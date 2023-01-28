ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Farmers Insurance Open prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Max Homa.

Starting the day five shots behind and eventually falling to six back, Homa charged to the front with a final-round 6-under 66 to win the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California. Homa birdied both of the par 3s on the back nine and closed with a final birdie on the par-5 18th, securing his sixth PGA Tour victory and second of the 2022-23 season.

His victory will net him $1,566,000, up from the $1,512,000 Luke List won a year ago.

Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings

1 Max Homa -13 $1,566,000

T4 Sungjae Im -9 $461,100

T4 Sam Ryder -9 $461,100

T7 Jason Day -8 $282,750

T7 Jon Rahm -8 $282,750

T9 Tony Finau -7 $245,775

T11 Taylor Moore -5 $210,975

T13 Erik Barnes -4 $160,515

T13 Jimmy Walker -4 $160,515

T13 Sam Stevens -4 $160,515

T18 Justin Rose -3 $128,325

T18 Kevin Tway -3 $128,325

T20 Justin Suh -2 $98,919

T20 Adam Schenk -2 $98,919

T20 S.H. Kim -2 $98,919

T25 Brent Grant -1 $66,845

T25 Luke List -1 $66,845

T25 Si Woo Kim -1 $66,845

T44 Nick Hardy 2 $25,578

T44 Kevin Yu 2 $25,578

52 Aaron Rai 3 $21,315

T53 Tano Goya 4 $20,296

73 Adam Long 11 $17,313

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

