UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 31, 2023) – Last night in high school basketball, Fennville’s boys dumped Miichigan Lutheran, 52-44. The season along the Lakeshore continues this evening. Around 6:40 PM, depending on the length of the JV game beforehand, hear the Byron Center at Hamilton boys game with Greg Chandler on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Hopkins at Saugatuck boys game with Mike Coleman on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van. Other match ups include: Wayland Union boys at Holland; Holland Christian boys at Wyoming; Holland girls at Ottawa Hills; Middleville Thornapple Kellogg girls at Zeeland East; Zeeland West girls at Grand Haven; Fennville girls at Constantine; and Black River girls at North Muskegon.

FENNVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO