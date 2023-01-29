CAM and Atlantic JV each crown one champion at Audubon Wheeler Invitational
(Audubon) Three immediate coverage area wrestling squads competed Saturday at a tournament in Audubon.
CAM put three wrestlers in the finals and placed 6th with 88.5 points. Atlantic JV placed 8th despite having just three wrestlers in the field. Audubon ended up 8th in the 9-team field with 43 points.
SE Polk sent two JV squads and the Rams took 1st and 2nd in the team scoring. Missouri Valley was 3rd with 124.5 Creston JV and Perry rounded out the top five.
For CAM it was Owen Hoover winning the 170 pound bracket. He posted a win by decision in the semifinals and won by major decision in the finals. Kegan Croghan (132) and Brian South (160) each placed 2nd for the Cougars. Tristan Becker (125) came in 3rd while Brayden Chester (138) ended up in 4th place.
Taye Jordan won a title for Atlantic JV. He topped the 106 pound bracket with a pin, a tech fall, and a major decision. Cameron McDermott (120) and Donovan Hedrington (160) each placed 4th for the Trojans.
Audubon had Lane Elmquist (106) and Jack Stanerson (120) each place 3rd. Jerix Squires (285) came in 5th for the Wheelers.
Individual Results
106
1st Place – Taye Jordan of Atlantic JV
2nd Place – Jaxsen Vestal of Southeast Polk JV- Black
3rd Place – Lane Elmquist of Audubon High School
4th Place – Alexander Harshbarger of Southeast Polk JV – Gold
5th Place – Ivan Vargas of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
6th Place – Toben Lasater of Missouri Valley
1st Place Match
Taye Jordan (Atlantic JV) 17-6, Jr. over Jaxsen Vestal (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 26-9, Fr. (Fall 2:28)
3rd Place Match
Lane Elmquist (Audubon High School) 24-11, Fr. over Alexander Harshbarger (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 7-5, Jr. (Fall 1:31)
5th Place Match
Ivan Vargas (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 10-17, Jr. over Toben Lasater (Missouri Valley) 11-25, Fr. (Dec 11-5)
113
1st Place – Eli Becerra of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – Carter Strovers of Southeast Polk JV- Black
3rd Place – Logan Stone of Creston JV
4th Place – Anthony Shepard of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
Round 1
Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) 38-2, Jr. over Anthony Shepard (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 11-31, Fr. (Fall 0:29)
Carter Strovers (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 11-15, So. over Logan Stone (Creston JV) 9-16, So. (Dec 12-5)
Round 2
Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) 38-2, Jr. over Logan Stone (Creston JV) 9-16, So. (Fall 1:45)
Carter Strovers (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 11-15, So. over Anthony Shepard (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 11-31, Fr. (Fall 0:14)
Round 3
Eli Becerra (Missouri Valley) 38-2, Jr. over Carter Strovers (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 11-15, So. (Fall 0:57)
Logan Stone (Creston JV) 9-16, So. over Anthony Shepard (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 11-31, Fr. (Fall 0:38)
120
1st Place – Nash Hanson of Southeast Polk JV- Black
2nd Place – Thad Stewart of Perry
3rd Place – Jack Stanerson of Audubon High School
4th Place – Cameron McDermott of Atlantic JV
5th Place – Simeon Wirtz of Southeast Polk JV – Gold
6th Place – Trapper Rhoades of Wayne, Corydon
1st Place Match
Nash Hanson (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 16-13, Fr. over Thad Stewart (Perry) 29-10, Fr. (Dec 11-5)
3rd Place Match
Jack Stanerson (Audubon High School) 14-19, So. over Cameron McDermott (Atlantic JV) 1-6, So. (Fall 0:52)
5th Place Match
Simeon Wirtz (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 6-9, So. over Trapper Rhoades (Wayne, Corydon) 9-17, Fr. (Fall 3:29)
126
1st Place – Brodrick Phelps of Creston JV
2nd Place – Ryker Kent of Southeast Polk JV- Black
3rd Place – Tristan Becker of CAM
Round 1
