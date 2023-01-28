ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Max Homa rallies from six-shot deficit for sixth PGA Tour victory at 2023 Farmers Insurance Open

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiYzu_0kUuRQes00
(Photo: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports)

Max Homa started the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open five shots back of Sam Ryder. With 16 holes to go, Homa trailed by six.

However, two brilliant shots into the back-nine par 3s that resulted in birdies capped a stellar final round that saw Homa shoot 6-under 66 to win at Torrey Pines for his sixth PGA Tour victory. It’s Homa’s second victory of the 2022-23 Tour season, including his win at the Fortinet Championship in September, and his fourth triumph in the state of California.

It’s the fifth time Homa has trailed entering the final round and ended up winning. He finished at 13 under, two strokes ahead of Keegan Bradley and three in front of Collin Morikawa.

Ryder’s downfall came on the 15th hole, when his tee shot went into the right rough and his second came up well short of the green. His third shot went long and into the rough. He ended up making double bogey and added another bogey on the 17th.

FARMERS: Money list | Winner’s bag | Leaderboard

Ryder shot 3-over 75 in the final round and finished T-4 with Sungjae Im and Sahith Theegala.

Keegan Bradley made a run late, firing the only bogey-free round of the day with a 6-under 66. He pulled his second shot on the par-5 18th into the bunker left of the green, and he was unable to get up-and-down for birdie. Bradley, who won the Zozo Championship earlier this season, finished at 11 under.

Jon Rahm, who entered the final round in second place with a chance for his third win in as many starts, bogeyed his first hole and shot 3 over on the front nine. He wasn’t able to recover from his poor start, shooting 2-over 74 and finished at T-7.

Homa made headlines during the third round when he was mic’d up during a hole. It’s something he said he hopes sticks around. With him being the first to be mic’d up during a round and going on to win, others could be lined up to do so in the future.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf

PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
Golf Digest

Bubba Watson says he'll 'beg' PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to let him play in this one event

Bubba Watson will have two main objectives when he goes to Augusta National in April: play his way into winning a golf tournament and talk his way into simply playing another. The two-time Masters champ is making his return to competitive golf at this week's Saudi International following a right knee injury that kept him off the course for eight months. It will also mark his first event since leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
Golf.com

Here’s how much it costs to play a round at Pebble Beach

When it comes to the best courses you can play, Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., looms large. (Looks no further than GOLF’s most recent ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the U.S., where Pebble is ranked No. 11.) Not only does the venerable track boast...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Golf Digest

Jordan Spieth explains why Dustin Johnson is missed more than most LIV Golf members

PEBBLE BEACH—This week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am coincides with the Saudi International, an Asian Tour event which is notably sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the primary backer of LIV Golf. The Saudi-backed circuit has spurred a schism in the professional game, leading to hurt feelings and contentious views on both sides of the battle, yet one defector who seemingly remains in good standing with his former peers is Dustin Johnson. This week Johnson’s absence especially rings true, as Johnson is a two-time Pebble winner and boasted eight top 10s in 13 appearances.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
The Independent

Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?

Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf POACH another PGA Tour winner ahead of $405m season

PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz is the latest recruit to the LIV Golf League. According to The Telegraph's Jamie Corrigan, the Colombian will debut at LIV's opening event at Mayakoba in three weeks' time. Munoz will join the Torque GC side, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Niemann joined the...
Golf Digest

Max Homa’s perfect golf quote, Rory McIlroy’s cold response to Patrick Reed and the cutest video of the year

Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we think Patrick Reed may have stumbled onto something with his driving-range flick. Tossing a tee at someone seems a bit lame, but when it’s a personalized one conveying a message? That’s a pretty sneaky/savvy way to get someone's attention. Maybe instead of business cards, I should have personalized tees made that I can toss all around PGA Tour ranges to get the attention of players (or their agents) for potential interviews or collaborations. Then again, there's not much space to put a message on a tee. OK, never mind, it's probably not worth the effort. I'll just continue to be ignored. In the meantime, please pay attention to me as we run through a wild week in golf.
Golf Channel

Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed

Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Does fresh footage PROVE Patrick Reed was telling porkies in Dubai?

Patrick Reed once again found himself at the centre of a rules debate during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. We are sure this is not the last we have heard about the incident involving the LIV Golf League player. In case you didn't know what...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Callaway ERC Soft, Supersoft golf balls (2023)

Jon Rahm and Si Woo Kim won the first three PGA Tour events of 2023 using new Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond drivers, and both golfers also used a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball. Xander Schauffele also dropped a Paradym Triple Diamond driver in the bag and is still playing Callaway’s Chrome Soft X LS. The Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS, each of which were updated in 2022, remain the brand’s premium offerings in 2023, boasting the most advanced technologies Callaway can pack into a ball. They also cost more than other Callaway balls.
GolfWRX

Report: Major champ in shock split with long-time caddie

Even the most seemingly ideal player/caddie relationships don’t last forever, with news emerging this week of a very surprising split. As first reported by the Irish Independent, Shane Lowry has split with long-time looper Brian ‘Bo’ Martin with sources saying that the pair had lost their “spark” or “chemistry.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
263K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy