Spokane, WA

KXLY

Cloudy and warmer...finally

Today we'll see clouds and warmer temperatures with light winds. Fewer clouds are expected for Thursday with temperatures in the mid 30's. Friday will be 41 degrees with evening rain and mountain snow. It'll be cloudy Saturday with more rain and mountain snow on Sunday. What we're tracking. It'll slowly...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Clouds and mild today

Clouds and warmer with light winds. More clouds for Thursday with temperatures in the mid 30's. Friday will be 41 degrees with evening rain and mountain snow. Cloudy Saturday and more rain and mountain snow Sunday. What we're tracking. Warmer conditions with rain or mountain snow for Friday. Plan your...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

A little bit of snow is causing big problems on the roads - Kris

We are tracking a very icy Wednesday morning commute, as light snow from Tuesday freezes and compacts to the roads and sidewalks. A little light snow on Tuesday has left behind very slick roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Expect ice-covered side streets and some sneaky icy spots on the main roads as well. Temperatures will start out in the upper teens and lower 20s. However, our slow warming trend continues, and we will top out just above freezing Wednesday afternoon. That's still a little below average, but we're getting closer.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Warming slowly with afternoon flurries

Arctic air moves OUT and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. It will be cloudy and in the mid-30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Warmer conditions are moving in, along with...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Finally warmer with flurries this afternoon

Arctic air moves out and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. We'll have cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow possible Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Arctic air moves out...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Slick conditions for Wednesday commute

Tuesday brought an impressive Winter Weather system through the region. Snowfall totals range from .5"-2" throughout the Spokane region. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 20s which will cause snow on roadways to freeze over. Expect slick conditions on area roadways throughout Wednesday, especially on less traveled secondary roads.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Camp Hope Update: Numbers declining, fence removal planned

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a recent update from WSDOT, the number of people living at Camp Hope continues to shrink. According to WSDOT, there are now an estimated 124 people living at the Camp compared to the estimated 138 people that were at the camp on Jan. 9. Over...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny & cold, then clouds and still cold

Grab your cold weather gear! Expect clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday, we are in the low 20's then, we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. What we're tracking. Sunny and cold today. That will be followed clouds and scattered flurries Tuesday. Then, expect...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Weather Alert Weekend: Expect frigid Sunday temperatures

We're going to see bitterly cold wind chill Sunday morning, and then a very cold start to Monday as this Arctic air sticks around. Dangerously cold wind chill is expected across North Idaho early Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. for wind chills of -5 to -15 degrees.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Skier chased & bit by a coyote in Sandpoint

SANDPOINT, Idaho. — Wildlife throughout the Inland Northwest is one of the most unique and endearing aspects that come with living in our area. Usually, we enjoy seeing them from distance, but recently coyotes have been getting a little too close for comfort, throughout Sandpoint. Up at Schweitzer, they've...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Idaho Fish and Game investigating reports of coyotes chasing skiers

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- Idaho Fish and Game officials are investigating reports of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain chasing skiers heading down the slopes. One of the coyotes even bit a skier, causing minor injuries. Last week, Fish and Game also received reports of two coyotes roaming a business district near downtown...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

NASA marks 20 years since Columbia disaster that killed Spokane astronaut

NASA marked a tragic anniversary Wednesday, as 20 years have passed since the space shuttle Columbia broke apart during re-entry, killing the crew that included Spokane astronaut Michael Anderson. The tragedy on February 1, 2003 marked the end of a 15-day mission for Laurel Clark, Kalpana Chawla, David Brown, William...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley Fire Department gets new firetruck

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) unveiled its new firetruck on Tuesday during a push-in ceremony. The new firetruck will replace the current engine 4, which has been in service since 2003. SVFD's new firetruck has improved reliability and new equipment, which will increase safety in the community.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

WSDOT to close, remove Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge, located near Liberty Park, will close on Wednesday, February 1. The bridge is closing because of safety concerns, specifically surrounding the bridge hinges at the north and south end of the bridge, which holds the center span of the structure over I-90.
SPOKANE, WA

