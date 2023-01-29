O.G. Anunoby's Injury Status For Raptors-Trail Blazers Game

O.G. Anunoby has been ruled out for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Toronto Raptors are in Oregon to face off with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the contest, as O.G. Anunoby has been ruled out due to a wrist injury.

Underdog NBA: "OG Anunoby (wrist) ruled out Saturday."

The former Indiana Hoosier got injured during Friday's 129-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors in California.

He is currently having a solid season with averages of 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals per contest in 45 games.

In addition, the 25-year-old is shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

As for the Raptors, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-28 record in 50 games.

They are only one game behind the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

After finishing the 2021-22 season as the fifth seed, the Raptors have been disappointing so far this season.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 7-16 in the 23 they have played on the road away from Canada.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-25 record in 48 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak but are also 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Trail Blazers have been good, going 13-10 in the 23 games they have hosted in Portland, Oregon.

Last year, they dealt with injuries and missed the postseason.