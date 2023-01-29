Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynewsla.com
Woman Standing Near Disabled SUV Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Lancaster Area
A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Taack said...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man Riding Mini Bike
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was left for dead after a hit-and-run driver plowed into a motorized mini bike late Sunday night, Jan. 29, around 10:38 p.m. Multiple calls were received for a body in lanes of eastbound Telegraph Road over the San Gabriel River in the city of Downey.
Fontana Herald News
One person dies, another person is injured in two-vehicle traffic collision in Fontana on Jan. 30
One person died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Fontana on Jan. 30, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:14 p.m. in the 11160 block of Mulberry Avenue in the southwestern area of the city. The Fontana Police Department gave this account of the collision:
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle while walking on street in Fontana on Jan. 30
A woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a street in Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 30, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident took place on Citrus Avenue near Harvey Drive at about 1:10 a.m. The unidentified pedestrian was crossing the...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Falls Approximately 150 Feet Over Side of Highway 79 in Moreno Valley
Firefighters responded to a vehicle over the side of Highway 79 in Moreno Valley Sunday afternoon. The vehicle fell approximately 150 feet over the side of Highway 79 south of Gilman Springs Road at 3:55 p.m. Sunday. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries. The cause of...
nbcpalmsprings.com
One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway
BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
Man dies after crashing into back of garbage truck in Riverside
A Riverside man died Monday afternoon after he crashed his vehicle into the back of a parked garbage truck. According to the Riverside Police Department, a 58-year-old man was driving a 2007 Scion sedan on Railroad Avenue around 2:40 p.m. For reasons that are still unclear, the man drifted into eastbound lanes and crashed into […]
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto
A motorist was fatally injured Monday and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north end of San Jacinto. The collision happened about 1 a.m. on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Patrick Lynch said the...
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10, Two Dead
Two people were killed Monday when an SUV rear-ended a big rig on the 10 Freeway, was struck by another truck and then burst into flames outside Indio. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m., when a Subaru occupied by two unidentified people was driving westbound on Interstate 10, west of Hayfield Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres. The Riverside County Fire Department described the location as Chiriaco Summit.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee
MENIFEE (CNS) – A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto Identified
A motorist fatally injured in a two-vehicle wreck on the north end of San Jacinto was identified Tuesday as a 37-year-old Hemet man. Nathan Diaz was killed in the collision about 1 a.m. Monday on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Victim of Fatal Crash in Long Beach
A 26 year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. The Los Angeles County...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Long Beach Crash
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in west Long Beach. The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. at Willow Street and Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. “The male adult bicyclist sustained serious injuries to his upper body...
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested for DUI After Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash in Menifee
A motorist was arrested for DUI after rolling a vehicle in Menifee, authorities announced Saturday. The Menifee Police Department reported that the driver was involved in a rollover crash on Friday that resulted in the passenger of being injured and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The driver was...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Woman Killed in Cathedral City Crash
CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday on Varner Road west of Date Palm Drive, according to Cathedral City police Sgt. A. Ruiz. The woman was...
menifee247.com
Motorcyclist dies in collision on Bundy Canyon Road
A motorcyclist died Saturday from injuries suffered in a collision with another vehicle on Bundy Canyon Road, authorities said. The collision occurred about 4:17 p.m. in the area of Bundy Canyon Road and Waldon Road, according to a Menifee Police Department news release. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was following a Ford pickup truck westbound on Bundy Canyon Road when the truck slowed for a left turn. The motorcyclist attempted to pass on the wrong side of the roadway when the truck began its turn. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the Ford and the motorcyclist was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Skydiver recovering after falling onto home in North County
A skydiver continues to recover after he fell from the sky, hitting a home last week in Oceanside.
z1077fm.com
Head-On Collision Leaves One Dead, One Injured, Closes Old Woman Springs Road
A head-on collision on Old Woman Springs Road left one driver dead, another driver with major injuries and the road closed for several hours. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office reports that on Friday afternoon (January 27) at 6 p.m., a Chevrolet driving south on Old Woman Springs Road near Terra Vista Road in Yucca Valley collided head on with a Kia driving north.
