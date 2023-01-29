NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged on Friday for making violent threats on Thursday at North Haven High School. North Haven police said on Thursday, North Haven High School SRO was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the high school. The two high school resource officers immediately began to work with school staff and police detectives. Additional police presence was deployed to the school out of caution. SROs remained at the school into the late evening for after-hours activities, and again this morning an enhanced police presence was at the school.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO