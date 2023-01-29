ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee basketball has Final Four ingredients to Texas coach Rodney Terry

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago
Texas basketball coach Rodney Terry has seen Rick Barnes reach a Final Four before when he served as an assistant coach for Barnes' Longhorns team in 2003.

“They have all the ingredients of being a Final Four team," Terry said. "I think I said that early in the year that they were a team that had a chance to be a Final Four team.”

LOOKBACK:Chris Lofton, Kevin Durant and the Tennessee basketball comeback vs Texas in 2006

No. 4 Tennessee (18-3) crushed No. 10 Texas (17-4) 82-71 on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Olivier Nkamhoua had 27 points and eight rebounds. Zakai Zeigler had 22 points and 10 assists, his second double-double in the past three games.

This story will be updated.

