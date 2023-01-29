Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee concludes

SALINAS, Calif. — The cold weather is a danger to the most vulnerable population, and on the Central Coast organizations took action to help those without shelter. In San Benito County, the H.O.M.E. Resource Center offered 13 beds for women and four for men. In Santa Cruz County, shelters had over 400 beds, but the county reported that all the spaces were at full capacity. Meanwhile, the Chinatown Navigation Center in Salinas, Monterey County, stated that it still had spaces available with 10 beds for women and four for men, subject to change based on availability.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO