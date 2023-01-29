CAM and Atlantic JV each crown one champion at Audubon Wheeler Invitational

(Audubon) Three immediate coverage area wrestling squads competed Saturday at a tournament in Audubon.

CAM put three wrestlers in the finals and placed 6th with 88.5 points. Atlantic JV placed 8th despite having just three wrestlers in the field. Audubon ended up 8th in the 9-team field with 43 points.

SE Polk sent two JV squads and the Rams took 1st and 2nd in the team scoring. Missouri Valley was 3rd with 124.5 Creston JV and Perry rounded out the top five.

For CAM it was Owen Hoover winning the 170 pound bracket. He posted a win by decision in the semifinals and won by major decision in the finals. Kegan Croghan (132) and Brian South (160) each placed 2nd for the Cougars. Tristan Becker (125) came in 3rd while Brayden Chester (138) ended up in 4th place.

Taye Jordan won a title for Atlantic JV. He topped the 106 pound bracket with a pin, a tech fall, and a major decision. Cameron McDermott (120) and Donovan Hedrington (160) each placed 4th for the Trojans.

Audubon had Lane Elmquist (106) and Jack Stanerson (120) each place 3rd. Jerix Squires (285) came in 5th for the Wheelers.

Individual Results

106

1st Place – Taye Jordan of Atlantic JV

2nd Place – Jaxsen Vestal of Southeast Polk JV- Black

3rd Place – Lane Elmquist of Audubon High School

4th Place – Alexander Harshbarger of Southeast Polk JV – Gold

5th Place – Ivan Vargas of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

6th Place – Toben Lasater of Missouri Valley

1st Place Match

Taye Jordan (Atlantic JV) 17-6, Jr. over Jaxsen Vestal (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 26-9, Fr. (Fall 2:28)

3rd Place Match

Lane Elmquist (Audubon High School) 24-11, Fr. over Alexander Harshbarger (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 7-5, Jr. (Fall 1:31)

5th Place Match

Ivan Vargas (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 10-17, Jr. over Toben Lasater (Missouri Valley) 11-25, Fr. (Dec 11-5)

113

1st Place – Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley

2nd Place – Carter Strovers of Southeast Polk JV- Black

3rd Place – Logan Stone of Creston JV

4th Place – Anthony Shepard of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

Round 1

Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) 38-2, Jr. over Anthony Shepard (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 11-31, Fr. (Fall 0:29)

Carter Strovers (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 11-15, So. over Logan Stone (Creston JV) 9-16, So. (Dec 12-5)

Round 2

Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) 38-2, Jr. over Logan Stone (Creston JV) 9-16, So. (Fall 1:45)

Carter Strovers (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 11-15, So. over Anthony Shepard (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 11-31, Fr. (Fall 0:14)

Round 3

Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) 38-2, Jr. over Carter Strovers (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 11-15, So. (Fall 0:57)

Logan Stone (Creston JV) 9-16, So. over Anthony Shepard (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 11-31, Fr. (Fall 0:38)

120

1st Place – Nash Hanson of Southeast Polk JV- Black

2nd Place – Thad Stewart of Perry

3rd Place – Jack Stanerson of Audubon High School

4th Place – Cameron McDermott of Atlantic JV

5th Place – Simeon Wirtz of Southeast Polk JV – Gold

6th Place – Trapper Rhoades of Wayne, Corydon

1st Place Match

Nash Hanson (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 16-13, Fr. over Thad Stewart (Perry) 29-10, Fr. (Dec 11-5)

3rd Place Match

Jack Stanerson (Audubon High School) 14-19, So. over Cameron McDermott (Atlantic JV) 1-6, So. (Fall 0:52)

5th Place Match

Simeon Wirtz (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 6-9, So. over Trapper Rhoades (Wayne, Corydon) 9-17, Fr. (Fall 3:29)

126

1st Place – Brodrick Phelps of Creston JV

2nd Place – Ryker Kent of Southeast Polk JV- Black

3rd Place – Tristan Becker of CAM

Round 1

Brodrick Phelps (Creston JV) 21-17, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

Tristan Becker (CAM) 21-19, Jr. over Ryker Kent (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 11-15, So. (Fall 5:26)

Round 2

Ryker Kent (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 11-15, So. over Brodrick Phelps (Creston JV) 21-17, Fr. (Fall 5:05)

Tristan Becker (CAM) 21-19, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

Round 3

Brodrick Phelps (Creston JV) 21-17, Fr. over Tristan Becker (CAM) 21-19, Jr. (Fall 2:53)

Ryker Kent (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 11-15, So. over () , . (Bye)

132

1st Place – Jackson Pettegrew of Creston JV

2nd Place – Kegan Croghan of CAM

3rd Place – Wylie Johnson of Southeast Polk JV – Gold

4th Place – Quinn Herman of Missouri Valley

5th Place – Samer Arafa of Southeast Polk JV- Black

1st Place Match

Jackson Pettegrew (Creston JV) 30-7, Fr. over Kegan Croghan (CAM) 18-11, So. (Dec 10-6)

3rd Place Match

Wylie Johnson (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 5-4, Fr. over Quinn Herman (Missouri Valley) 7-14, So. (Dec 9-3)

5th Place Match

Samer Arafa (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 14-20, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

138

1st Place – Landon Morrow of Southeast Polk JV- Black

2nd Place – Dokken Biladeau of Southeast Polk JV – Gold

3rd Place – Brandon Briley of Creston JV

4th Place – Brayden Chester of CAM

5th Place – Kyle Hernandez of Perry

6th Place – Chris Wonder of Missouri Valley

1st Place Match

Landon Morrow (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 28-7, Jr. over Dokken Biladeau (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 23-12, Fr. (For.)

3rd Place Match

Brandon Briley (Creston JV) 27-10, Jr. over Brayden Chester (CAM) 17-17, So. (Fall 3:22)

5th Place Match

Kyle Hernandez (Perry) 10-10, Sr. over Chris Wonder (Missouri Valley) 8-11, So. (SV-1 5-3)

145

1st Place – Riley Radke of Missouri Valley

2nd Place – Owen Henderson of Creston JV

3rd Place – Jaheim Jallah of Southeast Polk JV- Black

4th Place – Austin Henderson of Wayne, Corydon

5th Place – Cooper Anderson of Wayne, Corydon

6th Place – Mayson Kramer of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

1st Place Match

Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) 39-11, Jr. over Owen Henderson (Creston JV) 24-13, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:00 (16-1))

3rd Place Match

Jaheim Jallah (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 21-5, Jr. over Austin Henderson (Wayne, Corydon) 24-15, Fr. (Fall 0:21)

5th Place Match

Cooper Anderson (Wayne, Corydon) 13-16, Jr. over Mayson Kramer (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 17-28, Fr. (Dec 12-5)

152

1st Place – Wyatt Gibson of Southeast Polk JV – Gold

2nd Place – Cael Winget of Southeast Polk JV- Black

3rd Place – Fischer Buckingham of Wayne, Corydon

4th Place – Sean Leachmon of Southeast Polk JV – Gold

5th Place – Luke Travis of Creston JV

6th Place – Carter Henderson of Creston JV

1st Place Match

Wyatt Gibson (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 8-1, So. over Cael Winget (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 15-16, So. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Fischer Buckingham (Wayne, Corydon) 23-16, Fr. over Sean Leachmon (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 2-2, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

Luke Travis (Creston JV) 21-17, So. over Carter Henderson (Creston JV) 20-13, Sr. (Fall 1:49)

160

1st Place – Ben Hansen of Missouri Valley

2nd Place – Brian South of CAM

3rd Place – TJ Miller of Southeast Polk JV- Black

4th Place – Donovan Hedrington of Atlantic JV

5th Place – Carter Corn of Southeast Polk JV – Gold

6th Place – Carson Rieck of Creston JV

1st Place Match

Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) 37-10, Jr. over Brian South (CAM) 32-8, Sr. (Dec 12-10)

3rd Place Match

TJ Miller (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 17-5, So. over Donovan Hedrington (Atlantic JV) 7-5, Fr. (Fall 1:17)

