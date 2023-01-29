The Knicks struggled offensively, shooting 2-of-7 in overtime in their 129-123 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. It was an ugly shooting night to say the least for the New York Knicks, who shot 44.9% from the field and just 20.6% from behind the arc, as nothing could fall for them all night long. Although New York led the Lakers in the turnover battle, they surrendered more points to them following the change of possession, which killed the momentum at home and made it fair game in the World’s Most Famous Arena.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO