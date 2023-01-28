2023 Farmers Insurance Open prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Max Homa.
Starting the day five shots behind and eventually falling to six back, Homa charged to the front with a final-round 6-under 66 to win the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California. Homa birdied both of the par 3s on the back nine and closed with a final birdie on the par-5 18th, securing his sixth PGA Tour victory and second of the 2022-23 season.
His victory will net him $1,566,000, up from the $1,512,000 Luke List won a year ago.
Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open prize money payouts
Position Player Score Earnings
1 Max Homa -13 $1,566,000
T4 Sungjae Im -9 $461,100
T4 Sam Ryder -9 $461,100
T7 Jason Day -8 $282,750
T7 Jon Rahm -8 $282,750
T9 Tony Finau -7 $245,775
T11 Taylor Moore -5 $210,975
T13 Erik Barnes -4 $160,515
T13 Jimmy Walker -4 $160,515
T13 Sam Stevens -4 $160,515
T18 Justin Rose -3 $128,325
T18 Kevin Tway -3 $128,325
T20 Justin Suh -2 $98,919
T20 Adam Schenk -2 $98,919
T20 S.H. Kim -2 $98,919
T25 Brent Grant -1 $66,845
T25 Luke List -1 $66,845
T25 Si Woo Kim -1 $66,845
T44 Nick Hardy 2 $25,578
T44 Kevin Yu 2 $25,578
52 Aaron Rai 3 $21,315
T53 Tano Goya 4 $20,296
73 Adam Long 11 $17,313