5th Place Match

Carter Corn (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 14-10, Jr. over Carson Rieck (Creston JV) 19-13, Jr. (Dec 7-2)

170

1st Place – Owen Hoover of CAM

2nd Place – Caden Franzen of Southeast Polk JV- Black

3rd Place – Ethan Ollom of Southeast Polk JV – Gold

4th Place – Dylan Janik of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

5th Place – Colby Holbrook of Wayne, Corydon

6th Place – Tyson Looney of Creston JV

1st Place Match

Owen Hoover (CAM) 38-8, Jr. over Caden Franzen (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 15-9, Sr. (MD 10-0)

3rd Place Match

Ethan Ollom (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 8-5, So. over Dylan Janik (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 11-26, So. (MD 11-0)

5th Place Match

Colby Holbrook (Wayne, Corydon) 10-22, Fr. over Tyson Looney (Creston JV) 5-20, So. (Fall 2:45)

182

1st Place – Kain Killmer of Perry

2nd Place – Wyatt Baker of Southeast Polk JV – Gold

3rd Place – Jace Baxter of Southeast Polk JV- Black

4th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached

4th Place – Steven Gonzalez of Perry

Round 1

Kain Killmer (Perry) 24-12, Jr. over Wyatt Baker (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 5-6, So. (Fall 5:17)

Jace Baxter (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 14-10, So. over Steven Gonzalez (Perry) 6-9, Fr. (Fall 3:12)

Round 2

Kain Killmer (Perry) 24-12, Jr. over Steven Gonzalez (Perry) 6-9, Fr. (Fall 1:50)

Wyatt Baker (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 5-6, So. over Jace Baxter (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 14-10, So. (DFF)

Round 3

Kain Killmer (Perry) 24-12, Jr. over Jace Baxter (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 14-10, So. (Dec 8-7)

Wyatt Baker (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 5-6, So. over Steven Gonzalez (Perry) 6-9, Fr. (Fall 1:05)

195

1st Place – Keegan Snyder of Perry

2nd Place – Jhamel Booker of Southeast Polk JV- Black

3rd Place – Conner Gordon of Southeast Polk JV – Gold

4th Place – Darreck Roche of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

5th Place – Moxon Bentzinger of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

1st Place Match

Keegan Snyder (Perry) 31-8, Jr. over Jhamel Booker (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 19-12, Jr. (Fall 1:55)

3rd Place Match

Conner Gordon (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 3-3, Sr. over Darreck Roche (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 6-6, So. (Fall 2:23)

5th Place Match

Moxon Bentzinger (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 0-2, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

220

1st Place – Obald Niyonkuru of Southeast Polk JV- Black

2nd Place – Kevin Colin of Perry

3rd Place – Jonas Floyd of Southeast Polk JV – Gold

4th Place – Bryce Grego of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

5th Place – Jake Sazama of Missouri Valley

6th Place – Cole Nichols of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson

1st Place Match

Obald Niyonkuru (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 18-3, Sr. over Kevin Colin (Perry) 20-12, Jr. (Dec 7-6)

3rd Place Match

Jonas Floyd (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 20-8, So. over Bryce Grego (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 15-13, Jr. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

Jake Sazama (Missouri Valley) 11-23, Jr. over Cole Nichols (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 1-7, So. (Fall 1:13)

285

1st Place – Brodie Blackford of Southeast Polk JV- Black

2nd Place – Cael Roberts of Southeast Polk JV – Gold

3rd Place – Vinny Zappia of Missouri Valley

4th Place – Jesse Rodriguez of Perry

5th Place – Jerix Squires of Audubon High School

1st Place Match

Brodie Blackford (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 16-7, Jr. over Cael Roberts (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 4-3, Fr. (For.)

3rd Place Match

Vinny Zappia (Missouri Valley) 21-17, So. over Jesse Rodriguez (Perry) 17-20, Jr. (Fall 2:45)

5th Place Match

Jerix Squires (Audubon High School) 6-20, Fr. over () , . (Bye)