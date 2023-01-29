Read full article on original website
927thevan.com
Another Tuesday Night of Prep Hoops Ahead Along Lakeshore
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – Last night in high school basketball, Fennville’s boys dumped Miichigan Lutheran, 52-44. The season along the Lakeshore continues this evening. Around 6:40 PM, depending on the length of the JV game beforehand, hear the Byron Center at Hamilton boys game with Greg Chandler on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Hopkins at Saugatuck boys game with Mike Coleman on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van. Other match ups include: Wayland Union boys at Holland; Holland Christian boys at Wyoming; Holland girls at Ottawa Hills; Middleville Thornapple Kellogg girls at Zeeland East; Zeeland West girls at Grand Haven; Fennville girls at Constantine; and Black River girls at North Muskegon.
MLive.com
Stunning comebacks headline Tuesday’s Grand Rapids prep hoops action
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Coming back from a double-digit second-half deficit is no easy feat in high school basketball, and doing it in hostile territory only adds to the degree of difficulty. But the Hamilton and Holland girls hoops teams showed a lot of resilience Tuesday, as they both...
Help choose the name for the new West Michigan Women's Pro Volleyball team
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fans now have a say in the name for the new women's pro volleyball league coming to West Michigan. The unnamed volleyball team is coming to Van Andel Arena in 2024. The community is asked to submit their suggestions on the website here. The contest...
MLive.com
Grand Rapids-area athletes seal college pledges on 2023 national signing day
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The reward has arrived for Grand Rapids-area high schoolers who have spent the past four years balancing success in the classroom with excellence in athletics. Wednesday marked the start of the regular signing period for high school football players, and while many Division-I prospects finalized...
16-time state championship coach retires from coaching at Forest Hills Northern
After a 49-year coaching career that including 16 tennis state championships, Dave Sukup is retiring from coaching at Forest Hills Northern
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 30)
Michigan high school sports scores Vote now: Which high school boys basketball rivalry is the best in the country? Grosse Pointe North boys basketball's Adam Ayrault voted SBLive's Michigan Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-23) 1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (13-1) Last week’s ranking: 1 Next game: ...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
927thevan.com
Howard Jay Van Huis
Howard Jay Van Huis, age 76, of Muskegon, Michigan passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. A visitation for Howard will be held Monday, February 6, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, MI 49424. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 1:00 PM, 11939 James Street, Holland, MI 49424. A burial will occur at Graafschap Cemetery.
Coyote Takes Leisurely Stroll In Michigan – Check Out The Pics
Well, this isn't something you see every day - or is it?. As it turns out, coyotes are quite common in Michigan, and according to Coyote Facts, they are becoming more common in suburban and urban areas. Apparently, this is due to the development of their natural habit. Proof of...
Construction to begin on apartments led by former WMU football standout
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Construction is beginning on Zone 32, a mixed-use development on Frank Street in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood, being built by Jamauri Bogan and his company, Bogan Developments, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. Bogan is a former Western Michigan University football player-turned-developer and this...
927thevan.com
Deborah Lynn Strykowski
Deborah Lynn Strykowski, age 72, of Zeeland, Michigan, passed away peacefully on January 30th, 2022. Debbie was born at Highland Park General Hospital on August 12th, 1950 in Highland Park, Michigan, the oldest daughter of Donald and Eva (Hall) Jones. She grew up in the suburbs of Detroit and enjoyed horseback riding and camping with her parents and sister, Carol. She was also active in her church youth group. Debbie graduated from Thurston High School in Redford Township in 1968.
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
MLive.com
Michigan Associated Press high school girls basketball state rankings for Jan. 30
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school girls basketball poll for the week of Jan. 30, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:
Return of the Nerd
Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
What Are Those Balls That Hang on Power Lines In Michigan For?
I remember as a kid looking out the window of my mom's car and seeing the different colored balls that were on the power lines. I wondered to myself what the heck were those things for. Well now I'm an adult and with the power of the internet, I have...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
Take in the View From the Tallest Bar in Michigan
If you're not afraid of heights, you might want to add this Detroit bar to your bucket list. Allow me to introduce you to High Bar; the tallest bar in Michigan. Appropriately named, might I add. The Tallest Bar in Michigan is High Bar in Detroit. High Bar is nestled...
wcsx.com
Michigan Temperatures to Get Dangerously Cold – Here’s Where
Michigan, at long last, got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the massive snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets...
