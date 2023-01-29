ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

One shot on Munson Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
VIDEO: Shooting under investigation in East Hartford

New Haven police searching for 3 carjacking suspects

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for three suspects who carjacked a man in New Haven and then stole his Mercedes. The man had fallen asleep in his car and woken up to a masked man pointing a gun at him and demanding his vehicle, according to police. As he got out of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police

A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim's car, wallet and phone.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Teenage girl charged for violent threat at North Haven High School

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged on Friday for making violent threats on Thursday at North Haven High School. North Haven police said on Thursday, North Haven High School SRO was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the high school. The two high school resource officers immediately began to work with school staff and police detectives. Additional police presence was deployed to the school out of caution. SROs remained at the school into the late evening for after-hours activities, and again this morning an enhanced police presence was at the school.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Officer injured arresting armed individual possessing narcotics: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. — A police officer and an armed suspect were both injured during a violent arrest in Waterbury Thursday afternoon. Police said at 3:30 p.m., officers with the Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were patrolling the downtown area when they received an anonymous complaint about a man openly loading a firearm while causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street.
WATERBURY, CT
Man in critical condition from Howard Avenue shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that took place on Howard Avenue and left one man in critical condition Friday morning. Officers responded to the incident around 2 a.m. near the 600 block of Howard Avenue. Police received a ShotSpotter activation stating that several rounds had been fired and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

