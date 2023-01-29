'I fly private': Bill Maher calls out 'hypocrite' environmentalists who do the same



Real Time h ost Bill Maher came clean about his own polluting habits during a segment Friday devoted to climate change .

Maher said in the segment that he was "trying something new" to fix the environment, claiming that "asking people to be good" wasn't working. He went on to poke fun at reusable grocery bags and paper straws, acknowledging those things weren't enough to get the job done.

"My name is Bill, and I fly private," Maher said. "And so does every other person who calls themselves an ‘environmentalist’ who can!"

"Everyone else is full of s*** and I'm done being full of s***," Maher said. "I can take being a bad environmentalist because almost all of us are, but I can't take being a hypocrite."

The host displayed the photos of other celebrities flying private, including Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Bono, Mark Zuckerberg, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. He also showed pictures of prominent Democrats like former President Bill Clinton , Sens. Bernie Sanders , (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren , (D-MA), and President Joe Biden's climate envoy John Kerry , whom Maher referred to as "our climate czar."

The comedian also compared flying private to an addiction to heroin.

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that commercial airplanes and large business jets contribute 8% of U.S. transportation emissions and 12% of global transportation emissions, according to the Air Transport Action Group. Globally, the industry contributes 2.1% of carbon dioxide.