New York City, NY

theknickswall

Immanuel Quickley Changes The Knicks’ Future

Improved efficiency and better on-ball defense mean Immanuel Quickley has taken another step forward. What does that mean for Quickley’s minutes and the Knicks’ trade deadline aspirations?. One of the undercovered subplots for the 2022-23 season for the New York Knicks is what’s going on with Immanuel Quickley....
Knicks Struggle Late in Overtime Loss to Lakers

The Knicks struggled offensively, shooting 2-of-7 in overtime in their 129-123 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. It was an ugly shooting night to say the least for the New York Knicks, who shot 44.9% from the field and just 20.6% from behind the arc, as nothing could fall for them all night long. Although New York led the Lakers in the turnover battle, they surrendered more points to them following the change of possession, which killed the momentum at home and made it fair game in the World’s Most Famous Arena.
Quentin Grimes Named to NBA Rising Stars

The Knicks officially have their first entrant in the 2023 All-Star Weekend, as Quentin Grimes was named to the Rising Stars game today. New York Knicks sophomore guard Quentin Grimes was named to the NBA Rising Stars roster ahead of 2023 All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, the NBA announced today.
Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

