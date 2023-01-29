Read full article on original website
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Taack said...
Woman Standing Near Disabled SUV Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Lancaster Area
A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Senior Fatally Injured in Collision at Menifee Intersection
MENIFEE (CNS) – A 75-year-old woman was killed in a side-impact collision at a Menifee intersection, where she apparently pulled in front of a motorist who had the right-of-way, authorities said Monday. Judith Armijo of Menifee was fatally injured about 9:50 a.m. Sunday at Menifee and Watson roads, according...
Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight
A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
Vehicle Falls Approximately 150 Feet Over Side of Highway 79 in Moreno Valley
Firefighters responded to a vehicle over the side of Highway 79 in Moreno Valley Sunday afternoon. The vehicle fell approximately 150 feet over the side of Highway 79 south of Gilman Springs Road at 3:55 p.m. Sunday. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries. The cause of...
Person Stabbed During Domestic Altercation in Elsinore
A person was stabbed Wednesday during a family dispute at an apartment in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances were unclear. The assault happened around noon in the 2000 block of East Lakeshore Drive, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News...
Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee
A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the driver’s side of...
Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10, Two Dead
INDIO (CNS) – Two people were killed Monday when an SUV rear-ended a big rig on the 10 Freeway, was struck by another truck and then burst into flames outside Indio. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m., when a Subaru occupied by two unidentified people was driving westbound on Interstate 10, west of Hayfield Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres. The Riverside County Fire Department described the location as Chiriaco Summit.
Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Car on 101 Freeway Downtown
A pedestrian walking in middle lanes of the Hollywood (101) Freeway early Monday was struck by a car but survived and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The man was struck by a gray Lexus sedan at 3:07 a.m. while walking in middle lanes on the northbound Hollywood Freeway at the Alameda Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Long Beach Crash
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in west Long Beach. The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. at Willow Street and Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. “The male adult bicyclist sustained serious injuries to his upper body...
Woman Killed in Cathedral City Crash
CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday on Varner Road west of Date Palm Drive, according to Cathedral City police Sgt. A. Ruiz. The woman was...
58-Year-Old Man Killed When Car Hits Garbage Truck in Riverside
A 58-year-old man was killed Monday when the car he was driving struck the rear of a parked garbage truck in Riverside. The man was driving a 2007 Toyota Scion sedan westbound on Railroad Avenue, near Winstrom Street, around 2:37 p.m. “when for unknown reasons it crossed over into eastbound lanes” and struck the rear of the parked garbage truck, Riverside Police Department Traffic Bureau Sgt. Ryan Taack said.
One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway
BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto
A motorist was fatally injured Monday and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north end of San Jacinto. The collision happened about 1 a.m. on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Patrick Lynch said the...
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto Identified
A motorist fatally injured in a two-vehicle wreck on the north end of San Jacinto was identified Tuesday as a 37-year-old Hemet man. Nathan Diaz was killed in the collision about 1 a.m. Monday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
