ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

Another Tuesday Night of Prep Hoops Ahead Along Lakeshore

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – Last night in high school basketball, Fennville’s boys dumped Miichigan Lutheran, 52-44. The season along the Lakeshore continues this evening. Around 6:40 PM, depending on the length of the JV game beforehand, hear the Byron Center at Hamilton boys game with Greg Chandler on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Hopkins at Saugatuck boys game with Mike Coleman on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van. Other match ups include: Wayland Union boys at Holland; Holland Christian boys at Wyoming; Holland girls at Ottawa Hills; Middleville Thornapple Kellogg girls at Zeeland East; Zeeland West girls at Grand Haven; Fennville girls at Constantine; and Black River girls at North Muskegon.
FENNVILLE, MI
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
927thevan.com

Howard Jay Van Huis

Howard Jay Van Huis, age 76, of Muskegon, Michigan passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. A visitation for Howard will be held Monday, February 6, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, MI 49424. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 1:00 PM, 11939 James Street, Holland, MI 49424. A burial will occur at Graafschap Cemetery.
MUSKEGON, MI
927thevan.com

Deborah Lynn Strykowski

Deborah Lynn Strykowski, age 72, of Zeeland, Michigan, passed away peacefully on January 30th, 2022. Debbie was born at Highland Park General Hospital on August 12th, 1950 in Highland Park, Michigan, the oldest daughter of Donald and Eva (Hall) Jones. She grew up in the suburbs of Detroit and enjoyed horseback riding and camping with her parents and sister, Carol. She was also active in her church youth group. Debbie graduated from Thurston High School in Redford Township in 1968.
ZEELAND, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Return of the Nerd

Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy