Santa Cruz County, CA

Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee concludes

By Ricardo Tovar
 3 days ago
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Office of Education hosted the 2023 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee Saturday at UC Santa Cruz.

The two divisions include the Elementary (Grades 4-6) and Junior (Grades 7-9). The top two spellers from each division will represent Santa Cruz County in the California State Spelling Bee.

lementary Division Grades 4-6
Place Name School Number incorrect
1st Liesl Hildebrand Bayview Elementary -3
2nd
Ihan Kang 		Westlake Elementary -5
Third Aria Menon Mountain Elementary -7
Left to right: Liesl Hildebrand, First Place; Ihan Kang, Second Place; Aria Menon, Third Place
Junior Division Grades 7-9
Place Name School Number incorrect
1st Sky Zeltser Gateway School -11
2nd Ryan Repp Aptos Jr -16
Third Cooper Nelson Aptos Jr. -19
Left to right: Cooper Nelson, third place;  Ryan Repp, second place. Not pictured: Sky Zeltser, first place.