Brodrick Phelps (Creston JV) 21-17, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
Tristan Becker (CAM) 21-19, Jr. over Ryker Kent (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 11-15, So. (Fall 5:26)
Round 2
Ryker Kent (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 11-15, So. over Brodrick Phelps (Creston JV) 21-17, Fr. (Fall 5:05)
Tristan Becker (CAM) 21-19, Jr. over () , . (Bye)
Round 3
Brodrick Phelps (Creston JV) 21-17, Fr. over Tristan Becker (CAM) 21-19, Jr. (Fall 2:53)
Ryker Kent (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 11-15, So. over () , . (Bye)
132
1st Place – Jackson Pettegrew of Creston JV
2nd Place – Kegan Croghan of CAM
3rd Place – Wylie Johnson of Southeast Polk JV – Gold
4th Place – Quinn Herman of Missouri Valley
5th Place – Samer Arafa of Southeast Polk JV- Black
1st Place Match
Jackson Pettegrew (Creston JV) 30-7, Fr. over Kegan Croghan (CAM) 18-11, So. (Dec 10-6)
3rd Place Match
Wylie Johnson (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 5-4, Fr. over Quinn Herman (Missouri Valley) 7-14, So. (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
Samer Arafa (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 14-20, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
138
1st Place – Landon Morrow of Southeast Polk JV- Black
2nd Place – Dokken Biladeau of Southeast Polk JV – Gold
3rd Place – Brandon Briley of Creston JV
4th Place – Brayden Chester of CAM
5th Place – Kyle Hernandez of Perry
6th Place – Chris Wonder of Missouri Valley
1st Place Match
Landon Morrow (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 28-7, Jr. over Dokken Biladeau (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 23-12, Fr. (For.)
3rd Place Match
Brandon Briley (Creston JV) 27-10, Jr. over Brayden Chester (CAM) 17-17, So. (Fall 3:22)
5th Place Match
Kyle Hernandez (Perry) 10-10, Sr. over Chris Wonder (Missouri Valley) 8-11, So. (SV-1 5-3)
145
1st Place – Riley Radke of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – Owen Henderson of Creston JV
3rd Place – Jaheim Jallah of Southeast Polk JV- Black
4th Place – Austin Henderson of Wayne, Corydon
5th Place – Cooper Anderson of Wayne, Corydon
6th Place – Mayson Kramer of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
1st Place Match
Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) 39-11, Jr. over Owen Henderson (Creston JV) 24-13, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:00 (16-1))
3rd Place Match
Jaheim Jallah (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 21-5, Jr. over Austin Henderson (Wayne, Corydon) 24-15, Fr. (Fall 0:21)
5th Place Match
Cooper Anderson (Wayne, Corydon) 13-16, Jr. over Mayson Kramer (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 17-28, Fr. (Dec 12-5)
152
1st Place – Wyatt Gibson of Southeast Polk JV – Gold
2nd Place – Cael Winget of Southeast Polk JV- Black
3rd Place – Fischer Buckingham of Wayne, Corydon
4th Place – Sean Leachmon of Southeast Polk JV – Gold
5th Place – Luke Travis of Creston JV
6th Place – Carter Henderson of Creston JV
1st Place Match
Wyatt Gibson (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 8-1, So. over Cael Winget (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 15-16, So. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
Fischer Buckingham (Wayne, Corydon) 23-16, Fr. over Sean Leachmon (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 2-2, Sr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
Luke Travis (Creston JV) 21-17, So. over Carter Henderson (Creston JV) 20-13, Sr. (Fall 1:49)
160
1st Place – Ben Hansen of Missouri Valley
2nd Place – Brian South of CAM
3rd Place – TJ Miller of Southeast Polk JV- Black
4th Place – Donovan Hedrington of Atlantic JV
5th Place – Carter Corn of Southeast Polk JV – Gold
6th Place – Carson Rieck of Creston JV
1st Place Match
Ben Hansen (Missouri Valley) 37-10, Jr. over Brian South (CAM) 32-8, Sr. (Dec 12-10)
3rd Place Match
TJ Miller (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 17-5, So. over Donovan Hedrington (Atlantic JV) 7-5, Fr. (Fall 1:17)
5th Place Match
