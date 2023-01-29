ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

FHP: Woman killed in fatal vehicle vs. Pedestrian crash on A1A at Euclid Ave.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MA7gw_0kUuR7DY00

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal vehicle versus Pedestrian crash on State Rd. A1A at Euclid Ave.

FHP stated that at around 6:59 p.m., a Lincoln MKS was traveling southbound on SR A1A south of 5th Street.

A female pedestrian walked into the southbound lane of SR A1A, from west to east, with the front of the vehicle striking the woman.

The pedestrian was transported to Flager hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of SR A1A were closed due to the accident for several hours.

