Eyewitness News
New Haven Police: Man shot in ankle while waiting at bus stop
East Hartford store clerk fatally shoots suspected robber during break-in
Suspect Killed, Clerk Shot, In East Hartford Store Robbery, Police Say
One shot on Munson Street in New Haven
NECN
Clerk Shoots, Kills Suspect During Attempted Armed Robbery in Connecticut
One suspect in an attempted armed robbery in East Hartford is dead after a store owner who was shot during the ordeal shot back, according to police. Police said two people wearing black ski masks went into Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St. just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, intending to rob the business.
Student approached by man in West Hartford, told to ‘get in’ car: PD
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford police are investigating a suspicious incident after a car approached a student getting off a school bus on Thursday. Police said between 3:30 and 3:40 p.m., a student got off a school bus near the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Bainton Road. According to police, the juvenile noticed […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Shooting under investigation in East Hartford
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest
YAHOO!
5 years later, Waterford's 'Bonnie and Clyde' wannabe pleads guilty to bank robbery
Almost five years after a red dye pack exploded in his bag of stolen loot, a Waterford man pleaded guilty to a bank robbery spree that he pulled off with a friend and his wife — the getaway driver who unabashedly admitted to enjoying life on the wild side.
New Haven police searching for 3 carjacking suspects
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for three suspects who carjacked a man in New Haven and then stole his Mercedes. The man had fallen asleep in his car and woken up to a masked man pointing a gun at him and demanding his vehicle, according to police. As he got out of […]
NBC Connecticut
Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police
A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
Teenage girl charged for violent threat at North Haven High School
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged on Friday for making violent threats on Thursday at North Haven High School. North Haven police said on Thursday, North Haven High School SRO was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the high school. The two high school resource officers immediately began to work with school staff and police detectives. Additional police presence was deployed to the school out of caution. SROs remained at the school into the late evening for after-hours activities, and again this morning an enhanced police presence was at the school.
Bridgeport man cruelty to persons charge in suspicious death
State Police James Mosley, 72, and took him into custody without incident. He’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. The person dies in Oxford last June.
Eyewitness News
Man in critical condition from being shot multiple times in New Haven
Eyewitness News
Mother arrested in connection with the death of 2-year-old boy in Stamford
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park in Stamford was arrested in connection with the boy’s death. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons.
Officer injured arresting armed individual possessing narcotics: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — A police officer and an armed suspect were both injured during a violent arrest in Waterbury Thursday afternoon. Police said at 3:30 p.m., officers with the Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) were patrolling the downtown area when they received an anonymous complaint about a man openly loading a firearm while causing a disturbance in the area of West Main Street and Leavenworth Street.
Man in critical condition from Howard Avenue shooting in New Haven
More than 1K bags of suspected drugs stamped “Game of Death,” “Pandamonium” seized in Holyoke
A Springfield man was arrested Thursday after a firearm and hundreds of baggies of suspect heroin/fentanyl were seized from his vehicle.
One person dies in Meriden car crash
One person died in a fatal car crash on Friday evening in the area of 264 Bradley Ave.