Carter Corn (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 14-10, Jr. over Carson Rieck (Creston JV) 19-13, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
170
1st Place – Owen Hoover of CAM
2nd Place – Caden Franzen of Southeast Polk JV- Black
3rd Place – Ethan Ollom of Southeast Polk JV – Gold
4th Place – Dylan Janik of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
5th Place – Colby Holbrook of Wayne, Corydon
6th Place – Tyson Looney of Creston JV
1st Place Match
Owen Hoover (CAM) 38-8, Jr. over Caden Franzen (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 15-9, Sr. (MD 10-0)
3rd Place Match
Ethan Ollom (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 8-5, So. over Dylan Janik (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 11-26, So. (MD 11-0)
5th Place Match
Colby Holbrook (Wayne, Corydon) 10-22, Fr. over Tyson Looney (Creston JV) 5-20, So. (Fall 2:45)
182
1st Place – Kain Killmer of Perry
2nd Place – Wyatt Baker of Southeast Polk JV – Gold
3rd Place – Jace Baxter of Southeast Polk JV- Black
4th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Unattached
4th Place – Steven Gonzalez of Perry
Round 1
Kain Killmer (Perry) 24-12, Jr. over Wyatt Baker (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 5-6, So. (Fall 5:17)
Jace Baxter (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 14-10, So. over Steven Gonzalez (Perry) 6-9, Fr. (Fall 3:12)
Round 2
Kain Killmer (Perry) 24-12, Jr. over Steven Gonzalez (Perry) 6-9, Fr. (Fall 1:50)
Wyatt Baker (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 5-6, So. over Jace Baxter (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 14-10, So. (DFF)
Round 3
Kain Killmer (Perry) 24-12, Jr. over Jace Baxter (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 14-10, So. (Dec 8-7)
Wyatt Baker (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 5-6, So. over Steven Gonzalez (Perry) 6-9, Fr. (Fall 1:05)
195
1st Place – Keegan Snyder of Perry
2nd Place – Jhamel Booker of Southeast Polk JV- Black
3rd Place – Conner Gordon of Southeast Polk JV – Gold
4th Place – Darreck Roche of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
5th Place – Moxon Bentzinger of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
1st Place Match
Keegan Snyder (Perry) 31-8, Jr. over Jhamel Booker (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 19-12, Jr. (Fall 1:55)
3rd Place Match
Conner Gordon (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 3-3, Sr. over Darreck Roche (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 6-6, So. (Fall 2:23)
5th Place Match
Moxon Bentzinger (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 0-2, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
220
1st Place – Obald Niyonkuru of Southeast Polk JV- Black
2nd Place – Kevin Colin of Perry
3rd Place – Jonas Floyd of Southeast Polk JV – Gold
4th Place – Bryce Grego of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
5th Place – Jake Sazama of Missouri Valley
6th Place – Cole Nichols of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
1st Place Match
Obald Niyonkuru (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 18-3, Sr. over Kevin Colin (Perry) 20-12, Jr. (Dec 7-6)
3rd Place Match
Jonas Floyd (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 20-8, So. over Bryce Grego (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 15-13, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
Jake Sazama (Missouri Valley) 11-23, Jr. over Cole Nichols (Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson) 1-7, So. (Fall 1:13)
285
1st Place – Brodie Blackford of Southeast Polk JV- Black
2nd Place – Cael Roberts of Southeast Polk JV – Gold
3rd Place – Vinny Zappia of Missouri Valley
4th Place – Jesse Rodriguez of Perry
5th Place – Jerix Squires of Audubon High School
1st Place Match
Brodie Blackford (Southeast Polk JV- Black) 16-7, Jr. over Cael Roberts (Southeast Polk JV – Gold) 4-3, Fr. (For.)
3rd Place Match
Vinny Zappia (Missouri Valley) 21-17, So. over Jesse Rodriguez (Perry) 17-20, Jr. (Fall 2:45)
5th Place Match
Jerix Squires (Audubon High School) 6-20, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
