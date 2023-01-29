ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

mynewsla.com

Woman Standing Near Disabled SUV Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Lancaster Area

A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside

A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Taack said...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified

A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
BANNING, CA
Key News Network

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man Riding Mini Bike

Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was left for dead after a hit-and-run driver plowed into a motorized mini bike late Sunday night, Jan. 29, around 10:38 p.m. Multiple calls were received for a body in lanes of eastbound Telegraph Road over the San Gabriel River in the city of Downey.
DOWNEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway

BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
BEAUMONT, CA
KTLA

Man dies after crashing into back of garbage truck in Riverside

A Riverside man died Monday afternoon after he crashed his vehicle into the back of a parked garbage truck. According to the Riverside Police Department, a 58-year-old man was driving a 2007 Scion sedan on Railroad Avenue around 2:40 p.m. For reasons that are still unclear, the man drifted into eastbound lanes and crashed into […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10, Two Dead

Two people were killed Monday when an SUV rear-ended a big rig on the 10 Freeway, was struck by another truck and then burst into flames outside Indio. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m., when a Subaru occupied by two unidentified people was driving westbound on Interstate 10, west of Hayfield Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres. The Riverside County Fire Department described the location as Chiriaco Summit.
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee

MENIFEE (CNS) – A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto Identified

A motorist fatally injured in a two-vehicle wreck on the north end of San Jacinto was identified Tuesday as a 37-year-old Hemet man. Nathan Diaz was killed in the collision about 1 a.m. Monday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN JACINTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Victim of Fatal Crash in Long Beach

A 26 year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Long Beach Crash

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in west Long Beach. The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. at Willow Street and Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. “The male adult bicyclist sustained serious injuries to his upper body...
LONG BEACH, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Woman Killed in Cathedral City Crash

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday on Varner Road west of Date Palm Drive, according to Cathedral City police Sgt. A. Ruiz. The woman was...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
menifee247.com

Motorcyclist dies in collision on Bundy Canyon Road

A motorcyclist died Saturday from injuries suffered in a collision with another vehicle on Bundy Canyon Road, authorities said. The collision occurred about 4:17 p.m. in the area of Bundy Canyon Road and Waldon Road, according to a Menifee Police Department news release. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was following a Ford pickup truck westbound on Bundy Canyon Road when the truck slowed for a left turn. The motorcyclist attempted to pass on the wrong side of the roadway when the truck began its turn. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the Ford and the motorcyclist was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MENIFEE, CA
z1077fm.com

Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Closes Old Woman Springs Road

A head-on collision on Old Woman Springs Road left one driver dead, another driver with major injuries and the road closed for several hours. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office reports that on Friday afternoon (January 27) at 6 p.m., a Chevrolet driving south on Old Woman Springs Road near Terra Vista Road in Yucca Valley collided head on with a Kia driving north.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA

