New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
KXLY
Cloudy and warmer...finally
Today we'll see clouds and warmer temperatures with light winds. Fewer clouds are expected for Thursday with temperatures in the mid 30's. Friday will be 41 degrees with evening rain and mountain snow. It'll be cloudy Saturday with more rain and mountain snow on Sunday. What we're tracking. It'll slowly...
KXLY
Clouds and mild today
Clouds and warmer with light winds. More clouds for Thursday with temperatures in the mid 30's. Friday will be 41 degrees with evening rain and mountain snow. Cloudy Saturday and more rain and mountain snow Sunday. What we're tracking. Warmer conditions with rain or mountain snow for Friday. Plan your...
KXLY
A little bit of snow is causing big problems on the roads - Kris
We are tracking a very icy Wednesday morning commute, as light snow from Tuesday freezes and compacts to the roads and sidewalks. A little light snow on Tuesday has left behind very slick roads for the Wednesday morning commute. Expect ice-covered side streets and some sneaky icy spots on the main roads as well. Temperatures will start out in the upper teens and lower 20s. However, our slow warming trend continues, and we will top out just above freezing Wednesday afternoon. That's still a little below average, but we're getting closer.
KXLY
Warming slowly with afternoon flurries
Arctic air moves OUT and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. It will be cloudy and in the mid-30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Warmer conditions are moving in, along with...
KXLY
Finally warmer with flurries this afternoon
Arctic air moves out and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. We'll have cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow possible Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Arctic air moves out...
KHQ Right Now
Slick conditions for Wednesday commute
Tuesday brought an impressive Winter Weather system through the region. Snowfall totals range from .5"-2" throughout the Spokane region. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 20s which will cause snow on roadways to freeze over. Expect slick conditions on area roadways throughout Wednesday, especially on less traveled secondary roads.
KXLY
Camp Hope Update: Numbers declining, fence removal planned
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a recent update from WSDOT, the number of people living at Camp Hope continues to shrink. According to WSDOT, there are now an estimated 124 people living at the Camp compared to the estimated 138 people that were at the camp on Jan. 9. Over...
KXLY
Sunny & cold, then clouds and still cold
Grab your cold weather gear! Expect clear and bitter cold today with clouds and possible flurries overnight. Tuesday, we are in the low 20's then, we start to slowly warm up Wednesday. What we're tracking. Sunny and cold today. That will be followed clouds and scattered flurries Tuesday. Then, expect...
KXLY
Weather Alert Weekend: Expect frigid Sunday temperatures
We're going to see bitterly cold wind chill Sunday morning, and then a very cold start to Monday as this Arctic air sticks around. Dangerously cold wind chill is expected across North Idaho early Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. for wind chills of -5 to -15 degrees.
KXLY
The worst of the cold is behind us, but so is the best of sunshine - Kris
We are tracking a warming trend in the forecast that will bring our temperatures back up to average by the middle of the week. We are also tracking two weak disturbances that could bring a few flurries to the region Tuesday afternoon. Plan your Tuesday. You won't need your heaviest...
KXLY
Get your kids comfortable on the ice with Lilac City Figure Skating Club
SPOKANE, Wash. --- It’s never too late to learn how to skate!. The Lilac City Figure Skating Club is starting a new Learn To Skate program session in February at Eagles Ice Arena. According to the website, the Learn to Skate program teaches the fundamental lifelong skills needed to...
KXLY
Skier chased & bit by a coyote in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho. — Wildlife throughout the Inland Northwest is one of the most unique and endearing aspects that come with living in our area. Usually, we enjoy seeing them from distance, but recently coyotes have been getting a little too close for comfort, throughout Sandpoint. Up at Schweitzer, they've...
North Idaho skier fights off coyote attack at Schweizter, shares experience
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sofia Montalbano attends school in Oregon. While visiting the Inland Northwest, she decided to go to Schweitzer for the first time. That day ended early after a coyote attacked her, and now wildlife authorities are asking others to stay vigilant while skiing on the mountain. Montalbano...
KXLY
WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
KXLY
Idaho Fish and Game investigating reports of coyotes chasing skiers
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- Idaho Fish and Game officials are investigating reports of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain chasing skiers heading down the slopes. One of the coyotes even bit a skier, causing minor injuries. Last week, Fish and Game also received reports of two coyotes roaming a business district near downtown...
KXLY
NASA marks 20 years since Columbia disaster that killed Spokane astronaut
NASA marked a tragic anniversary Wednesday, as 20 years have passed since the space shuttle Columbia broke apart during re-entry, killing the crew that included Spokane astronaut Michael Anderson. The tragedy on February 1, 2003 marked the end of a 15-day mission for Laurel Clark, Kalpana Chawla, David Brown, William...
Coeur d'Alene tractor company donates machine to Children's Village
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — General Manager of Coeur d’Alene Tractor Matt Adams presented Children’s Village CEO Vanessa Moos with a shiny new Kubota tractor Monday, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. “Isn’t she cute?” Moos said as Adams unloaded it from...
Spokane Valley Fire Department gets new firetruck
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) unveiled its new firetruck on Tuesday during a push-in ceremony. The new firetruck will replace the current engine 4, which has been in service since 2003. SVFD's new firetruck has improved reliability and new equipment, which will increase safety in the community.
KXLY
Spokane Valley City Hall to undergo repairs 5 years after failed construction
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- There is a growing list of defects being identified within the $14 million Spokane Valley City Hall building. The most severe is a wall that's now sinking into the ground. Less than a year after staff moved into their new office space, its flaws become visible.
KXLY
WSDOT to close, remove Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge, located near Liberty Park, will close on Wednesday, February 1. The bridge is closing because of safety concerns, specifically surrounding the bridge hinges at the north and south end of the bridge, which holds the center span of the structure over I-90.
