tree-shot replay analyzed by Brandel Chamblee
In case you missed it, Patrick Reed was is in the middle of another rules controversy at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. After some tension with Rory McIlroy made headlines earlier in the week at Emirates Golf Club, Reed again found himself under the microscope after hitting a tee shot into a tree during the third round of the event.
Golf.com
‘I showed a lot of mental strength’: Rory McIlroy holds off Patrick Reed for thrilling win in Dubai
It may be a new year, but the result is all the same — Rory McIlroy is a champion once again. The No. 1 player in the world birdied the final hole at the Dubai Desert Classic Monday morning to earn a one-shot victory over Patrick Reed. McIlroy, who fired a final-round 68, holed a 14-footer at the last to best Reed by a shot after his American nemesis shot 65 in the group ahead to post the clubhouse lead.
Golf.com
A timeless tip to help you shallow the club, courtesy of Payne Stewart
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Today we celebrate the late Payne Stewart’s birthday. The three-time major winner would have been 66 this year, in all likelihood on the tail end of a successful Champions Tour run. Instead, we’re left to celebrate Stewart’s life on Jan. 30 without one of golf’s most colorful characters. A tragic plane crash took Stewart’s life just over 23 years ago, and it left the golf world devoid of one of golf’s biggest personalities, kindest souls and best shot makers.
Golf.com
Pebble Beach Pro-Am celebrity handicaps: The stars playing in 2023
Welcome to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where star quarterbacks, musicians, actors and more tee it up alongside Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick and other pros. Here’s how it works. The tournament, which has a rich history dating back to 1937, runs Thursday to Sunday like usual, but this...
Golf.com
Patrick Reed, after Teegate and Treegate, nearly wins. Of course he did.
Patrick Reed hooked his tee shot. And there was no immediate sign of his ball. And there was a palm tree in the area. “I didn’t see that come down,” a Golf Channel announcer said. Noooo waaaay. Not again. Impossible. No, no, Reed and his ball were good,...
Golf.com
How tournaments like the WM Phoenix Open select their sponsor’s exemptions
Count GOLF’s Subpar co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz among the many who want one of the five coveted sponsor’s exemptions to this year’s WM Phoenix Open. “I’ve been thinking about this. I’d be a good guy to play in the $20 million event,” Stoltz said on this week’s episode. “By the way, every person that’s not [already in the field] in the world that’s held a golf club is applying for a sponsor’s exemption.”
Golf.com
Was this Phil Mickelson tweet about Rory McIlroy sarcastic? He says not
Phil Mickelson got back on Twitter this week and it’s been … interesting, to say the least. He even tweeted about the drama unfolding on the DP World Tour this week between Rory McIlroy and Mickelson’s fellow LIV golfer Patrick Reed. If it felt weird that Mickelson...
Golf.com
‘Change is coming’: Max Homa has big plans for the future of golf TV
It’s easy to understand why so many younger members of golf media are infatuated with Max Homa: he’s just like them. Self-effacing, hyper-online and sarcasm-forward, Homa blurs the line between golf’s playing class and its media class more often than any of his peers. I should know this: as a twenty-something golf writer, I’ve interacted with Homa as much as any pro golfer over the first few years of my career.
Golf.com
The hottest new clubs available at Fairway Jockey for 2023
On the heels of the 2023 PGA Merchandise Show, we’ve seen a pile of new equipment innovations and products sure to please the masses in 2023. Atop the list are a few perennial equipment stalwarts that bring new iterations of previous models as well as some all new club designs, each of which are available right now for pre-order on Fairway Jockey (GOLF.com’s sister company).
Golf.com
The updated TGL roster includes plenty of starpower for Tiger and Rory’s Monday night league
Back in August, two of the biggest sports stars on the planet, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, announced they had teamed up to launch a new tech-driven competition for top PGA Tour players. The new company, TMRW Sports, promises to “harness technology to build progressive approaches in sports, media, and entertainment,” and it includes a new Monday night league known as the TGL.
Golf.com
Want better driving accuracy? Use these tips for more consistency off the tee
Driving the golf ball can be the most daunting experience a player has to go through on the golf course. When you have your confidence and are in a groove, striking the ball with perfection comes naturally. But when you lose confidence in yourself, well, that’s when an entire hole can be lost before it even starts.
Golf.com
How the LPGA Tour is taking fans behind-the-scenes this season
While the PGA Tour’s Netflix series Full Swing is set to release in February, it won’t be the only behind-the-scenes look at professional golf we see this year. The LPGA Tour announced plans for a multi-episode documentary series of their own featuring some of the best players in the world. The series, called LPGA All-Access, will air on LPGA.com and YouTube.
