Tennessee basketball has Final Four ingredients to Texas coach Rodney Terry

Texas basketball coach Rodney Terry has seen Rick Barnes reach a Final Four before when he served as an assistant coach for Barnes' Longhorns team in 2003.

Terry thinks this

team has the pieces to be Barnes' second.

“They have all the ingredients of being a Final Four team," Terry said. "I think I said that early in the year that they were a team that had a chance to be a Final Four team.”

No. 4 Tennessee (18-3) crushed No. 10 Texas (17-4) 82-71 on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Olivier Nkamhoua had 27 points and eight rebounds. Zakai Zeigler had 22 points and 10 assists, his second double-double in the past three games.

